 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Russia to hold sweeping war games with China in spite of the fact that Ukraine is mopping the floor with them   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
20
    More: Misc, Russia, Russian Defense Ministry, military drills, Vladimir Putin, last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian military, units of Russian Airborne troops  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good - tempt China by showing them how easy it would be for the Russian army to be rolled over in the far east.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's one reason to explain why China has troops in soon to be former Russia.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
By "sweeping war games" they are being literal.  All they have left is a battalion of janitors.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a US vs China and Russia fight, it's pretty clear from the situation in Ukraine who would hold the advantage. They have some modern weapons, but most of their equipment is from the Soviet era. We would rule the skies within a matter of weeks. The Chinese fleet wouldn't make it within 90 miles of Taiwan.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, now, folks.
Russia might win a few before being completely out zerg-rushed.  Like an engagement of there one remaining... sorry, please ignore my giggling, it is hard to keep a straight face whilst I read this screed.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like to fantasize about two scenarios.

1. China decides that now is a good time to annex Russia's far east and claim a bit of strategically important Arctic coastline for itself. Possibly beginning by "accidentally" using live ammo against Russian forces in the war games.

B. Putin uses the war games to announce that his "special operation" is complete and the forces are now needed at home to cover while the war games go on.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How did that last non-aggression pact work out for Russia?

Please, proceed.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I like to fantasize about two scenarios.

1. China decides that now is a good time to annex Russia's far east and claim a bit of strategically important Arctic coastline for itself. Possibly beginning by "accidentally" using live ammo against Russian forces in the war games.

B. Putin uses the war games to announce that his "special operation" is complete and the forces are now needed at home to cover while the war games go on.


China would never directly annex Russian territory. They would sign a 999-year lease to all mineral rights in eastern Siberia in exchange for a few missile parts, and boy, you really should make that deal with us because otherwise we might decide we don't need to keep buying your oil at forty cents on the dollar, Putin.

Then they'd bring in their own people, set up their own mining operations inside Russia, just like they're doing in Africa with their farms. It's imperial colonization in all but name.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smarter people than me have explained that the size of these Russian wargames are always massively overstated.  It will be less than 1/10th the size of what they say it will be.  They simply can't move that many troops.
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

toraque: HugeMistake: I like to fantasize about two scenarios.

1. China decides that now is a good time to annex Russia's far east and claim a bit of strategically important Arctic coastline for itself. Possibly beginning by "accidentally" using live ammo against Russian forces in the war games.

B. Putin uses the war games to announce that his "special operation" is complete and the forces are now needed at home to cover while the war games go on.

China would never directly annex Russian territory. They would sign a 999-year lease to all mineral rights in eastern Siberia in exchange for a few missile parts, and boy, you really should make that deal with us because otherwise we might decide we don't need to keep buying your oil at forty cents on the dollar, Putin.

Then they'd bring in their own people, set up their own mining operations inside Russia, just like they're doing in Africa with their farms. It's imperial colonization in all but name.


999 year lease for exclusive resource extraction in exchange for building a few roads.  The very roads needed for resource extraction.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: In a US vs China and Russia fight, it's pretty clear from the situation in Ukraine who would hold the advantage. They have some modern weapons, but most of their equipment is from the Soviet era. We would rule the skies within a matter of weeks. The Chinese fleet wouldn't make it within 90 miles of Taiwan.


Sure they would, submarine Moskova style.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: toraque: HugeMistake: I like to fantasize about two scenarios.

1. China decides that now is a good time to annex Russia's far east and claim a bit of strategically important Arctic coastline for itself. Possibly beginning by "accidentally" using live ammo against Russian forces in the war games.

B. Putin uses the war games to announce that his "special operation" is complete and the forces are now needed at home to cover while the war games go on.

China would never directly annex Russian territory. They would sign a 999-year lease to all mineral rights in eastern Siberia in exchange for a few missile parts, and boy, you really should make that deal with us because otherwise we might decide we don't need to keep buying your oil at forty cents on the dollar, Putin.

Then they'd bring in their own people, set up their own mining operations inside Russia, just like they're doing in Africa with their farms. It's imperial colonization in all but name.

999 year lease for exclusive resource extraction in exchange for building a few roads.  The very roads needed for resource extraction.


Considering that the only infrastructure the Russians bothered to build in that part of the country was to extract those same resources to Moscow, it seems only fair.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What "sweeping war games" may look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: We would rule the skies within a matter of weeks.


Weeks? More like days. Possibly hours.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe China will follow the Reagan-era scam and leave all their weapons behind when the games are over.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: giantmeteor: We would rule the skies within a matter of weeks.

Weeks? More like days. Possibly hours.


Possibly the Iraq War model, in which the Russian air force promptly amscrays to China and stays there for the duration of the conflict.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

toraque: HugeMistake: I like to fantasize about two scenarios.

1. China decides that now is a good time to annex Russia's far east and claim a bit of strategically important Arctic coastline for itself. Possibly beginning by "accidentally" using live ammo against Russian forces in the war games.

B. Putin uses the war games to announce that his "special operation" is complete and the forces are now needed at home to cover while the war games go on.

China would never directly annex Russian territory. They would sign a 999-year lease to all mineral rights in eastern Siberia in exchange for a few missile parts, and boy, you really should make that deal with us because otherwise we might decide we don't need to keep buying your oil at forty cents on the dollar, Putin.

Then they'd bring in their own people, set up their own mining operations inside Russia, just like they're doing in Africa with their farms. It's imperial colonization in all but name.


With Erik Prince's goons providing the muscle.

Oh, you didn't know that? Yes. That's what Blackwater Xe Services Academi Constellis does. They protect Chinese extraction projects in Central Asia and Africa.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You think it's a game? You think it's a farking GAME?!?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tommyl66: You think it's a game? You think it's a farking GAME?!?


A farking game belongs to Japan.  You see (sees sign in the crowd)... well, nevermindthen.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.