Nepal asks India to stop recruiting Gurkhas into their army for now, which could put India in a real pickle
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only reason you haven't heard of Gurkhas is because Hollywood has been fixated on Ninjas, Samurai and SEALs.

I know a SEAL. He tells me the real badasses are the Gurkhas. He has some stories.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gurkhas are India's bread and butter for elite soldiers. Others just dilly dally around the training and the officers sour on the results.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All I know is that Gurkhas are highly respected in the British military
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My grandma had a kukri that my grandfather brought back from India after ww2(he was a pilot). My uncle used to use to split small indoor pieces of firewood. That and the pic in front of the Taj Mahal was what I had of my grandfather's visit to India.

Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know what a Gurkha is. You think that's a knife? This guy's kukri is the real knife.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-history/nepalese-warrior-train-robbery/

On Sep. 2, 2010, when Bishnu Prasad Shrestha was returning home after a voluntary retirement from the Indian Army, the train incident happened. At around midnight on the Maurya Express train from Ranchi to Gorakhpur, 40 armed bandits boarded the train and started looting the passengers. He allowed himself to be robbed by the gun- and knife-toting train robbers. When they soon began to mess with an 18-year-old girl in front of her parents, who were watching helplessly, he couldn't sit down any longer. Shrestha lost it.
He took out his Khukuri and fought the entire group of 40 robbers single-handedly, killing three of them and injuring eight others. The rest fled. After the incident, he explained:
"They started snatching jewelry, cell phones, cash, laptops and other belongings from the passengers. They had carried out their robbery with swords, blades and pistols. The pistols may have been fake as they didn't fire. The girl cried for help, saying ´You are a soldier, please save a sister.' I prevented her from being raped, thinking of her as my own sister.
During the fight, he took a serious knife wound on his left hand and the girl took a small cut on her neck. He was able to recover what the bandits stole, 200 cell phones, 40 laptops, a significant amount of jewelry, and nearly $10,000 in cash.

I've heard the story told with 20 robbers instead of 40... but does it really make a difference? Never piss off a Gurkha.
 
maxheck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: The only reason you haven't heard of Gurkhas is because Hollywood has been fixated on Ninjas, Samurai and SEALs.

I know a SEAL. He tells me the real badasses are the Gurkhas. He has some stories.


I've met a few Ghurkas, even raised a few cups of rakshi with them. Nicest guys, usually recruited from the Gurung in the hill country. Happy, jovial sorts in my experience.

Also terrifying. There's a reason their signature knife (kukuri) is curved to cut the throats of someone running *AWAY* from them.

There's a reason why a lot of countries all over the world send their special forces types to Nepal to train.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-history/nepalese-warrior-train-robbery/

On Sep. 2, 2010, when Bishnu Prasad Shrestha was returning home after a voluntary retirement from the Indian Army, the train incident happened. At around midnight on the Maurya Express train from Ranchi to Gorakhpur, 40 armed bandits boarded the train and started looting the passengers. He allowed himself to be robbed by the gun- and knife-toting train robbers. When they soon began to mess with an 18-year-old girl in front of her parents, who were watching helplessly, he couldn't sit down any longer. Shrestha lost it.
He took out his Khukuri and fought the entire group of 40 robbers single-handedly, killing three of them and injuring eight others. The rest fled. After the incident, he explained:

"They started snatching jewelry, cell phones, cash, laptops and other belongings from the passengers. They had carried out their robbery with swords, blades and pistols. The pistols may have been fake as they didn't fire. The girl cried for help, saying ´You are a soldier, please save a sister.' I prevented her from being raped, thinking of her as my own sister.
During the fight, he took a serious knife wound on his left hand and the girl took a small cut on her neck. He was able to recover what the bandits stole, 200 cell phones, 40 laptops, a significant amount of jewelry, and nearly $10,000 in cash.

I've heard the story told with 20 robbers instead of 40... but does it really make a difference? Never piss off a Gurkha.


I think 20 was Dipprasad Pun when he held off a taliban assault on a position single- handedly, running out of ammunition in the process, and beating the last one with the tripod of his machine gun.

There's a large Ghurkha community in the next town over to me (Aldershot, UK) as most who retire out of the Britush Army settle there. Nicest people you'll ever meet, but yeah, never piss them off.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My question is, what is it about Nepal that they're friendly, wonderful people who also happen to be some of the world's scariest soldiers?
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CSB time. I was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara in Nepal on the worst flight of my life. The plane was tiny and the weather was terrible: rainy and windy, and we could see lightning striking the ground seemingly not far enough under the plane. The plane was getting shaken like a cocktail shaker, and everyone on the plane was dead silent (I, personally, was internally reciting the fear mantra from Dune), except for one guy, who was chattering a mile a minute at my wife.  It transpired that he and his two buddies were Gurkhas returning from a tour of duty in Afghanistan (the village of Gorkha is a short bus ride from Pokhara), and the chattering Gurkha said this plane flight was the scariest experience they'd ever had.

I felt much better about my terror after that.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: My question is, what is it about Nepal that they're friendly, wonderful people who also happen to be some of the world's scariest soldiers?


Yhe Ghurkha recruits to the British Army go through a selection process that most top tier special forces would think is a bit much. 25k applicants for 230 posts annually

The mountains in Nepal are brutal, unforgiving, and so that gives the Ghurkhas a huge community spirit. I think when you're living towards the edge of habitability, you need a good community, as well as individual toughness to survive.
 
maxheck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: My question is, what is it about Nepal that they're friendly, wonderful people who also happen to be some of the world's scariest soldiers?


A) their reputation which they strive to uphold, it's a point of honor, esprit de corps and a decent paycheck in a poor country.

B) a lot of them are recruited from some places that are pretty rough to live in. If you've read the book "Dune," think Fremen or Saudaukar. They recruit heavily from the hill country of the Himalayas, which most of the year is NOT a fun place to live.

C) Nepal went through a long, vicious civil war in recent memory, so these aren't desk jockeys, they're seasoned.

When they're on the job, it's 100 percent. When they're at home in their village and the mother-in-law offers you rakshi, they are the best hosts in the world.
 
catmandu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geordiebloke: Nurglitch: My question is, what is it about Nepal that they're friendly, wonderful people who also happen to be some of the world's scariest soldiers?

Yhe Ghurkha recruits to the British Army go through a selection process that most top tier special forces would think is a bit much. 25k applicants for 230 posts annually

The mountains in Nepal are brutal, unforgiving, and so that gives the Ghurkhas a huge community spirit. I think when you're living towards the edge of habitability, you need a good community, as well as individual toughness to survive.


I spent 2 weeks in Nepal trekking in the Annapurna region and my guide was a retired Gurkha. Part way into the trip, he got word that his grandmother had passed away so he left right after dinner, walked 6 hours to the next valley over, spent time with the family, walked back to our camp and was ready to lead another leg of our trek right after breakfast. He was a Gurung, who are one of the hill tribes heavily recruited, and was in the British Army for 20 years. Family and the tribal community are very strong and the terrain builds toughness.
 
