 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   After this Friday, you freeloaders won't be mooching free covid tests from Uncle Sugar any more. GOOD ‐ back in my day we didn't have ANY fancy immunoassays even if we wanted to PAY for it, and we LIKED it   (nbcnews.com) divider line
13
    More: PSA, Federal government of the United States, giveaway of Covid-19 at-home tests Friday, United States Congress, federal government, President of the United States, insufficient congressional funding, senior Biden administration official, United States  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still have 6 unused tests and never had Covid despite living in a metro area. I guess we've been lucky.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerGraduate: We still have 6 unused tests and never had Covid despite living in a metro area. I guess we've been lucky.


I've got 6 tests left too, out of the 16 that I got for free from the USPS and my town.  Every single one came up negative so far.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for posting this, subby.  I just ordered more to get them while I can.

I haven't had COVID, but I've kinda felt like I'm living on borrowed time.  I work from home, but my wife works in a doctor's office and even though people with COVID aren't supposed to go there, people don't always follow instructions.  She had one patient's mother who showed up hacking up a lung, said she had COVID, but it was okay because she was wearing a mask.  Umm ... no.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We'll have to get one last order in. We put a dent in our stockpile by testing the kids after my wife and I tested positive last week. Considering it a miracle that neither kid has tested positive to this point since we've all been stuck at home for nearly a week. Really don't want to see either of them missing the first week of school, so fingers crossed.
 
Gramma
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I doubt the effectiveness of the home tests. I've known so many people that tested negative on them, didn't get better, went to the doctor and tested positive for Covid.

I also think the home tests were the government's way to lower the Covid numbers.  Even if people tested positive, they didn't generally report it unless they got a lot sicker and ended up needing more care.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I just ordered some more. We still have tests left, but have just had possible exposure at a mandatory event and have a bunch of visitors coming to stay in the next couple weeks; things could go South real fast and we might need a bunch of tests. I'll feel guilty if we don't end up using them, but if we need them we will really need them.  I think that the idea behind free tests was good; provide tests, then if people test positive the non-trumpers at least would stay home reducing exposure to the general public and maybe helping to control the spread.
 
scanman61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: We still have 6 unused tests and never had Covid despite living in a metro area. I guess we've been lucky.


Same thing I thought, until I went into the hospital for my appendix and tested positive in the ER.  I had no idea, no symptoms at all.

I guess those vaccinations and boosters work.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sigh... Our family of five went through the covid wringer three weeks ago. At last count we're down to two tests.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've got about 2 dozen at home tests right now. Down from a peak of having around 40 peak covid. My stepmother's sister brought a bunch from the UK when she visited.

Never had a positive test since the at home tests came out.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gramma: I doubt the effectiveness of the home tests. I've known so many people that tested negative on them, didn't get better, went to the doctor and tested positive for Covid.

I also think the home tests were the government's way to lower the Covid numbers.  Even if people tested positive, they didn't generally report it unless they got a lot sicker and ended up needing more care.


Which government?
What numbers?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All part of the plan to suppress the back to school rush for the election.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, the money that *could* have gone to more test kits is now earmarked to pay for millennial's and z'ers college fine arts courses.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scanman61: BeerGraduate: We still have 6 unused tests and never had Covid despite living in a metro area. I guess we've been lucky.

Same thing I thought, until I went into the hospital for my appendix and tested positive in the ER.  I had no idea, no symptoms at all.

I guess those vaccinations and boosters work.


Except for the whole appendicitis thing.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.