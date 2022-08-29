 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Man of the Hole becomes Man in the Hole   (theguardian.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The more people I meet, the more that lifestyle interests me.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Being genocided by farmers in the Amazon?


Being genocided by farmers in the Amazon?
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: The more people I meet, the more that lifestyle interests me.


I watch a lot of 'going off-grid' videos on YT.  Some of these people are crazy libertarians and some of them just want to get away from the direction human society is trending.  Some are both.  The idea of waking up and hearing only the sounds of nature and myself is very appealing.

(ground all jets and ban nighttime illumination, we've gone wrong as a species since we stopped spending our free time staring at the night sky.)
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We've sucked all the mystery and wonder out of the world. We suck.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: ChrisDe: The more people I meet, the more that lifestyle interests me.

I watch a lot of 'going off-grid' videos on YT.  Some of these people are crazy libertarians and some of them just want to get away from the direction human society is trending.  Some are both.  The idea of waking up and hearing only the sounds of nature and myself is very appealing.

(ground all jets and ban nighttime illumination, we've gone wrong as a species since we stopped spending our free time staring at the night sky.)


Nah, I'll stick with TV.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: The more people I meet, the more that lifestyle interests me.


If I get to my office early enough tomorrow, I think I'll bring a bow&arrows and lay traps in my hallway. Taking bets on how many coworkers need to be made an example before the survivors leave me alone.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: ChrisDe: The more people I meet, the more that lifestyle interests me.

I watch a lot of 'going off-grid' videos on YT.  Some of these people are crazy libertarians and some of them just want to get away from the direction human society is trending.  Some are both.  The idea of waking up and hearing only the sounds of nature and myself is very appealing.

(ground all jets and ban nighttime illumination, we've gone wrong as a species since we stopped spending our free time staring at the night sky.)


Doesn't work for those of us who can't see nothin'.  it's just a blur.Related: trade my eyes for cyberware if I could.

but the thing about that "off-the-grid" dream is that there are too many humans.  We don't have ROOM to give everyone a massive "roam" to hunt and gather in.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"
OPI said Funai officials first noticed the man in the mid-1990s. Indigenous activists found small plots of farmed land that had been destroyed by invading ranchers and the remains of dwellings they believe had been swept away by tractors. Large, hand-dug pits were also present.
The area, along Brazil's border with Bolivia, was and remains under attack by ranchers, prospectors and loggers who covet its valuable natural resources."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: ChrisDe: The more people I meet, the more that lifestyle interests me.

If I get to my office early enough tomorrow, I think I'll bring a bow&arrows and lay traps in my hallway. Taking bets on how many coworkers need to be made an example before the survivors leave me alone.


Kids in the Hall: Trapper
Youtube tbfA5L3YAO0
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: PineappleOnPizza: ChrisDe: The more people I meet, the more that lifestyle interests me.

I watch a lot of 'going off-grid' videos on YT.  Some of these people are crazy libertarians and some of them just want to get away from the direction human society is trending.  Some are both.  The idea of waking up and hearing only the sounds of nature and myself is very appealing.

(ground all jets and ban nighttime illumination, we've gone wrong as a species since we stopped spending our free time staring at the night sky.)

Doesn't work for those of us who can't see nothin'.  it's just a blur.Related: trade my eyes for cyberware if I could.

but the thing about that "off-the-grid" dream is that there are too many humans.  We don't have ROOM to give everyone a massive "roam" to hunt and gather in.


I'm just interested in how you could even enforce that.  You'd need a massive, intrusive, sociopathic authoritarian state to stop people from just glomming together again.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's his handle? Bet he's got a four figure user ID at most.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: "
OPI said Funai officials first noticed the man in the mid-1990s. Indigenous activists found small plots of farmed land that had been destroyed by invading ranchers and the remains of dwellings they believe had been swept away by tractors. Large, hand-dug pits were also present.
The area, along Brazil's border with Bolivia, was and remains under attack by ranchers, prospectors and loggers who covet its valuable natural resources."

[Fark user image image 500x630]


(that was set in Australia.  Mt. Warning is about halfway between Surfers Paradise from Byron's Bay)
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bolsonaro has long made his contempt for Indigenous peoples clear, once saying Brazil had erred by not decimating native peoples like the US cavalry did

And the people said, yep, that's the kind of psychopath we want to lead us!

/ JFC...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: ChrisDe: The more people I meet, the more that lifestyle interests me.

If I get to my office early enough tomorrow, I think I'll bring a bow&arrows and lay traps in my hallway. Taking bets on how many coworkers need to be made an example before the survivors leave me alone.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/Pencils can also be repurposed as punji sticks.  You may, however, encounter difficulty digging a punji pit in your office.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes. Indio is dead and we will never know who he was, what language he spoke, what indigenous grouping he was a part of. We will not learn what the feathers strewn around his hammock mean. And we cannot undo our mistake: This is one more genocide added to our account.

But at the least we can learn why.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What about the Man In The Box?

Alice In Chains - Man in the Box (Official Video)
Youtube TAqZb52sgpU
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A Funai official who monitored the man's wellbeing from a distance found his body lying in a hammock in a state of decomposition. Because he had placed brightly coloured feathers around his body, the official believes the man had prepared for death.

Gotta say, as far as ways to go, that's not too bad.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Evil Mackerel: "
OPI said Funai officials first noticed the man in the mid-1990s. Indigenous activists found small plots of farmed land that had been destroyed by invading ranchers and the remains of dwellings they believe had been swept away by tractors. Large, hand-dug pits were also present.
The area, along Brazil's border with Bolivia, was and remains under attack by ranchers, prospectors and loggers who covet its valuable natural resources."

[Fark user image image 500x630]

(that was set in Australia.  Mt. Warning is about halfway between Surfers Paradise from Byron's Bay)


I was simply refering to  people mowing down the locals to take their resources not the location .

Here you go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: PineappleOnPizza: ChrisDe: The more people I meet, the more that lifestyle interests me.

I watch a lot of 'going off-grid' videos on YT.  Some of these people are crazy libertarians and some of them just want to get away from the direction human society is trending.  Some are both.  The idea of waking up and hearing only the sounds of nature and myself is very appealing.

(ground all jets and ban nighttime illumination, we've gone wrong as a species since we stopped spending our free time staring at the night sky.)

Doesn't work for those of us who can't see nothin'.  it's just a blur.Related: trade my eyes for cyberware if I could.

but the thing about that "off-the-grid" dream is that there are too many humans.  We don't have ROOM to give everyone a massive "roam" to hunt and gather in.


We kinda do.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: An unidentified and charismatic Indigenous man thought to have been the last of his tribe has died in the Brazilian Amazon ... he resisted all attempts to contact him, laying traps and shooting arrows at anyone who came too close.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He would fire arrows at anyone that got close. Fark him, regardless of how old-school he was.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

patrick767: Bolsonaro has long made his contempt for Indigenous peoples clear, once saying Brazil had erred by not decimating native peoples like the US cavalry did

And the people said, yep, that's the kind of psychopath we want to lead us!

/ JFC...


As an American, I don't feel qualified to criticize other countries' terrible political choices, as we recently put a sloppy-fat, draft dodging criminal in the White House, and the stupidest c*nts on earth are hooting and stamping their feet to bring him back again.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The loss of a whole culture represented in this man is probably much bigger than we think it is.
Many of us will react with an "Oh no!, anyway...." without realizing the contributions his people might have done to humankind if they had survived.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And you can watch a video about this special person too, right after you view--
DANNER BOOTS, THE VERY BEST FOOTWARE FOR STOMPING THROUGH UNTRACKED AMAZON FORESTS AND DISTURBING THE LOCAL FLORA AND FAUNA.
Get yours today.  I mean, get more.  Why didn't that guy pay any taxes?  No wonder he's dead.  He didn't contribute.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jairzinho: The loss of a whole culture represented in this man is probably much bigger than we think it is.
Many of us will react with an "Oh no!, anyway...." without realizing the contributions his people might have done to humankind if they had survived.


True. For example, they might have invented women's clothes with pockets.
 
