(NOAA)   The party seems to be over. A tropical depression is forming in the central Atlantic, and seems to be heading toward Fark's favorite state - due sometime next week   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The season has a lot of work to do to make up for the predictions of an above average hurricane season.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some of you sharpies think it will hit Alabama.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I warned y'all about jinxing it.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh.  It'll turn north.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
With that curve it will be South Carolina's problem.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There have been so few tropical depressions that this one is being sensationalized.

img-lb.fireden.netView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just finished reading the "yet another home insurance company is pulling out of Florida" thread and... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At that latitude and that far west of Florida, I would expect that it will go track from WNW to just NW and then N and out into the northern Atlantic.  There are several high pressures over the South and one over Arizona that will continue to track east and get in this storm's way.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hang in there, baby!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good thing all those insurance companies went bankrupt or stopped writing policies in Florida so Biden won't have to bail them out.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It better not go near Florida or DeSantis is going to have to go out and be fat at it!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh no.

Anyway.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: At that latitude and that far west of Florida, I would expect that it will go track from WNW to just NW and then N and out into the northern Atlantic.  There are several high pressures over the South and one over Arizona that will continue to track east and get in this storm's way.


I read this in Bill Murray's voice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnphantom: There have been so few tropical depressions that this one is being sensationalized.

[img-lb.fireden.net image 480x344]


Exactly
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As of right now it will remain Poseidon's problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NOAA's map needs more Sharpie...
 
FuManchu7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The season has a lot of work to do to make up for the predictions of an above average hurricane season.


I lived in Florida for 15 years and they never predicted anything other than an above average year.  Most years they were wrong.

They probably calculated it's better to say it'll be an above average year and have it be mild compared to predicting a mild year and have it go crazy, despite what any indications actually say.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nothing to worry about, folks.
Everything's juuuuuuuust fine.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jokes on the "time travelers" who said the "big one" would happen two weeks ago.
 
