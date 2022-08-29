 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Operation Iraqi FUBAR comes to it's inevitable conclusion   (nbcnews.com) divider line
62
    More: News, Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, Ali Khamenei, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's party, hugely influential Shiite cleric, government palace, Iraq, Termination of employment  
62 Comments
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OOF. Iraqi leader quits and says support the Supreme Leader of Iran rather than anyone inside Iraq? Yeah, that's gonna leave a mark.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As was foretold by anyone with a brain 20 years ago.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B...b...b...but Afghanistan!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: As was foretold by anyone with a brain 20 years ago.


40 years ago.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, I've had quite enough of these populist leaders and their shiat-headed angry mobs
Sadly, things are likely going to get far worse before they begin to get even a little bit better
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.... shiate
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sale on apostrophes?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but for several glorious years, Halliburton execs got to light their cigars with $100 bills, and isn't that all that matters?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: As was foretold by anyone with a brain 20 years ago.


Yes. After we did what we did, with Chief Dolt G. W. Bush deciding what to do, we should have given them a copy of the US Constitution and said, "Try this. It's worked for us for over 200 years." Then it could have been made more than a suggestion.

Instead, we allowed them to have a constitution that says the Koran is the supreme law.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would just like to thank Project for a New American Century for all of their wonderful leadership and ideas.

Really bang up job, guys. Well done.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: Well.... shiate


Certainly not Sunni.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, 20 years is a long reign for a puppet government. Usually the masses get to "storming the palace and carrying the prince to the gallows" much quicker...
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MIGA
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: edmo: As was foretold by anyone with a brain 20 years ago.

40 years ago.


Are you referencing the Dujail Massacre? Yep, the Shi'a majority haven't let that go.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its = his her our their my your
it's = it is
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: edmo: As was foretold by anyone with a brain 20 years ago.

Yes. After we did what we did, with Chief Dolt G. W. Bush deciding what to do, we should have given them a copy of the US Constitution and said, "Try this. It's worked for us for over 200 years." Then it could have been made more than a suggestion.

Instead, we allowed them to have a constitution that says the Koran is the supreme law.


To be fair the GOP is trying to make selected parts of Leviticus, The Gospel of John, and Revelations the supreme law here
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should install some kind of secularist strongman there, he could keep all of these religious crazies in check.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should check out the original Fark threads on this war.  The consensus was "this is going to be so easy and the results will be so great."
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: As was foretold by anyone with a brain 20 years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's always weird seeing people treat The Onion like a prophet, when really, they were just pointing out what was blisteringly obvious and how lackluster and uninformative "hearing both sides" really is.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, my entire adult life seeing a once great country play Crusader, and the end result is being yelled at for being happy my student loans got a small deduction, while that once great country gets taken over by those no better than the ones in the countries we crusaded, and absolutely nothing to show for it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't polish a sandy turd.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was back when America had some dignity and held presidents accountable for their crimes.
Wait...
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, will they now use those terrible WMDs the US never found?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a whole lot of tourists trying to aggressively visit a government building.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: You should check out the original Fark threads on this war.  The consensus was "this is going to be so easy and the results will be so great."


Dear god... I can't even imagine re-reading all that sh*t.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair, 20 years is a long reign for a puppet government. Usually the masses get to "storming the palace and carrying the prince to the gallows" much quicker...


yeah frankly i'm amazed iraq lasted this long.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 299x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iraq's government has been deadlocked since cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. He refused to negotiate with Iran-backed shiite rivals to form a consensus government.
In July, his supporters broke into the parliament to deter al-Sadr's rivals from forming a government and have been staging a sit-in outside the building for over four weeks. His bloc has also resigned from parliament.

Wow... can you imagine living in a country where a party of religious nutters who claim to be doing the holy work of a despotic sky-daddy believes that winning a minority of the vote entitles it to be in charge anyway, and then storms the building of the national legislative body in a temper tantrum?

Gotta say, they took their lessons on democracy from the GOP to heart!
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Im_Gumby: Well.... shiate

Certainly not Sunni.


Are you two trying to Mecca pun?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the young men in my town died in Iraq around 2006. I think the world would be a better place if he was still alive. If you think he died for something noble or honorable, he didn't. He died for the convictions of a few neocon think tanks. In other words, he died for nothing.

Colin Powell and the weapons of mass destruction mendacity train, the painting of Saddam as an existential threat to the west, the bullshiat reporting of the war. All of it. Just fuck it. What a fucking waste.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: Madman drummers bummers: Im_Gumby: Well.... shiate

Certainly not Sunni.

Are you two trying to Mecca pun?


You'll have to Sihk a little harder for folks to do that.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: This was back when America had some dignity and held presidents accountable for their crimes.
Wait...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, I see that lots pf Farkers stopped reading at the headline, and made up the story in their heads.

This has almost nothing to do with the U.S.

It's an extremely popular, and fanatically nationalist, politician refusing to form a coalition government with a party that wants Iraq to be a client state of Iran. He's used this political tactic before. And honestly, it's completely understandable, when faced with people who want to sell out his country to its neighbor.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You should check out the original Fark threads on this war.  The consensus was "this is going to be so easy and the results will be so great."


Well, it's like the russian beliefs that it was going to take 3 days because they'd been seen as liberators and the populace would rise up to help/worship them.

But when you invade a country and then don't follow through with shiat, it's of no surprise that the people think 'maybe we won't out ourselves as wanting to throw off the oppressors when you're just going to leave us to the wolves when it's no longer convenient for you to be here'.

I doubt the US will ever get that sort of easy victory again
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I would just like to thank Project for a New American Century for all of their wonderful leadership and ideas.

Really bang up job, guys. Well done.


PNAC-ADJACENT LIZ CHENEY IS BIG AMERICAN HERO
 
mrparks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It isn't a real mob until someone is trying to murder you with a gardening tool.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like a real shiitestorm.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You should check out the original Fark threads on this war.  The consensus was "this is going to be so easy and the results will be so great."


Now those same handles are the self-anointed *real* progressives on Fark.com.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jman144: MIGA


MIGAS

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In 05, I got about 200 bucks worth of Iraqi dinar before i left. I figured it would take a while, but it was bound to go up.
Currently 1 dinar is = .00068 USD.
So....not great.

/better investment than bitcoin though!
 
alienated
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ooops

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege_of_Sadr_City
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Somaticasual: To be fair, 20 years is a long reign for a puppet government. Usually the masses get to "storming the palace and carrying the prince to the gallows" much quicker...

yeah frankly i'm amazed iraq lasted this long.


Still, and I feel this is almost obligatory,


...FECK!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Ah, I see that lots pf Farkers stopped reading at the headline, and made up the story in their heads.

This has almost nothing to do with the U.S.

It's an extremely popular, and fanatically nationalist, politician refusing to form a coalition government with a party that wants Iraq to be a client state of Iran. He's used this political tactic before. And honestly, it's completely understandable, when faced with people who want to sell out his country to its neighbor.


Wow we should put that guy in charge. It's a shame we've definitely 100% removed ourselves from anything happening politically over there.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just another turd left floating in the jacuzzi of global politics by the ugly Americans.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dear GOP: See, this is a bad thing.  These are not tourists.  I know you realize this because they're brown, but even when wypipo do it, it's a bad thing.  Ya rlly.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Welcome to he American South in about 100 years. Baptists vs Catholics vs Methodists vs everyone else.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Ah, I see that lots pf Farkers stopped reading at the headline, and made up the story in their heads.

This has almost nothing to do with the U.S.

It's an extremely popular, and fanatically nationalist, politician refusing to form a coalition government with a party that wants Iraq to be a client state of Iran. He's used this political tactic before. And honestly, it's completely understandable, when faced with people who want to sell out his country to its neighbor.


And who created the power vacuum that ultimately led to this situation?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Still waiting for the war crimes trial of the Bush administration.
 
