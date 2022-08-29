 Skip to content
(Stuff.co.nz)   If you're really thirsty after a car accident, don't drink antifreeze. Actually, come to think of it, you should never drink antifreeze   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
701 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
motorverso.comView Full Size

Forbidden Gatorade
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fabuloso for the guy on the go-go
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....how?

Were drugs involved?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he had some moonshine handy.
/not kidding, it's the antidote
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking antifreeze
Eating tide pods
Letting your kids play with plastic bags


Things you should know people.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it is so sweet and delicious!
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make my own antifreeze.

I hide her pajamas.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But muh uncle's wife is overheating!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they didn't call it "coolant water" in the article, maybe it wouldn't be the only thing people remember.

/death coolant or death water?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

did someone say crashed skipper?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was bad for me it wouldn't taste so good.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's the ecto-cooler of vehicle fluids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well he didn't freeze to death, did he?
 
abbarach
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have serious questions about why this is even necessary.  I accidentally overfilled the expansion tank on my motorcycle, decided to syphon a little bit out to get the level set right.  I got about half a drop in my mouth, and was gagging and miserable for at least an hour, after multiple attempts to rinse my mouth out with water, soda, and pretty much anything else liquid and drinkable that I had on hand.

Yeah, it was not my smartest moment.  But I've done the same thing with gas, and it's not NEARLY as unpleasant...
 
zez
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lee told the homeowners that he had seen two vehicles coming towards him, with a white van overtaking a silver vehicle. This led Lee to suddenly "twitch" his steering wheel, causing him to veer off the road. He thought they were freedom campers, he said.


Could he tell by how they turned it up?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"so he spent the night in the bush drinking from a stream to quench his "insatiable thirst".

Then why switch to anti freeze?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In the end, the homeowners drove him to Nelson Hospital as it fitted in with their plans.

Cool, glad they weren't inconvenienced.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tuxq: If only he had some moonshine handy.
/not kidding, it's the antidote


One shot of antifreeze, one shot of moonshine. Repeat until satisfied.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It said he was drinking from a stream. Why would he drink antifreeze if he had a stream right there?
And he was only out there overnight. It's not like he was desperate after spending a week stranded out there without water. Again, there was a stream and no reason to drink antifreeze.

Weird story bro.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think you can safely drink antifreeze as long as you have enough hard liquor to do a shot every hour for 24 to 48 hours
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Heard it cures MPX, Covid and sciatica. You'll never be sick again.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It said he was drinking from a stream. Why would he drink antifreeze if he had a stream right there?
And he was only out there overnight. It's not like he was desperate after spending a week stranded out there without water. Again, there was a stream and no reason to drink antifreeze.

Weird story bro.


Delirious?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Could he have been dumb enough to think that if he had previously added tap water to the overflow jug that it would be ok to drink when necessary?
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think this was a plot point in the Simpson's cartoon show.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [motorverso.com image 671x503]
Forbidden Gatorade


Mt. Dew, Code Blue.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, sure, subby, you're just trying to hoard the delicious antifreeze for yourself. I'm on to you!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

