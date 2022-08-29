 Skip to content
(CNN)   Apparently all it takes to scare off China is one extra cruiser   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, People's Republic of China, Republic of China, People's Liberation Army, Chinese military, Chinese Civil War, US officials, Kuomintang, Communist Party of China  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a true American hero...
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good thing we didn't resort to a bake sale for our military hardware.  Be real embarrasing if Australia had to arm their population. Of course, China may still be a paper tiger. Hopefully we won't find out, since we spend too much on our military.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No malarkey in Taiwan policy?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait until we send a carrier battle group.

tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
China remembered Sun Tzu hasn't written a new book in a couple thousand years.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
China seems like a problem that will solve itself.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: China remembered Sun Tzu hasn't written a new book in a couple thousand years.


Most of China's wars are China killing Chinese.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
they are easily frightened but will soon be back in greater numbers
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bullies are like that.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait'll they get a look at just one of our carrier strike groups.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ni haaaaaooOOOoooo!

Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bonus points: Ours dont roll coal...
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sun Tzu is awesome.  Some of my favorite quotes:
1. Attack someone who is not your enemy.
2. Attack your enemy where you aren't.
3. The best defense is to hide in your enemy's mother's skirts.
4. Victory comes from finding problems in opportunities.
5. Always leave an army a toilet, they will go.
 
