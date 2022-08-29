 Skip to content
(Kansas City)   Nebraska man succeeds in his mission from gourd   (kansascity.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What in the Hooterville version of Cinderella is going on here?
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
West Coast Pumpkin Regatta pats him on the head and says "That's nice"
opb-opb-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Station!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They don't have the internet or cable TV in Nebraska yet?
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He brought with him everything but the pumpkin sink.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope the vehicle was properly serviced beforehand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Down the  Missouri?  Ew.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Praise the Lard but pass the butter
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just think of the balls he'll have.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I won a million dollars !!!
 
ReAnimator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a gourdgeous watercraft.

Like something out of a fairytale.
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm just glad he wasn't playing squash.  The police would have picked him up for racketeering.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I assume he squashed the previous record.

Hawk the Hawk: I'm just glad he wasn't playing squash.  The police would have picked him up for racketeering.


You sound High Strung.

MBooda: Just think of the balls he'll have.
[Fark user image 498x298] [View Full Size image _x_]


When asked to comment, he said, "Bibbity Bobbity Boo"
 
Mahhughes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
