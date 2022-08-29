 Skip to content
(Guardian)   A new study of the ice cap melting in Greenland shows it will raise sea levels a foot higher than previously thought. And not only is there nothing we can do to stop it, it's the best case scenario   (theguardian.com) divider line
42
    Ice sheet, Climate change, Global warming, Major sea-level rise, melting of the Greenland ice cap, Greenland ice sheet, absolute minimum sea-level rise, Previous studies  
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counter-point:

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


/chessmate libz
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All future warming is caused by future burning. What's being observed now is already a result of past burning.

So, stop burning and more warming will stop as well.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How Many Fossils to Go an Inch? (ft. Robert Krulwich)
Youtube SD9yVca6hHI


We're burning 100 Earth's worth of biomass every year in fossil fuels.


Think about that.   That' farking terrifying.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Learn to swim.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That beachfront property I bought in Tulsa is going to skyrocket in value.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Build a wall around Greenland and let it become the largest manmade lake ever!
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you want to make a difference you have 2 easy options:
Encourage your family to have fewer children in future generations.
or
killing as many humans as possible on your way out.

The former would be a lot more polite.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Most of recoded history has been Earth on easy mode.  For the sake of some petrodollars we get to experience it on a much harder setting.
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think rising ocean levels are the same as fusion. Sure, we'll get there. Just 20 more years.

/just talking about ocean levels, not climate change, not ocean salinity changes, not acidification (which really is already happening)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whats the OBX Zillow impact?
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

make me some tea: All future warming is caused by future burning. What's being observed now is already a result of past burning.

So, stop burning and more warming will stop as well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

make me some tea: All future warming is caused by future burning. What's being observed now is already a result of past burning.

So, stop burning and more warming will stop as well.


current warming is caused by past burning
future warming WILL ALSO BE CAUSED by past burning.
Humans could go extinct TODAY and what we've released will continue to warm this planet for centuries.  The effects of today are just making the meringue even taller.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Build a wall around Greenland and let it become the largest manmade lake ever!


Donnie?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If we don't hurry up and redistribute wealth, this climate change thing is going to get out of control
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All you recycle-binning, hybrid-driving, Democrat-voting Commies have been played like a five-string banjo.

Hee, Haw!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At some point the. Great Lakes are going to be tropical.  For at least a week.

I believe every person living in Michigan is willing to trade the annihilation of the species for this.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The5thElement: That beachfront property I bought in Tulsa is going to skyrocket in value.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It feels like the dead obvious solution is to strip mine the bottom of the ocean.  There are a lot of valuable resources and we would only need to dig 1' deep to offset this new warming.  1' is nothing, just a scoop or two with a typical garden spade.  Now imagine how fast easy it would be to do it with an underwater backhoe.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Should have bought Greenland like Trump wanted
 
SicTransitGloria
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Counter-point:

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x478]

/chessmate libz


I want to funny this but honestly it makes my stomach turn :(

Bleh.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

make me some tea: All future warming is caused by future burning. What's being observed now is already a result of past burning.

So, stop burning and more warming will stop as well.


Sadly, no. Some of the changes brought on by climate change are positive forcing and will keep the Earth warming even if we didn't burn another gram of carbon.  For example, as ice continues to melt the albedo of the Earth drops, which causes more heating, ditto forests dying off.
 
xalres
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Remember when there was a hole in the ozone layer, and the smart people said "Here's why. We should stop using these things.", and people like, listened to them, and now it's repairing itself?

Somewhere along the way listening to people who're smarter than you became a sign of weakness.
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

make me some tea: All future warming is caused by future burning. What's being observed now is already a result of past burning.

So, stop burning and more warming will stop as well.


Not so much.  If we stop burning now, the warming will slow down eventually, but it won't just suddenly stop.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I live at the top of the island I live on, so this really doesn't perturb me.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How come all the cool stuff happens when I get old and want to see things like this go over? Why did I get stuck with a boring pandemic?

Big rock hitting the Earth? Nope.
Yellowstone going off? Nope.
Nuclear exchange? Still a possibility but duck and cover!
COBOL becoming the only computer language in the world? Nope.
All the glaciers melt and flood things? Takes a little bit of a while and I'll be dead by then.

What do I get? A medical drama and a bunch of antivax hicks huffing horse paste. Not even a zombie outbreak!

You young kids get all the good stuff.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The research shows the global heating to date will cause an absolute minimum sea-level rise of 27cm (10.6in) from Greenland alone as 110tn tonnes of ice melt. With continued carbon emissions, the melting of other ice caps and thermal expansion of the ocean, a multi-metre sea-level rise appears likely.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ironically, potable water won't be near as abundant.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The5thElement: That beachfront property I bought in Tulsa is going to skyrocket in value.


I for one, look forward to visiting the beautiful coast of Otisburg.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: The5thElement: That beachfront property I bought in Tulsa is going to skyrocket in value.

[Fark user image 400x250]


Shakes tiny fist.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

make me some tea: All future warming is caused by future burning. What's being observed now is already a result of past burning.

So, stop burning and more warming will stop as well.


Not exactly.

The current melting is releasing methane and other green house gasses from permafrost. The more it melts the more gasses it releases.

Example article. One of many.

Permafrost collapse is accelerating carbon release
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Higher seas mean more fish habitat, so at least we can push back the world fisheries collapse a year or two
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: If you want to make a difference you have 2 easy options:
Encourage your family to have fewer children in future generations.
or
killing as many humans as possible on your way out.

The former would be a lot more polite.


Por que no los dos?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: It feels like the dead obvious solution is to strip mine the bottom of the ocean.  There are a lot of valuable resources and we would only need to dig 1' deep to offset this new warming.  1' is nothing, just a scoop or two with a typical garden spade.  Now imagine how fast easy it would be to do it with an underwater backhoe.


And we'd better do it soon. If ocean levels are indeed rising, every day we wait means that much deeper those resources are submerged.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'm starting to think rising ocean levels are the same as fusion. Sure, we'll get there. Just 20 more years.

/just talking about ocean levels, not climate change, not ocean salinity changes, not acidification (which really is already happening)


patch.comView Full Size

Nothing to see here. Move along. All is well.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
there's no Ice in Greenland, environazis!! it's called GREENland for a reason
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: It feels like the dead obvious solution is to strip mine the bottom of the ocean.  There are a lot of valuable resources and we would only need to dig 1' deep to offset this new warming.  1' is nothing, just a scoop or two with a typical garden spade.  Now imagine how fast easy it would be to do it with an underwater backhoe.


All that talk of minerals on the ocean floor was just a CIA cover story to get a Soviet sub. There's nothing down there but sand, and bodies.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The cold water cools the ocean and changes the salinity at a important point along the Gulfstream ocean currents.  The whole Gulfstream could weaken/stall and then you are looking at freezing temperatures in Europe and things getting much hotter in SE US and the hurricane generating parts of the Atlantic.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: If you want to make a difference you have 2 easy options:
Encourage your family to have fewer children in future generations.
or
killing as many humans as possible on your way out.

The former would be a lot more polite.


The latter is more efficient. We don't need more gotdam Republican policies of kicking the can to future generations to solve problems.
 
semiotix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'm starting to think rising ocean levels are the same as fusion. Sure, we'll get there. Just 20 more years.

/just talking about ocean levels, not climate change, not ocean salinity changes, not acidification (which really is already happening)


I mean, it was always going to come late in the apocalypse. Greenland and non-floating Antarctic ice will be the main drivers, but it's already happening just by the ocean water getting warmer and expanding. (No, really, that's about a third of it already.)

But when you start losing a few hundred trillion tons of land ice into the drink, then the rate goes from ~1mm/yr to ~30, which would look like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ben Shapiro - AQUAMAN?
Youtube 7LExhiTIFKQ
 
tommyl66
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can't the Army Core build an aquaduck to carry that melting water from Greenland to California? Greenland is so far north that it would be a nice easy downhill right to the Hoover Dam and we've got the infrastructure from there to Cali already.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: Most of recoded history has been Earth on easy mode.  For the sake of some petrodollars we get to experience it on a much harder setting.


The Cretaceous period would like a word with you.

The Earth has beet a lot warmer than it is now and a lot warmer than it is projected to be in the next 100 years.  Us humans are but a bad relationship the planet will eventually forget about.
 
