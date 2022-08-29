 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Member of Dutch Commando Corps dies on training mission in MAGAstan   (apnews.com) divider line
53
    More: Followup, Netherlands, Dutch soldiers, downtown Indianapolis, Indiana National Guard, Victim, Indianapolis, members of the Dutch Commando Corps, wounded soldiers  
•       •       •

1689 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 2:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When will these stupid tourists learn to buy the Body Armor at the Airport Gift Shop when visiting the US? I mean FFS, they are right there next to the maps of the Tourist Traps in the region
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dutch Commando Murder is the name of my new age memory cleanse that features a pantless man gassing up the phone booth you're standing in.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So does this mean the US goes to war with the Netherlands?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: So does this mean the US goes to war with the Netherlands?


Hopefully they invade us and impose a civilized way of life
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: RandomInternetComment: So does this mean the US goes to war with the Netherlands?

Hopefully they invade us and impose a civilized way of life


I for one will welcome their enlightened monetary policy and modern health care payment system.  Where does the fifth column line start?

/Live in Indianapolis
//Don't go downtown
///Looking to leave
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
America: More dangerous than many war zones.
 
cide1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis' entertainment district

Nothing good happens after midnight, example number eleventy billion.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.


You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: America: More dangerous than many war zones.


Sadly that seems to be what's trending.

Pakistani girl who died in Texas shooting
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did the rental car say "RENTAL CAR" in big letters, parked in a hotel parking lot?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Indianapolis:  The lucky ones die
That's the actual motto of indian-noplace.

/not really
//but you knew that
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El_Dan: The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis' entertainment district

Nothing good happens after midnight, example number eleventy billion.


So they were asking for it? What were they wearing exactly?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I never thought I'd live in a country that people be afraid to visit (with good reason), but here we are
 
noitsnot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.


What's the worst that could happen? It's not like any of these idiots could have a gun, right Jens?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.



This was mentioned in the original thread, but probably worth repeating here:

olorin604: The problem with visiting the US from a civilized nation, is that you don't realize that even the most trivial confrontation is cause for gunshots.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dutch commando?
lthumb.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If it bleeds...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Dutch commando?
[lthumb.lisimg.com image 396x615]


Curse you!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do Dutch Commandos wear blue berets?  Indiana has a fear of the UN sending troops to... uh... do something.  But it's serious, man.

After I got out of the Army, I joined the Indiana Air Guard and became a Security Specialist (85110).  Guarded those F-4Cs in Terra Haute.  Always got asked about the blue beret at the air shows.
 
cide1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.


I just pulled it.  We don't know the story.  These were trained soldiers involved in an altercation.  Given that we have heard nothing of the situation yet, there is more to the story.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Karma Chameleon: RandomInternetComment: So does this mean the US goes to war with the Netherlands?

Hopefully they invade us and impose a civilized way of life

I for one will welcome their enlightened monetary policy and modern health care payment system.  Where does the fifth column line start?

/Live in Indianapolis
//Don't go downtown
///Looking to leave


I like your products:

indianakitchen.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.


Deserved to be shot?  How about 3 special forces hot heads were out drinking and decided to start some shiat.  Zero farking details and already you chuckle farks are already doing your "guns bad.  America stupid" herpty derp.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cide1: mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.

I just pulled it.  We don't know the story.  These were trained soldiers involved in an altercation.  Given that we have heard nothing of the situation yet, there is more to the story.


I just pulled it too.

Wait, what are we talking about?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: So does this mean the US goes to war with the Netherlands?


We will do it there. As long as the Germans don't get involved it shouldn't be a bridge too far.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oy, has anyone talked to the two living soldiers to get more detail on what exactly happened that night?

It is a total embarrassment for the U.S.A. to invite soldiers here for top-notch training only to have our gun violence problem rear its ugly head to remove one of them from it, permanently.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis' entertainment district."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
PineappleOnPizza:

I like your products:

[indianakitchen.com image 688x584]

We do love our tasty piggies.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So he got a good taste of American Freedums.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.

Deserved to be shot?  How about 3 special forces hot heads were out drinking and decided to start some shiat.  Zero farking details and already you chuckle farks are already doing your "guns bad.  America stupid" herpty derp.


If there's one thing we know about the Dutch, it's their historically healthy relationship with black people.
 
behanger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cide1: mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.

I just pulled it.  We don't know the story.  These were trained soldiers involved in an altercation.  Given that we have heard nothing of the situation yet, there is more to the story.


Dutch news sites are following this for a few days, since the shooting happened. They do not seem to know why the shooting took place, nor why they were the targets.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves:

The no charges laid, in an area that would most definitely have video.

Yeah.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: RandomInternetComment: So does this mean the US goes to war with the Netherlands?

Hopefully they invade us and impose a civilized way of life


aljazeera.comView Full Size

What a civilized way of life looks like.
 
dywed88
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.

Deserved to be shot?  How about 3 special forces hot heads were out drinking and decided to start some shiat.  Zero farking details and already you chuckle farks are already doing your "guns bad.  America stupid" herpty derp.


Of course in the rest of the developed world a few drunken assholes walking home still have essentially zero chance of being shot.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: El_Dan: The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis' entertainment district

Nothing good happens after midnight, example number eleventy billion.

So they were asking for it? What were they wearing exactly?


Maybe, kinda.  They were commandos out for training in their killing arts.  It would seem likely they were engaging a foreign national in an aggressive manner and underestimated the fact that every unstable fool in this country has a gun.  Sounds like they were kinda shiatty at their craft.  FAFO as the ammosexuals love to say.

/mostly not sarcasm
//itaintrightbutiunderstand.jpg
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Do Dutch Commandos wear blue berets?  Indiana has a fear of the UN sending troops to... uh... do something.  But it's serious, man.

After I got out of the Army, I joined the Indiana Air Guard and became a Security Specialist (85110).  Guarded those F-4Cs in Terra Haute.  Always got asked about the blue beret at the air shows.


Do any commandos wear blue berets? They'd be kind of conspicuous in the field and would, as you implied, clash with UN peacekeeper gear.

But it seems they follow the tradition of being green berets.

/Not sure if any military units wear Raspberry Berets, however.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welcome to the US.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.

Deserved to be shot?  How about 3 special forces hot heads were out drinking and decided to start some shiat.  Zero farking details and already you chuckle farks are already doing your "guns bad.  America stupid" herpty derp.


Yeah, I was reading about the likelihood of that scenario.

Trained soldiers... here from another country... they would totally be trying to start stuff with Americans at 3:30am in the morning in such a way that they should have been shot.

All three, no exceptions. Because leaving two or even just one would complicate things and leave room for one of them to pull out the gun that they just bought locally.

I mean, we've all seen the movies, right? Leaving any living would mean sure retaliation once you felt comfortable and turned your back even for a second.

I'm sure that proud American defender is somewhere out there... because they must have been running late or something and couldn't stick around to tell their side of the story and now it just wouldn't be as good. So they're keeping quiet.

Thank you for keeping the fresh perspective alive because that avenue just hasn't been explored enough just yet.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.

Deserved to be shot?  How about 3 special forces hot heads were out drinking and decided to start some shiat.  Zero farking details and already you chuckle farks are already doing your "guns bad.  America stupid" herpty derp.


Guns are bad and yes, America dumb hurpa durpa.

Don't like it? Stop proving everyone right.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: El_Dan: The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis' entertainment district

Nothing good happens after midnight, example number eleventy billion.

So they were asking for it? What were they wearing exactly?


Well, whoever shot them appears to have at least perceived that they were asking for it, which was almost certainly an increased risk given the time and location.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dywed88: Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.

Deserved to be shot?  How about 3 special forces hot heads were out drinking and decided to start some shiat.  Zero farking details and already you chuckle farks are already doing your "guns bad.  America stupid" herpty derp.

Of course in the rest of the developed world a few drunken assholes walking home still have essentially zero chance of being shot.


3 drunk special forces assholes.  Can you not comprehend that maybe, just maybe, the three drunk special forces assholes started some shiat and a person defended themselves against three members of special forces?  You're right, in any other country they might not have been shot.  They might have just beaten some guy to a pulp.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.

Deserved to be shot?  How about 3 special forces hot heads were out drinking and decided to start some shiat.  Zero farking details and already you chuckle farks are already doing your "guns bad.  America stupid" herpty derp.


I do not understand why everyone is acting like we don't know details. This story was already posted on Fark yesterday after the shooting, but before dude died. It's been examined 8 ways from Sunday. We do know all the details. It's been all over many news sources. Why is everyone playing dumb?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Trained soldiers... here from another country... they would totally be trying to start stuff with Americans at 3:30am in the morning in such a way that they should have been shot.


I mean we all know how well behaved drunk members of the military are.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

behanger: cide1: mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.

I just pulled it.  We don't know the story.  These were trained soldiers involved in an altercation.  Given that we have heard nothing of the situation yet, there is more to the story.

Dutch news sites are following this for a few days, since the shooting happened. They do not seem to know why the shooting took place, nor why they were the targets.


Is there maybe an element of military police (whether Dutch or American) leading the investigation, so being less forthcoming than might usually be expected?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.

Deserved to be shot?  How about 3 special forces hot heads were out drinking and decided to start some shiat.  Zero farking details and already you chuckle farks are already doing your "guns bad.  America stupid" herpty derp.

I do not understand why everyone is acting like we don't know details. This story was already posted on Fark yesterday after the shooting, but before dude died. It's been examined 8 ways from Sunday. We do know all the details. It's been all over many news sources. Why is everyone playing dumb?


If you have an article that gives details, I'd love to see it.
 
redmid17
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If submitter thinks downtown Indy is MAGAstan, we'll he's not very smart
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bet folks wished he'd rudder not have gone there.
 
cide1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I do not understand why everyone is acting like we don't know details. This story was already posted on Fark yesterday after the shooting, but before dude died. It's been examined 8 ways from Sunday. We do know all the details. It's been all over many news sources. Why is everyone playing dumb?

Okay, I'll bite.  Who were the provocateurs?  How did the situation start?  Who chose to escalate?  Which parties felt threatened?  What steps were taken to resolve the disagreement?  I'm not taking sides because I don't know.  A bunch of articles have been linked that aren't telling us anything more than about two sentences of facts: 1.) it was 3:30 AM, 2.) three foreign soldiers were shot, 3.) It occurred at a downtown Indianapolis entertainment district (assumed to be Mass Ave.)  4.) One of the people involved died from a gunshot wound, the other two are doing alright for having just been shot.  Yes, it is sad that anybody died, but it doesn't explain how it came to pass.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cide1: mongbiohazard: cide1: They were out at 3:30 in the morning drinking, I'd like to hear more details before I make an opinion.  Regardless of the circumstances, it is sad that anyone died, especially a younger person, and especially a person far from home.

You really going to pull the whole, "Well, I'm going to reserve judgement because we don't know if they deserved to be shot to death" schtick. What the fark is wrong with you?

The only details that are relevant is that in what's supposed to be a first world country there's a level of gun violence similar to that in many failed states.

I just pulled it.  We don't know the story.  These were trained soldiers involved in an altercation.  Given that we have heard nothing of the situation yet, there is more to the story.


Then you're a pathetic POS. Thanks for making it clear.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.