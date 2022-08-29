 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "Anyone missing a cat?"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Crotalus atrox, Arizona's western diamondback rattlesnakes, Rabbit, Easter Bunny, Viperidae, Rat, Cat, City Attorney's Office  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but I don't want it back now.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The business mentioned in the article -- Rattlesnake Solutions -- runs a pretty neat youtube channel where they film their snake recovery/relocations.  They're good quick videos to watch eating lunch or something.  They've kind of hit a point lately where it's a little repetitive, but still worth a watch.  I think it's just part of them growing as a channel since they used to not upload on any sort of schedule but now they do regularly.  They mix in educational videos from time to time.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah , I know it's a dog.
 
MilkusManus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x330]


Came for this. I'll get the lights.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STOP FAT SHAMING THE SNAKE
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antoine de Saint-Exupery did it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't say I've been missing it, Bob.
Youtube kXsIfpnThFA
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: STOP FAT SHAMING THE SNAKE


I've got a fat snake you can shame!
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No but my Poodle Mr. Snuffy is. Have you seen him?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: MattytheMouse: STOP FAT SHAMING THE SNAKE

I've got a fat snake you can shame!


"Look at that flaccid, useless fat old snake! And soooo many sores on its skin. Hope it sheds soon."
 
KB202
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So they're all "joking" that it ate a cat.
Exactly what do they think it ate?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KB202: So they're all "joking" that it ate a cat.
Exactly what do they think it ate?


FTFA: He guesses maybe "a large pack rat or a rabbit."
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The B-52's - Quiche Lorraine (Live 1998)
Youtube 3_bHSeLEilg
 
drayno76
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
