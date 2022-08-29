 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for August 29 is 'jaunty' as in: "Some Biblical scholars believe the New Testament has an even spread of views from the Apostles, but others think it's too jaunty"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Piping Plover, Chicago, jaunty little shorebirds, Great Lakes, Chicago Tribune, Charadrius, definitive links, jaunty hat  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/facepalm
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Jaunty, as in

"Jaunty doesn't know how to mash frijoles, so da foo uses da blender"
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Subby is working out, or they're going to pull something.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that I had more downvotes for this headline.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jaunty"  is used with regard to homosexuality exclusively. There are no exceptions. (See, also, "brunch.")
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha ha ha.

Ha ha ha ha ha.

Ha ha ha ha ha.

"Too jaunty."

Ha ha ha ha ha.

Fark you, Dary.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Longer than you think, Dad. Longer than you think!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Submitter should get the Baptist treatment
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New Testament is at least 80% The Retcon according to Paul.

/ 27 books, 5 written by other people
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: [i.imgflip.com image 401x400]

Jaunty, as in

"Jaunty doesn't know how to mash frijoles, so da foo uses da blender"


Split languages:

Como estas frijole?
   How you bean?

lechuga vamonos.
  Let us go.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: "Jaunty"  is used with regard to homosexuality exclusively. There are no exceptions. (See, also, "brunch.")


I think, aside from dictionaries, the only book in my family that contains the word "jaunty" is a Peanuts comic strip collection where Lucy refers a hat she puts on baby Linus as "jaunty" and it's os heavy he falls over, or something like that. I guess that's gay? Lucy probably dressed Linus in all sorts of drag.

I wondered if Linus and Charlie were gay when I was in grade school because I wanted a friendship/romance like that. (My friendships were great, all were bombastic though. My grade school romances were too-many-juicebox trainwrecks and tire swing missed connections).
 
frankb00th
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wiredroach: Longer than you think, Dad. Longer than you think!


Damn you. I think of that story every time i hear the word.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: "Jaunty"  is used with regard to homosexuality exclusively. There are no exceptions. (See, also, "brunch.")


Aww. I have a scarf that I like to refer to as "jaunty." It brings me joy and makes it happier to go outside in winter. Does that mean I've been gay all this time, or just that I'm not allowed to say that?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wiredroach: Longer than you think, Dad. Longer than you think!


Damn you. *shakes tiny shriveled clawed fist.*
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Gaythiest Elitist: "Jaunty"  is used with regard to homosexuality exclusively. There are no exceptions. (See, also, "brunch.")

Aww. I have a scarf that I like to refer to as "jaunty." It brings me joy and makes it happier to go outside in winter. Does that mean I've been gay all this time, or just that I'm not allowed to say that?


Do you like brunch?
 
darkraven56
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't even get it. This one makes no sense to me.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.