(Daily Mail)   France to surrender to energy shortage, may have to ration electricity, tap strategic cheese reserves   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HON HON HON!

Those cheese eating surrender monkeys!
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rationing is not surrendering, in fact it is anything but.
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
32 of the reactors are offline for now
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Solar, wind and nuclear is how the world gets out of this, there's no magic bullet.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Solar, wind and nuclear is how the world gets out of this, there's no magic bullet.


Hydro works in a few places too.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Solar, wind and nuclear is how the world gets out of this, there's no magic bullet.


End night life?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: tedthebellhopp: Solar, wind and nuclear is how the world gets out of this, there's no magic bullet.

Hydro works in a few places too.


Not at the Hoover dam.
 
anuran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Solar, wind and nuclear is how the world gets out of this, there's no magic bullet.


And conserviturds will insist that since the best we can do isn't perfect we should continue doing the worst possible thing
 
mediaho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These super-timely boomer headlines about France never get... good.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Solar, wind and nuclear is how the world gets out of this, there's no magic bullet.


If we can just hold on for twenty years we we have clean, cheap fusion....
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One such plan included a 'quota trading system' to allow companies to buy and sell power quotas.

Who, whoa, WHOA! That sounds dangerously close to ... to ...  profiteering! If you think you've got an energy allocation that might be better used elsewhere, you should just give the credits back. For free.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So France is like the Texas of Europe?
But with less guns, and people smell slightly better...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Having over half their nuclear power stations out of service is not ideal. In the UK nuclear only provides around 15% of our electricity, but at least they're all working.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So I suppose you could say it's a Borne Ultimatum.....
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Fail so I now have my doubts as to the existence of France.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mediaho: These super-timely boomer headlines about France never get... good.


Yep. France got us our first and most important W. We thank them with stupid shiat like "freedom fries" and surrender jokes. We never could have "saved 'em in dubya dubya two" if they hadn't funded and supported our Revolution in the first place. Show some farkin respect, you canned "cheeze" swilling ugly Americans.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Having those cheese reserves was great foresight, being able to both supply high energy food and locally generate natural gas in emergencies from one product was ingenious.
 
QFarker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, if they do need to ration power, for the good of their country, I have no doubt they will have better luck than the US had trying to get people to look out for each other during a deadly pandemic.
 
mediaho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: mediaho: These super-timely boomer headlines about France never get... good.

Yep. France got us our first and most important W. We thank them with stupid shiat like "freedom fries" and surrender jokes. We never could have "saved 'em in dubya dubya two" if they hadn't funded and supported our Revolution in the first place. Show some farkin respect, you canned "cheeze" swilling ugly Americans.


Even modern France - Russia was farking with their elections at the same time they were ours, trying to get LePen's National Front elected. The only difference is that the French didn't have high-level traitors on the inside willing to sell out their own country and Russia's efforts were rebuffed.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Doesn't anyone remember the great multi-day cheese fire of 2013?

France would smell like New Jersey until spring, but they wouldn't freeze.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Eh. They can always stop selling to the UK to retain that energy for their domestic market.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: It's the Daily Fail so I now have my doubts as to the existence of France.


The owner of the Daily Mail is legally domiciled in France for tax reasons.

/He also owns the Mail via shell companies in the Virgin Islands.
 
