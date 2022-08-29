 Skip to content
(NPR)   Oregon's Swastika Mountain is about to get a new name: Halo Mountain. Although why we need to commemorate the 3rd person shooter that ruined the genre forever is anyone's guess   (npr.org) divider line
8
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That ruined the genre forever

Fark off with that noise. It's not another farking modern era shooter that starts in a fictional country with a middle eastern sounding name only to discover that it was Russia or China (or both) that are actually the big bad and, suddenly, Western Europe becomes the scene for the Third World War.

Unlock the M-16 at level 10 and the famous AK-47 at level 50. The surprise mechanics of the game give you an opportunity to unlock one of the elite classes right away!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They should leave it then, Wolfenstein is much more historically significant than Halo.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1st person. not 3rd.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That certainly would have made the trail more complicated...

//don't worry, the nazis will just starve in the winter...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 1st person. not 3rd.


Exactly,


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, if you go up Halo Mountain, you pretty much have to go back down Halo Mountain.  Just like in the game.
 
blackminded
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArkPanda: They should leave it then, Wolfenstein is much more historically significant than Halo.


I wonder if you could release Wolfenstein these days...fear of offending Nazis and all.
 
