(Manchester Evening News)   Police have a warning after drink-driver 'shoves' coins in his mouth to evade breathalyser test: Don't believe everything you read on the Internets   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That myth predates the internet.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hobnail: That myth predates the internet.


And then covered by Mythbusters.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Look, people. You cannot get out of DUIs by merely sucking on pennies. You have to swallow the pennies (and for an average adult, the amount of pennies required is significant -- the average breaks down to .35 pennies per pound in order to introduce an adequate number of copper into your bodily systems. So, for example, a 150 pound woman would need to swallow 53 pennies for this to work. Also, the pennies have to be in the system for at least 5 full minutes before they'll have any ability to affect Breathalyzer results. My recommendation to clients is that you always drive with a Penny Go Bag in the console, and the moment you see lights come on, you start to swallow. I recommend a technique in which you lay 5 pennies on your tongue in a line, end overlapping end, and then swallow in one gulp. Do not pull over until you have consumed all of your pennies; this will ensure that enough time remains for the copper to take effect.

Also, some people try to make the swallowing easier by swallowing the pennies with water. This isn't really necessary, and it does complicate matters because it will take longer to arrange the pennies on your mouth, add liquid, and then swallow. If you do use some sort of drink -- and I cannot emphasize this enough -- use still water, not anything with carbonation. Carbonation will interact with the pennies' chemical coating and can cause some very painful and obvious side effects that would immediately alert law enforcement to what you're doing. Think one of those volcanoes they used to have you make in elementary science class, only instead of the laval coming out of a cardboard volcano, it's coming out of a drunk person full of pennies. Not a pleasant scene.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hobnail: That myth predates the internet.


Yeah, this is a classic myth.  Up there with pop rocks and Rod Stewart getting his stomach pumped.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: Look, people. You cannot get out of DUIs by merely sucking on pennies.


You expect this is going to result in change?

/bet you're glad spellchecker didn't change "pennies"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought it was activated charcoal
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mentos and coke or cuenta and choke?   Either one might make for a Jackass stunt
 
