(KING 5 News)   ♪ Everybody was Kung-Fu fighting / the debts were quickly rising / the future is a little bit frightening / but they can still be enlightening ♪   (king5.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cue 80s montage of marketing blitz
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the article no one is kung fu fighting, hence the ad disguised as an article.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: According to the article no one is kung fu fighting, hence the ad disguised as an article.


more like an article disguised as a fund raiser
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely there's an imminent martial arts tournament where the matter can be settled once and for all, right?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Surely there's an imminent martial arts tournament where the matter can be settled once and for all, right?


Who needs a whole tournament? One Crane Kick will do.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he want a to continue kung-fu, he needs to hustle.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A business $8-9k in the hole? Maybe I'm being insensitive but this must be an especially slow news day.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out that doing what you love doesn't pay the bills.
That's why almost everybody works for someone else.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 70s me & my crew would go to the local grind house theatre to watch Bruce Lee movies then re-enact fight scenes on the walk home.
I'm sure our skinny white boy moves swoon many a lady - even though they pretended to laugh us off.
 
Walosi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he didn't get a PPP loan.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Has he ever thought about making it a donation based studio called "Kung Fu to the People" and passing the tissue box for for cash at the end of each class?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Two cobras in the jungle. One kills the strongest lion, the other kills a crippled monkey. Which cobra do you want to be?
 
Iczer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's definitely a sad thing and exposes the massive problems smaller businesses went through because of the shiatstorm that was Trump's mishandling of the pandemic, but I've never really been into kung fu. My personal martial arts lean more to this mastery of self defense:

Sweet - The Ballroom Blitz - Silvester-Tanzparty 1974/75 31.12.1974 (OFFICIAL)
Youtube tqketmsRz1E
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walosi: I guess he didn't get a PPP loan.


I will guess he doesn't have a lot of employees.  He may be it.

That's all the PPP was; an inefficient way of paying employees that otherwise would have been laid off due to the pandemic.  If you are self employed and the problem is that you can't open due to the restrictions or less sales due to the pandemic, well, you are pretty much shiat out of luck.  The rules were that the vast majority of the money had to go to employees and not things like rent.

/it was inefficient because that was the only way to get enough Republicans to vote for it to pass it
//because giving free money to small businesses is great in Republican-land, but to give it to normal people is not
///so the money had to be laundered through the small business although they weren't the ultimate beneficiary for the most part
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Two cobras in the jungle. One kills the strongest lion, the other kills a crippled monkey. Which cobra do you want to be?


Neither.
I want to be a mongoose.
 
Bondith
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Billy Quan inconsolable.
 
