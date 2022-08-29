 Skip to content
(BBC)   Man climbs into lion enclosure in Accra to steal two white lion cubs. Mama lion was not consulted first   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the circle of life's all happening at the zoo. The zoo is the place to explore that or maybe not.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More risky than taking a gazelle out of momma's mouth, he chose poorly.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
White Lion - Wait - 5/5/1988 - Ritz
Youtube Rv3_duBbxrk
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Simon & Garfunkel - At The Zoo
Youtube 6xKLBne1CoI
 
troyz99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lion in Acura?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Somewhere, in a dark corner, Gritty is climaxing.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
#TeamFourLegs
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: The intruder scaled a 10-foot fence before climbing over another 20-foot one to enter the lions' enclosure, officials say.

I can't really feel sorry for this guy. It's not like he fell in by accident. Well, unless he had Inspector Gadget shoes and slipped ona  banana peel.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nature has ways of sorting these things out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The victim's body was retrieved from the zoo and taken to a local morgue.

There was an old National Lampoon cartoon.  Two guys try maneuver a casket under a lion doing the poop squat.   Meanwhile, in the cage are the mauled clothes and whip of a failed lion tamer.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wildlife authorities suspect he may have planned to steal two rare white lion cubs which have become a big draw since their birth last November.

Like Mike Tyson said, "Everyone has a plan until they get mauled by a lion."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you climb into the lion enclosure, it's not Ghana be good for you.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: By Favour Nunoo

images2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Poor schmuck but he did it to himself.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The two white lion cubs: FA, and FO
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What was his plan once he got hold of the two lion cubs? You still gotta get back over the fences with them
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yay! You go, girl.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rv3_duBbxrk]


White Lion - When The Children Cry (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6tatKFXlYiY
 
EL EM
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only someone could have predicted this!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Will the killer lion now have to be euthanized, or is that batshiat crazy logic just a US zoos thing?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If they had a minimum wage which allowed someone to live a reasonable life, he wouldn't have been tempted to commit crime.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This has to be the worst thief I've ever heard of.,
 
DRTFA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's considered middle aged in Ghana? 23?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well..They aren't Ghana do that again are they?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Play stupid games; make a delicious breakfast.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Three Crooked Squirrels: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rv3_duBbxrk]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6tatKFXlYiY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


LOL!  I remember when this first came out I was singing this thinking it was insightful and poetic. Man, I listen to any crap they shove down my throat enough times.

Except Brussel sprouts.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why can't headlines be more accurate? It should read, "Idiot Tries to Steal Lion Cubs, Gets Mauled to Death."

This is the sort of stupidityness one expects from Europeans and Americans, but it seems the Idiot gene exists in all population groups.

TFA says Idiot climbed two fences (one 10' and one 20') to get into the enclosure with the lioness and her cubs. I suggest giving mama Lion and extra helping of prime beef as a reward for thinning the herd of Homo Idioticus.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Hey, Dad, how did great-grandpa die?"

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE

A. "He died in a nursing home - alone, depressed, afraid, covered in bed sores and soggy from sitting in his own filth."

or...

B. "He died valiantly while trying to rescue some lion cubs from prison."
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "Hey, Dad, how did great-grandpa die?"


He found out.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Will the killer lion now have to be euthanized, or is that batshiat crazy logic just a US zoos thing?


I don't think zoos do anything like that, even here in the U.S.  After all, they have have fences and moats to keep the animals in and (most of) the morons out.  You're probably thinking of national parks where, if a bear starts to become unafraid of humans he becomes dangerous, and you can't just lock him in a cage forever.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: B. "He died valiantly while trying to rescue some lion cubs from prison."


I don't think that word means what you think that means.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Schlubbe: Will the killer lion now have to be euthanized, or is that batshiat crazy logic just a US zoos thing?

I don't think zoos do anything like that, even here in the U.S.  After all, they have have fences and moats to keep the animals in and (most of) the morons out.  You're probably thinking of national parks where, if a bear starts to become unafraid of humans he becomes dangerous, and you can't just lock him in a cage forever.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harambe
 
deadsanta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Will the killer lion now have to be euthanized, or is that batshiat crazy logic just a US zoos thing?


Why is that batshiat crazy?  The Zoo has to protect its employees-- Men and women who don't care to risk themselves to an apex predator that has learned to see humans as prey animals.  Also, you cannot just release a maneating lion back into the wild and hope all will be well (even if one could fend for itself after captivity, which is unlikely), so euthenizing seems to be the most logical outcome given a typical Zoo's resources.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: hlehmann: Schlubbe: Will the killer lion now have to be euthanized, or is that batshiat crazy logic just a US zoos thing?

I don't think zoos do anything like that, even here in the U.S.  After all, they have have fences and moats to keep the animals in and (most of) the morons out.  You're probably thinking of national parks where, if a bear starts to become unafraid of humans he becomes dangerous, and you can't just lock him in a cage forever.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harambe


Huh, I stand corrected, though in that case the kid was still alive and they were to save him before anything worse happened.  The kids parents were still idiots for allowing their toddler to climb over the fence.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

king of vegas: If they had a minimum wage which allowed someone to live a reasonable life, he wouldn't have been tempted to commit crime.


If he had been smarter, he would have selected a crime at which he could have succeeded. Like stealing a car for example.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One might say the lion was Accramonious about these actions.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: king of vegas: If they had a minimum wage which allowed someone to live a reasonable life, he wouldn't have been tempted to commit crime.

If he had been smarter, he would have selected a crime at which he could have succeeded. Like stealing a car for example.


That momma lion would have paid through the nose to get those cubs back.   One big score, man.  That's all it takes.   You get a big bag of Lion's Gold.  Momma gets her kids back.  Almost victimless.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I don't think that word means what you think that means.


I think the word 'violently' is more appropriate. He died violently at the teeth and claws of a frickin' lion.
 
God--
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nelson-haha.gif
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
PSGWSP
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Wagstaff: hlehmann: Schlubbe: Will the killer lion now have to be euthanized, or is that batshiat crazy logic just a US zoos thing?

I don't think zoos do anything like that, even here in the U.S.  After all, they have have fences and moats to keep the animals in and (most of) the morons out.  You're probably thinking of national parks where, if a bear starts to become unafraid of humans he becomes dangerous, and you can't just lock him in a cage forever.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harambe


Oh stop it.  You know better than to equate the two events.
 
