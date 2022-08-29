 Skip to content
(The Intercept)   "We are in danger of producing an educated proletariat. ... That's dynamite We have to be selective on who we allow [to go to college]"   (theintercept.com) divider line
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why we have student loans, to enslave the college class so they don't get all uppity and foment a rebellion, like the 60's.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An educated populace is a good thing, you weenies.

ffs.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn this just makes me loathe right wingers even more.

absolute human farking diarrhea
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the few things more dangerous to a society than an Educated Proletariat is an Uneducated Proletariat.

The original Madison letter makes for an interesting read, for those with some spare time.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

educated: An educated populace is a good thing,* you weenies.

ffs.


*Offer not valid for poors.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

educated: An educated populace is a good thing, you weenies.

ffs.


Not to conservatives. They want a compliant, unquestioning populace.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
With better education subby would have correctly used the "dumbass" tag
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
we will have a large number of highly trained and unemployed people

I mean he still wrong about the rest of it.
 
sniderman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We are in danger of producing an educated proletariat. ... That's
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

educated: An educated populace is a good thing, you weenies.

ffs.



Actually, the universe has already proven to be a relative reality/.

There is no, IS good/bad, there is only, IS good/bad for your wishes, and that's a relative measure to take.


An ignorant population IS a GOOD thing, for those that it is when it is.


That we get distracted to an argument over what "objective" reality is, is the first step in failing to achieve our goals. Which are relative.
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's The Intercept derping about now?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"We must defeat the Soviet Union! But what we really need to avoid is a populace who knows how to think!"

Goddamn does the republican rot go far back.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, the world needs ditch diggers too.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


People entrenched in generational poverty who manage to climb out and achieve their post secondary education goals will do one of two things: Help lift up others, or pull the ladder up behind them.

The Democratic Party attempts the former to the chagrin of the Republicans, who believe it their solemn duty to engage in the latter.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Which side was the was the "Evil Empire" again?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The plebes need to learn their place as a permanent underclass. As long as they can work the fry-u-lator at Burger King, there is no need for them to know how badly they are getting farked over.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shields to maximum Yarnell!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

educated: An educated populace is a good thing, you weenies.

ffs.


feel like you should recuse yourself here
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And the country is still adhering to Reagnism. Capitalism is protected and fed with blood and bodies, and education and intelligence are demonized. The boot is kept firmly on the throats of the working class.

Dismantling capitalism is what we need to do.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
THE COMMONWEALTH REQUIRES THE EDUCATION OF THE PEOPLE AS THE SAFEGUARD OF ORDER AND LIBERTY
-- Inscribed on the outside of the Boston Public Library, a few feet after the finish line of the Boston Marathon
 
Boudyro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abb3w: One of the few things more dangerous to a society than an Educated Proletariat is an Uneducated Proletariat.

The original Madison letter makes for an interesting read, for those with some spare time.


Says it all right here:

Knowledge will forever govern ignorance: And a people who mean to be their own Governors, must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

educated: An educated populace is a good thing, you weenies.

ffs.


Yes, but it's bad for a group that relies on ignorance, fear, and provinciality as its power-base.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

educated: An educated populace is a good thing, you weenies.

ffs.


Not when one of your other focus' is on keeping everybody that's willing to spend 8-12 hours picking crops by hand,  or washing dishes and mopping floors out of the country. An education might give those seeking it to believing they might be overqualified
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ladies, gentlemen and non-binary identifying people, there you have it in a nutshell.

Republicans and conservatives in general are fighting to maintain a classist societal structure.  Where being educated is not a reflection on how a person bettered themselves and can use that to better their community, but as a ticket to get into the ruling class.
 
Cheron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One side wants use uneducated and pregnant. The other side wants us to have opportunity and choice. This is going to take a minute
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Freeman pushed trickle down economics so it figures he would oppose the masses getting educated enoughb to recognize the top 1% was ripping them off.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

neongoats: God damn this just makes me loathe right wingers even more.

absolute human farking diarrhea


And yet, the current Democrats, including the California Democrats, want to continue the loan system and making funding cuts to the university system. Democrats agree with the Republicans, but they don't want to say it out loud.

The only reason California has spent more recently on K-12 education is because the state's constitution mandates that 39% of any surplus over the spending cap goes to schools. This was an amendment that the school teachers passed in 1986 after steep funding cuts because of the spending cap, which itself was an amendment that Jerry Brown (a Democrat) championed in 1979 to save his job. California is still run by Republicans; they simply changed parties.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

educated: An educated populace is a good thing, you weenies.

ffs.


Depends on your perspective. It's a good thing for the populace. Makes them a lot harder to control with Fox News style culture war bullshiat, though, so not really a good thing for the right-wing billionaires who have been trying to turn America into a fascist state.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah yes, The Intercept, that Glenn Greenwald rag.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Spiro Agnew, his vice president, proclaimed that thanks to open admissions policies, "unqualified students are being swept into college on the wave of the new socialism."

Uh -- you still have to have the grades.

So, clearly, by unqualified, the disgraced and convicted former VPOTUS clearly was being either classist or racist - take your pick.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A quebec prime minister, Duplessis, has a very famous quote from the 50s : "education is good, but not too much" a quote that some say led to the quiet revolution and a huge upheaval in Quebec society. Before that, the church and the state had a total stranglehold on society. Women were broodmares, men working class brutes and the only way out of that was the seminary for higher education. This did not apply to the english ruling class of course.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: "We must defeat the Soviet Union! But what we really need to avoid is a populace who knows how to think!"

Goddamn does the republican rot go far back.


Their aim is for a population that is so dull witted it will blindly accept the government's boogie men without question, even when evidence exists all around them to contradict it.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No, folks.

An educated populace is objectively good. Period. It does not depend on anyone's point of view or goals of world domination.

And with that, the bowl of soup is correct. I recuse myself.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: neongoats: God damn this just makes me loathe right wingers even more.

absolute human farking diarrhea

And yet, the current Democrats, including the California Democrats, want to continue the loan system and making funding cuts to the university system. Democrats agree with the Republicans, but they don't want to say it out loud.


And you know this how (since they "won't say it out loud")?  Are you a member of the Psychic Friends Network?  Or, more likely, you are merely pulling this straight out of your ass?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boudyro: abb3w: One of the few things more dangerous to a society than an Educated Proletariat is an Uneducated Proletariat.

The original Madison letter makes for an interesting read, for those with some spare time.

Says it all right here:

Knowledge will forever govern ignorance: And a people who mean to be their own Governors, must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.


That's idealism that has not come to pass. Instead of our government of the people being comprised of the people with knowledge, it is comprised of the rich who do the bidding of their Party to obtain power.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abb3w: One of the few things more dangerous to a society than an Educated Proletariat is an Uneducated Proletariat.

The original Madison letter makes for an interesting read, for those with some spare time.


Just amazing how clearly these men, men that rode horses and burned tallow/wax candles for light, could understand complexities and nature of people and how that influenced entire governments through history and around the globe. For all the flaws they had as men of their time, they truly were extraordinary by comparison of almost any that end up in elected positions today.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Wake Up Sheeple: neongoats: God damn this just makes me loathe right wingers even more.

absolute human farking diarrhea

And yet, the current Democrats, including the California Democrats, want to continue the loan system and making funding cuts to the university system. Democrats agree with the Republicans, but they don't want to say it out loud.

And you know this how (since they "won't say it out loud")?  Are you a member of the Psychic Friends Network?  Or, more likely, you are merely pulling this straight out of your ass?


I have you farkied as "Gann Limit Denier" so this is unsurprising. You cut off the answer to your strawman question. Here's the rest of what I wrote:

Wake Up Sheeple: The only reason California has spent more recently on K-12 education is because the state's constitution mandates that 39% of any surplus over the spending cap goes to schools. This was an amendment that the school teachers passed in 1986 after steep funding cuts because of the spending cap, which itself was an amendment that Jerry Brown (a Democrat) championed in 1979 to save his job. California is still run by Republicans; they simply changed parties.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RasIanI: "Spiro Agnew, his vice president, proclaimed that thanks to open admissions policies, "unqualified students are being swept into college on the wave of the new socialism."

Uh -- you still have to have the grades.

So, clearly, by unqualified, the disgraced and convicted former VPOTUS clearly was being either classist or racist - take your pick.


Yeah.  The rise of the unqualified student came with the dramatic increase in tuition costs and the associated credit that went along with paying those costs.  Unscrupulous "schools" sprang up to take the money from people that never would have qualified for admissions but were compelled to seek out such educations.

We need two things to happen.  We need employers to stop using college status as a metric for entry-level jobs or jobs in fields where a college degree isn't really a benefit, and we need income inequality to come down, so that people on the lower end of the economic spectrum aren't left desperate in looking for any angle to escape poverty.

We also need to fix our public K12 educational system, but when those profiting off of the disarray are the ones who foster the disarray, it's hard to accomplish that.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reason #i've lost count as to why republicans are un-American scum. They couldn't care less about the country, and see the population as widgets to be exploited.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: "If not," Freeman continued, "we will have a large number of highly trained and unemployed people." Freeman also said - taking a highly idiosyncratic perspective on the cause of fascism -"that's what happened in Germany. I saw it happen."

This statement is so perfectly backwards that he's basically admitting (without coming out and saying it) that Republicans' push toward fascism for the past 40+ years was 100% intentional.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Same guy who helped create all the feminists who attended Woodstock '99.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Which side was the was the "Evil Empire" again?


Red Dawn:  US in Afghanistan.   Guess which side we were playing?
Star Wars:  9/11.  Guess which side we were playing?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We'll need to have high school students who can rede and cypher furst.
 
xalres
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Conservatives don't want a meritocracy, because then their entire grift is revealed. People are starting to realize that the rich aren't rich because they're special, or extraordinary, or unique in any way, they're just really good at being born rich and keeping everybody else down.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: neongoats: God damn this just makes me loathe right wingers even more.

absolute human farking diarrhea

And yet, the current Democrats, including the California Democrats, want to continue the loan system and making funding cuts to the university system. Democrats agree with the Republicans, but they don't want to say it out loud.

The only reason California has spent more recently on K-12 education is because the state's constitution mandates that 39% of any surplus over the spending cap goes to schools. This was an amendment that the school teachers passed in 1986 after steep funding cuts because of the spending cap, which itself was an amendment that Jerry Brown (a Democrat) championed in 1979 to save his job. California is still run by Republicans; they simply changed parties.


Democrats are not an ally of the working class or of leftists.

They are right-wing capitalists pretending to be left-wing working class. They make a show of wanting things to be left-wring and wanting to help the working class, but always, always, always end up protecting capitalism and moving further right.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And an uneducated population can turn into the new barbarians at the proverbial gates
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Shields to maximum Yarnell!

[Fark user image 420x535]


OMG.  I think I had that magazine subscription when I was a kid.  I might have even had that issue.

CSB:  I think Robert Shields owns/owned a gallery in Jerome, AZ, Not too far from Sedona. I remember a tour guide saying that many moons ago.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I feel compelled to share a short story from a friend who recently passed away. He grew up on a farm in Indiana. And as a farm boy, he learned a great many practical skills about how to make do and get things done. And indeed my friend had skills, fix it skills, skills with tools, mechanical skills, machining skills, and electrical skills. But his father gave him some advice. "You better get an education, you're too lazy to be a farmer." He never seemed lazy to me but he would spend time thinking about the best way to do something rather than just jumping in and getting it done. Well, he did get an education, became a full professor, invented multiple revolutionary technologies. I'm sure glad his father saw the value of an education, especially for those of us too lazy to be farmers.
 
