(CNBC)   Artemissed   (cnbc.com) divider line
44
1208 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 29 Aug 2022 at 8:40 AM



44 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Welp. Better to get it right than to fark it up.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Nasa engineers discover crack"
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Next available date is September 3rd if they can pin the issues down and get them worked out before that.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Next available date is September 3rd if they can pin the issues down and get them worked out before that.


Also Sep 2.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Next available date is September 3rd if they can pin the issues down and get them worked out before that.


TFA says 9/2. My bad. I thought I heard them say 9/3.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was it this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bestest
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Welp. Better to get it right than to fark it up.


oh, the farkups are baked-in
 
Mouser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It also found a hydrogen leak in the engines and a crack in the thermal protection system material that protects the core of the rocket - though those issues were resolved.

Duct tape?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here's the culprit behind the "engine issues"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't panic. It's just a launch delay. They'll fix it and try again.

The headline made it sound like a orbital failure that sent Artemis hurtling into space.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Was it this?

[Fark user image 850x508]


that was later determined to just be insulation

The issue is engine bleed
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sucks for all the people that drove over to watch it
 
thisispete
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Was it this?

[Fark user image 850x508]


Bit of body filler, it'll buff right out.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now we'll never get to the moon :(
 
The Bestest
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Don't panic. It's just a launch delay. They'll fix it and try again.

The headline made it sound like a orbital failure that sent Artemis hurtling into space.


week ain't over yet
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Missed it by inches.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stupid Flanders.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd rather see a mission scrubbed that something happen any day. These biatches are expensive and blowing one up on the launch pad seems like way worse PR than delaying launch for a week or so.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm OK with a scrub, rather than them pushing forward with the launch for PR purposes.  The last thing one would want is a rapid uncontrolled disassembly event.

/Plus, spending a Friday sitting on the beach, drinking beers, and watching a rocket launch sounds pretty nice to me
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mouser: It also found a hydrogen leak in the engines and a crack in the thermal protection system material that protects the core of the rocket - though those issues were resolved.

Duct tape?


"Dust tape is magic and should be worshiped." - Mark Watney
 
one2toke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One engine wasn't chill, y'all.

/there's always one
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jakedata: "Nasa engineers discover crack"


The launch will resume as soon as the engineers sober up.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, at least the mannequins didn't have blue eyes.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a coincidence, I'm also leaking gas.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Here's the culprit behind the "engine issues"

[Fark user image 173x130]


GODDAMMIT MIKE

:D
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mouser: It also found a hydrogen leak in the engines and a crack in the thermal protection system material that protects the core of the rocket - though those issues were resolved.

Duct tape?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
THIS IS HOW WE FIX PROBLEMS ON RUSSIAN SPACE STATION!!!!!!
Youtube dEkOT3IngMQ
 
kb7rky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

offacue: Well, at least the mannequins didn't have blue eyes.


TOO SOON MANG
 
thisispete
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CokeBear: What a coincidence, I'm also leaking gas.


You're supposed to blame that on the dog.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Le sigh.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NASA postpones Artemis 1 rocket launch after issues emerge during countdown,


10

9

8

6

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Was it this?

[Fark user image 850x508]



Or the 60000 lightning strikes that pad has probably taken this weekend

/I realize they're built to negate strikes
//been somehow more lightningy than usual down here this weekend
///hope someone is keeping an eye on Jake Busey
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Was it this?

[Fark user image 850x508]

That's a "speed hole".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not traveling for a little while, but I am glad I didn't try to get around Titusville today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why did they name the rocket after a villain from Forgotten Realms?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moroning: Why did they name the rocket after a villain from Forgotten Realms?


Artemis is Apollo's twin.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jesterling: FlashHarry: Was it this?

[Fark user image 850x508]


Or the 60000 lightning strikes that pad has probably taken this weekend

/I realize they're built to negate strikes
//been somehow more lightningy than usual down here this weekend
///hope someone is keeping an eye on Jake Busey


SCE to AUX

/nothing is obscure on fark
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

enry: Moroning: Why did they name the rocket after a villain from Forgotten Realms?

Artemis is Apollo's twin.


No he's Dritzz's  rival
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TLC - No Scrubs (Official Video)
Youtube FrLequ6dUdM
 
Mister_poopy_pants
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Was it this?


Bottle opener
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Everything is fine.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

