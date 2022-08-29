 Skip to content
(NJ.com) Don't look Ethel, the Philly Naked Bike Ride is passing through again (NSFW)
    More: Amusing, Philadelphia, Nudity, Fairmount Park, Bicycle, World Naked Bike Ride, Public nudity, young boy, Nude beach  
1268 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 10:50 AM



46 Comments
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But it's too late. She'd already been incensed.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boogedy-boogedy
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen - Bicycle Race
Youtube GugsCdLHm-Q

This is all YOUR fault, Freddie Mercury!
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yeah, everyone's grandma's favorite novelty singer. Boogidy boogidy!

He's still out there doing his thing by the way. Sort of. I had forgotten about Ray Stevens after I turned 12 and my grandpa passed away. Then a few years ago we started having mandatory safety videos at my then current job, because some ding dong ran in a walkway and wound up dangling from a safety harness which he then DISCONNECTED IN MID AIR and fell into a vat of something unpleasant.

That's how I found out that Ray Stevens now makes terrible corporate safety videos. I'm talking animation from the pre MS Paint days. The one I remember most was about not texting and driving.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the count of bicycles without bicycle seats?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: What's the count of bicycles without bicycle seats?


Well would you want your bike seat all skid-marked up?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not used to news photographers using such narrow depth of field.  I wonder why that is...
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until somewhat recently, I had thought that lyric was "Look at Dat! Look at Dat!".

Turns out I was just trying to make sense of nonsense words.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maybeyoushould: Ah yeah, everyone's grandma's favorite novelty singer. Boogidy boogidy!

He's still out there doing his thing by the way. Sort of. I had forgotten about Ray Stevens after I turned 12 and my grandpa passed away. Then a few years ago we started having mandatory safety videos at my then current job, because some ding dong ran in a walkway and wound up dangling from a safety harness which he then DISCONNECTED IN MID AIR and fell into a vat of something unpleasant.

That's how I found out that Ray Stevens now makes terrible corporate safety videos. I'm talking animation from the pre MS Paint days. The one I remember most was about not texting and driving.


Mildly related

Safety Training Dub
Youtube wnr6Re4YRPg
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Looks like I'm gonna be late, there's an asshole in front of me."
nj.comView Full Size
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GugsCdLHm-Q]
This is all YOUR fault, Freddie Mercury!


'Fiori Modena' - by Coco Love Alcorn
Youtube 1MHZkPyagyU
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Looks like I'm gonna be late, there's an asshole in front of me."
[nj.com image 800x595]


What a considerate man, leaving out a nice fruit bowl for bystanders and fellow racers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people don't understand what the word "naked" means apparently.
nj.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maybeyoushould: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Looks like I'm gonna be late, there's an asshole in front of me."
[nj.com image 800x595]

What a considerate man, leaving out a nice fruit bowl for bystanders and fellow racers.


He's not even pedaling, just propelling himself with his own farts.
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: maybeyoushould: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Looks like I'm gonna be late, there's an asshole in front of me."
[nj.com image 800x595]

What a considerate man, leaving out a nice fruit bowl for bystanders and fellow racers.

He's not even pedaling, just propelling himself with his own farts.


So that's why the guy behind him is wearing a mask.
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Looks like I'm gonna be late, there's an asshole in front of me."
[nj.com image 800x595]


That's some nice free advertising for the Miller Theater too. I bet they're tickled pink.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philly Naked Bike Ride should be renamed to the "Hundreds of Fat Dudes and Two Women Ride Bikes Naked" ride.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Some people don't understand what the word "naked" means apparently.
[nj.com image 800x594]


I'm okay with that.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Some people don't understand what the word "naked" means apparently.
[nj.com image 800x594]


About 95% of the riders, judging from a scroll through the pictures.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Philly Naked Bike Ride should be renamed to the "Hundreds of Fat Dudes and Two Women Ride Bikes Naked in their underwear" ride.


FIFY
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make sure you look away before the guy whiz wit comes rolling by.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nj.comView Full Size
Martin Shkreli?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A young boy, about 6 or 7 years old, covered his eyes while hundreds of bicyclists rode along Market Street in Philadelphia Saturday evening.
"I don't want to see this anymore," he said as biker after biker flashed by.

After seeing the pictures, I can't say I blame the kid.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1) A lot of those people don't understand the concept of 'naked'.

2) Naked is no way to sit on a bicycle seat

3) What is up with all the stupid body paint?

In summary, I see a lot more attention whores than activists.
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wxboy: A young boy, about 6 or 7 years old, covered his eyes while hundreds of bicyclists rode along Market Street in Philadelphia Saturday evening.
"I don't want to see this anymore," he said as biker after biker flashed by.

After seeing the pictures, I can't say I blame the kid.


My takeaway from this is that some little kid's parents took him out to watch a naked bike parade.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

maybeyoushould: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Looks like I'm gonna be late, there's an asshole in front of me."
[nj.com image 800x595]

That's some nice free advertising for the Miller Theater too. I bet they're tickled pink.


I bet they're tickled pink brown.
 
Fissile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope this was followed by the bike saddle bonfire?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The day East Coast bicycle seat sniffers dream about all year
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It does beg the question why bicycle seat technology has stagnated since the 70s. They should be more akin to the Big Wheel (or Green Machine if your parents hated you). At the very least, bring back the banana seat for these types of things.
 
Creoena
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why are the bikes naked?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"he took the seat off his own bike because the way that it felt"
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fissile: I hope this was followed by the bike saddle bonfire?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"People who expect to be Lune-y wll find it safer to travel in a bunch".
                            --- George Ade
 
The Garden State
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Looks like I'm gonna be late, there's an asshole in front of me."
[nj.com image 800x595]


The Rolls Royce hood ornament has really let herself go.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Some people don't understand what the word "naked" means apparently.
[nj.com image 800x594]


I think "NSFW" is being stretched a bit too.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: It does beg the question why bicycle seat technology has stagnated since the 70s. They should be more akin to the Big Wheel (or Green Machine if your parents hated you). At the very least, bring back the banana seat for these types of things.


You can buy different bike seats if you need something different than the basic one that came with your bike.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Proving once again that the ones you want to see naked are NOT the ones you get to see naked...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
they just had this in portland a few weeks ago. we were at this bar that has a 1st floor rooftop patio sitting outside for lunch and people just started riding by naked playing music and such.   there were a truly shocking number of attractive young ladies participating.  i had very few complaints to offer.
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's Philly so I figured there would be a lot of sausage but jeez loweeze.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: It does beg the question why bicycle seat technology has stagnated since the 70s. They should be more akin to the Big Wheel (or Green Machine if your parents hated you). At the very least, bring back the banana seat for these types of things.


Sounds painful.

And technology hasn't stagnated, but the problem is still fundmamentally avoiding slipping forward off the seat while maintaining enough surface area so that there aren't uncomfortable or outright-numbing pressure points on the rider.

Trouble is, most newer designs look like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


or this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


or this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


or even this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't think that most men and quite a few women would be comfortable riding in the nude on seats of these designs, far too much opportunity to become a Fark trope.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bin_jammin: [nj.com image 800x558]Martin Shkreli?


Dude trying to cosplay the Juicy Fruit zebra.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Also...

[Fark user image 850x475]


THIS. I'm a boxer man, but you better believe I'm all about briefs when it's time for a bike ride.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"So you think I'm going too slow? Try to tailgate me if you dare!"
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I see a lot more attention whores than activists.


Tomayto, tomahto.
 
