(NBC News)   The mission of Brigham Young University - founded, supported, and guided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - is to assist individuals in their quest for perfection and eternal life, and to watch their back on the way to the bus   (nbcnews.com) divider line
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:

When naming the school, they were torn between 'Bring em Young' and 'Bring em Stupid'.

The incest orgy in the desert won out in the end.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Common arsenic laced dust of the New West
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeesh, can't people enjoy a little women's volleyball in peace?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it kind of an open secret that Jazz fans are the most likely to racially harass NBA players?
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?!  Duke isn't the one sucking in this story?  My head just exploded.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fan was banned, and a police officer escorted her to the bus.

Why wasn't the fan arrested by the police officer?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Fan, who was not a BYU student has been banned from all athletic venues".. Sure the LDS has an er... troubling history when it comes to race But in this case they are pretty much blameless.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shall I tell you the law of God in regard to the African race? If the white man who belongs to the chosen seed mixes his blood with the seed of Cain, the penalty, under the law of God, is death on the spot. This will always be so." (Journal of Discourses, vol. 10, p. 110).

Brigham Young
 
devine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Fun fact:

When naming the school, they were torn between 'Bring em Young' and 'Bring em Stupid'.

The incest orgy in the desert won out in the end.


Breed 'em Young University
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: "Shall I tell you the law of God in regard to the African race? If the white man who belongs to the chosen seed mixes his blood with the seed of Cain, the penalty, under the law of God, is death on the spot. This will always be so." (Journal of Discourses, vol. 10, p. 110).

Brigham Young


You left out the part right after that where it says, "JK, LOL"
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: The fan was banned, and a police officer escorted her to the bus.

Why wasn't the fan arrested by the police officer?


They claimed only one person was saying the n-word and they didn't go to BYU.  Smells like total bullshiat.  BYU fans have been getting increasingly violent in the decade since I moved to Utah.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And I'm sure no one in the student section thought anything was amiss.

/do better BYU students. Jesus is watching you
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Isn't it kind of an open secret that Jazz fans are the most likely to racially harass NBA players?


"Next thing you know, one of my wives will be smoking marihuana with those Jazz players!"
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Fun fact:

When naming the school, they were torn between 'Bring em Young' and 'Bring em Stupid'.

The incest orgy in the desert won out in the end.


They love to Bring em young.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: "The Fan, who was not a BYU student has been banned from all athletic venues".. Sure the LDS has an er... troubling history when it comes to race But in this case they are pretty much blameless.


How do you know the fan isn't an LDS member, like the majority of people in Utah?

/fun fact: The LDS was officially racist as late as 1978.  Not wink, wink racist, racist as official church doctrine racist.
 
Great clown Pagliacci's pick-me-up
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: "Shall I tell you the law of God in regard to the African race? If the white man who belongs to the chosen seed mixes his blood with the seed of Cain, the penalty, under the law of God, is death on the spot. This will always be so." (Journal of Discourses, vol. 10, p. 110).

Brigham Young


mix his blood with the seed, so no anal then?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: And I'm sure no one in the student section thought anything was amiss.

/do better BYU students. Jesus is watching you


That's my question. Didn't anyone else denounce this asshole?
 
xcheopis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why wasn't the name of the fan released?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't believe that there are racists in a religion that until quite recently (I think they stopped after receiving "divine revelation") taught that black people were cursed and openly discriminated against them.

/I think "divine revelations" is what they call emails from their PR departments.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I can't believe that there are racists in a religion that until quite recently (I think they stopped after receiving "divine revelation") taught that black people were cursed and openly discriminated against them.

/I think "divine revelations" is what they call emails from their PR departments.


The divine revelation came after the IRS threatened to take away their tax exempt status, lol.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Still a creepy name. Quoth Mojo Nixon:

Well, I don't care how you bring 'em, just so you Brigham Young
Said a white man in the desert with his Salt Lake City tongue

Disney is the Enemy
Youtube uqvaP8SnLqY
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I can't believe that there are racists in a religion that until quite recently (I think they stopped after receiving "divine revelation") taught that black people were cursed and openly discriminated against them.

/I think "divine revelations" is what they call emails from their PR departments.


As I said, they received a "divine revelation" in 19-farking-78 that it was bad to be racist and ignore all the racist shiat in their texts and stuff.  Not 1958, not 1968, 1978!  For more context, Mitt Romney was 31 years old in 1978.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who could have guessed that a school full of cultists weirdos would also be racist.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark the Cult of Alt-Reich Jesus of Little-Dick Shiatheads and their mediocre choir too.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shocker that a religion based on nazi principles has people who are racists. I'm shocked.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Geotpf: talkertopc: I can't believe that there are racists in a religion that until quite recently (I think they stopped after receiving "divine revelation") taught that black people were cursed and openly discriminated against them.

/I think "divine revelations" is what they call emails from their PR departments.

As I said, they received a "divine revelation" in 19-farking-78 that it was bad to be racist and ignore all the racist shiat in their texts and stuff.  Not 1958, not 1968, 1978!  For more context, Mitt Romney was 31 years old in 1978.


Right around the time college football was becoming extremely lucrative. What a happy coincidence.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: "Shall I tell you the law of God in regard to the African race? If the white man who belongs to the chosen seed mixes his blood with the seed of Cain, the penalty, under the law of God, is death on the spot. This will always be so." (Journal of Discourses, vol. 10, p. 110).

Brigham Young


WhAtEvEr HaPpEnEd To ReLiGiOuS fReEdOm Im SoRrY i ThOuGhT tHiS wAs StIlL aMeRiCa
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who gets that worked up over women's volleyball?
 
Slow To Return
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've always loved how the very first Sherlock Holmes story, written by a BRITISH author, was based on what shiatheels the Mormons are.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds about right.

/Duke Sucks
//Getem Young sucks worse
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Who gets that worked up over women's volleyball?


cf.girlsaskguys.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Who gets that worked up over women's volleyball?


Hawaiians.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She was also assured it was one person who said the slur, according to Gloria.  BYU confirmed the incident Saturday, saying a fan, who is not a BYU student, has been banned from all athletic venues.

The school apologized to Duke University and its student athletes involved in the game. "To say we are extremely disheartened in the actions of a small number of fans in last night's volleyball match ... is not strong enough language," the statement said.


uh I ain't exactly Norman Einstein, Joseph Newton, or Johnny Hawking when it comes to math, buuuuuuuuuuuuuut....
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: talkertopc: I can't believe that there are racists in a religion that until quite recently (I think they stopped after receiving "divine revelation") taught that black people were cursed and openly discriminated against them.

/I think "divine revelations" is what they call emails from their PR departments.

The divine revelation came after the IRS threatened to take away their tax exempt status, lol.


That, and losing money when other schools refused to play them.

/Money talks
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So one man repeatedly yelled racist slurs and threatened a player and everyone around him just turned aside, huh?
Silence is complicity.
 
Chaiselongue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Reverborama: What?!  Duke isn't the one sucking in this story?  My head just exploded.


Duke, as usual, is as nearly culpable. They did nothing to protect their own player.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There are reports out this morning that the AD and Coach from BYU were supposed to meet with the player on Sunday.

The coach was a noshow.


What sucks is now the B12 now will have BYU and Bay....I mean Rape University in the conference
 
Picklehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My daughter-in-law's mother joined the church for a short time. I think it was because she was lonely in Utah since she speaks very little English. She's Puerto Rican. Then my daughter-in-law joined too. They both left when they told my son's wife to leave him since he refused to join or have any part of LDS.

I really wish they would move to Colorado. Then her mom would have as many Spanish-speaking friends as she wants, and the family would be closer to me. I don't like the idea of my grandchildren growing up in Utah since you're kind of an outcast if you don't belong to the church. Except maybe SLC since it's more diverse.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Banned? They should have taken him out back and shot him.
 
Chaiselongue
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Slow To Return: I've always loved how the very first Sherlock Holmes story, written by a BRITISH author, was based on what shiatheels the Mormons are.


He could have made anyone the villain, or created a secret society, and yet in Victorian England, Mormon was shorthand for evil.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Isn't it kind of an open secret that Jazz fans are the most likely to racially harass NBA players?


More so than the Celtics fans?
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Isn't it kind of an open secret that Jazz fans are the most likely to racially harass NBA players?


Jazz fans or the state of Utah?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

freddyV: The coach was a noshow.


ok that is completely unacceptable.  short of a 911 emergency, the coach......no.  the coach wasn't the one doing the stupid shiat but as, well, THE COACH, literally the face of the team.  if the AD can, but you can't?  the person you report to was tehre but you weren't?

bad story gets worse.

flat tire, car crash, medical emergency, whatever.  "sorry bro, forgot!", "kid had a birthday party", "i like to sleep in on sundays", what the fark, NO.  you farking show up and even though it wasn't your conduct, you're disrespecting of all, YOU'RE OWN TEAM, to say nothing of the victim here.  inexcusable.  that's some little league shiat, not NCAA.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chaiselongue: Duke, as usual, is as nearly culpable. They did nothing to protect their own player.


100%, and a point I completely overlooked.

i love soccer and when that shiat happens, and it still does at the pro levels, strong players will literally stop the game to support the person being abused with epithets.  i guess Duke looked the other way.

any school or program in general that just sits by, fark that shiat.
 
