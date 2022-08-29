 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 187 of WW3: UN inspectors traveling to Zaporizhzhia NPP. Officials say UKR has successfully used resistance warfare method developed by US SO forces to fight against Orcs bog down its military. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, International Atomic Energy Agency, Chernobyl disaster, Russia, Nuclear power, Nuclear safety, Three Mile Island accident, nuclear power plant, Ukraine  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
KyivPost

@KyivPost
BREAKING: The counteroffensive on the ground begins. The #Ukrainian Army have broken through the first line of #Russia's defense in #Kherson. Most of the key bridges are rendered defunct, obstructing the supply of heavy #Russian weapons to the temporarily occupied region of Ukraine

https://mobile.twitter.com/KyivPost/status/1564190989966778368
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Starting to see some reports of a Ukrainian offensive in the south. It's hammer time.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Special Kherson Cat
@bayraktar_1love
Something very serious is definitely happening in the Kherson direction. I do not remember such an intense flow of information about explosions and attacks on Russian positions during the entire war. There are also serious reports about a counteroffensive operations .

https://mobile.twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1564193586727501825
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Is it on? It seems like it's on.

/morning
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy moly!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

valenumr: Special Kherson Cat
@bayraktar_1love
Something very serious is definitely happening in the Kherson direction. I do not remember such an intense flow of information about explosions and attacks on Russian positions during the entire war. There are also serious reports about a counteroffensive operations .

https://mobile.twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1564193586727501825


Looks real. Kyiv Post is supposedly a legit. source:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gonna be a big body count on the tally chart in the next few days. Today, in fact, looks like the start of it.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1564206149783650304.html
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Scouring of the Shire begins?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's on like Donkey Kong in Kherson.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Vladimir Putin, facing economic collapse and military defeat, has not decided to take a well-deserved vacation to Montego Bay, Jamaica, to get his groove back. He is fully capable of finding a balance in life between his unrequited love for Viktor Lukashenko and his psychotic desire to see the world burn. He will however on advice from his military strategists make an effort to wear a little black dress, drink wine, and dance like no one is watching.

* The extremely advanced, top of line T-15 Armata tanks developed by the Russian military are being given the most comprehensive anti-anxiety therapy available, and will hopefully emerge from their safe spaces in the Urals soon. Emergency supplies of extra-large blankies have been deployed, and as long as no one says the words 'Ukrainian farmer' near them . . . Blyaat. Uh, never mind, there they go scurrying away again.

* Regardless of corporate advertising, dead rent boys cannot be exchanged for Skee-ball tickets at Tasty Period. This promotional offer is only valid at Stars Coffee.

* In fashion news, Army High Command requests that new recruits refrain from Vajazzling while in a combat area. If a conscript wishes to express their individuality, it is suggested that they instead tattoo their serial number on their head, hands, feet, legs, arms, torso, and pretty much any other body available, as this will assist identification after the inevitable artillery or HIMARS strike. Also, carrying around small packets of soy sauce in cachets around your body will help the . . . rescuers.

* In unfortunate news, a deep cover infiltration project by the Army Research Center attempting to extract and recruit the animatronic nightmares of the Rock-afire Explosion, the Showbiz Pizza band, from their purgatory sentences in a Showbiz Pizza warehouse in Atlanta has been both a resounding success and somewhat of a failure. While the horrific monstrosities have been brought to the Army AI research center in Kamchatka, some unforeseen miscalculation has resulted in the robotic character "Billy Bob Brokali" going rogue and punching one steely fist through the head of a research student. Scientists are even now attempting to train them for combat in Ukraine, and to understand their sudden interest in the game of chess.

We will report on this situation as it develops.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just finished re-sealing the bathtub, just in time it seems.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rats are fleeing the sinking ship:
https://mobile.twitter.com/WarMonitor3/status/1564219394598764544
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
+350 troops? They're getting better aim for those sleeping in the fox holes.
 
mederu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Destroy the Orcs
Youtube f1c7saYc0Mo


Come back from a "reset self" camping trip (feeling much better), wake up to see Ukraine taking back its land. This pleases me greatly!
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh is it finally happening?

Can't wait to see Denys' video on this one. He always gets so giddy when there's good news.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The orcs can't lose a war when they're only fighting a special operation.

Can't win one either but that's not important.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

valenumr: The rats are fleeing the sinking ship:
https://mobile.twitter.com/WarMonitor3/status/1564219394598764544


From that thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: valenumr: The rats are fleeing the sinking ship:
https://mobile.twitter.com/WarMonitor3/status/1564219394598764544

From that thread.

[Fark user image 828x953]


Looting what they can carry as they run. farking orcs.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: valenumr: The rats are fleeing the sinking ship:
https://mobile.twitter.com/WarMonitor3/status/1564219394598764544

From that thread.

[Fark user image image 828x953]


Well yeah. Russian ammunition has a well known tendency to blow up when you smoke near it. Ukrainian household goods not so much.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Lurky McLurkerton: valenumr: The rats are fleeing the sinking ship:
https://mobile.twitter.com/WarMonitor3/status/1564219394598764544

From that thread.

[Fark user image 828x953]

Looting what they can carry as they run. farking orcs.


You cannot bribe a Russian general that you were advancing to the rear instead of retreating with ammunition so you got to bring an appropriate offering.
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: valenumr: The rats are fleeing the sinking ship:
https://mobile.twitter.com/WarMonitor3/status/1564219394598764544

From that thread.

[Fark user image image 828x953]


What's with the strikeouts on the text? You can still read it.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why do I feel like the "resistance warfare" developed by "US SOF" was really developed by the Taliban fighting against us in Afghanistan?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harlee: valenumr: Special Kherson Cat
@bayraktar_1love
Something very serious is definitely happening in the Kherson direction. I do not remember such an intense flow of information about explosions and attacks on Russian positions during the entire war. There are also serious reports about a counteroffensive operations .

https://mobile.twitter.com/bayraktar_1love/status/1564193586727501825

Looks real. Kyiv Post is supposedly a legit. source:
[Fark user image 850x438]

Gonna be a big body count on the tally chart in the next few days. Today, in fact, looks like the start of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]


I like how the charts on the right are mostly trending up.  The 'troops' trend is impressive.  I think the counter offensive started a couple days ago though.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha are assigned to a combat engineer unit in today's exciting episode:

"A Bridge Too Far," or "Bring In Da Noise, Bring In Defunct!"

Have a great day!
 
thisispete
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
God bless Ukraine, its people and its defenders. Send those invaders running.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Russia announces war games Vostok 2022. Where are they getting the soldiers and machines?
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

valenumr: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1564206149783650304.html


From your link:  "Shaping operations are standard military practice prior to an offensive and involve striking weapons systems, command and control, ammunition depots and other targets to prepare the battlefield for planned advances."

This is almost a "Sherlock Holmes, his bowels, empty," statement insofar as Ukraine, since its fielding of heavy, long-range weapons, has done almost nothing but destroy Russian logistics and command, seemingly with impunity.  It looks like their probing and Russian missteps have given them the perfect pseudo-pocket to retake, in that Russia won't be able to resupply and Ukraine will have a natural barrier in the form of the river once they retake the region.  This is Kherson Oblast with Russian occupation in pink:

Fark user imageView Full Size


If Ukraine can successfully retake everything north/west of the river, Russia won't have an easy time making a fresh bridgehead back to that side again.  Ukraine can defend those gains with a smaller force because the river itself prevents ground forces from coming over in numbers.

Then Ukraine can refocus the efforts of its ground forces along another stretch of the front, somewhere else that they've actively been wrecking Russian logistics and command, and hopefully after Russia stupidly relocates troops from their current areas to outside the area that Ukraine has retaken.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

valenumr: KyivPost

@KyivPost
BREAKING: The counteroffensive on the ground begins. The #Ukrainian Army have broken through the first line of #Russia's defense in #Kherson. Most of the key bridges are rendered defunct, obstructing the supply of heavy #Russian weapons to the temporarily occupied region of Ukraine

https://mobile.twitter.com/KyivPost/status/1564190989966778368


F*ck yeah and f*ck you Putin
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Russia announces war games Vostok 2022. Where are they getting the soldiers and machines?


Maybe if they're just games it's like a big ol' Scout-o-Rama, with tents set up in neat rows on already prepared ground, with freshly delivered portapotties set up around the perimeter and a sort of carnival games ground for cornholing.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Russia announces war games Vostok 2022. Where are they getting the soldiers and machines?


The other 80% of their military
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ron Paul, his arms waving?
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Remember that if someone is posting Russian propaganda here, the mods have asked that we click the nuke button and report it.

And now for the Fark Ukraine Thread FAQ

"At what cost?" And "until the last Ukrainian".
       If they knew our anthem they'd know that's EXACTLY what Ukrainians are willing to sacrifice

Isn't it dehumanizing to call them "orcs"?
A:  by EdgeRunner
The Russian invaders have dehumanized themselves with the sickening war crimes that they continue to commit on a daily basis. Anyone boo-hooing over them being called Orcs should understand that Tolkien's fictional monsters are the ones being insulted here. Would you prefer we more accurately refer to them as Putin's baby-raping murderous pieces of shiat?

Azov is nazi
Azov was founded by a nazi. Azov was about training civilians to be warriors. When russia took Crimea many Ukrainians joined Azov because that's where you went to learn how to be a bad ass. Kind of like the Marines. The group has drawn controversy over its early and allegedly continuing association with far-right groups and neo-Nazi ideology, its use of controversial symbols linked to Nazism, and allegations that members of the group have participated in torture and war crimes. Some experts are critical of the regiment's role within the larger Azov Movement, a political umbrella group made up of veterans and organizations linked to Azov, and its possible far-right political ambitions, despite claims of the regiment's depoliticization. Others argue that the regiment has evolved beyond its origins as street militia, tempering its neo-Nazi underpinnings as it became part of the National Guard. Since 2014, criticism of the Azov Regiment has been a recurring theme of Russian politics.

What's with all the references to cotton?
At one point early in the war there was a large mysterious explosion at a Russian military base inside Russia. The Russian media downplayed the explosion by referring to it as a "clap", like a clap of thunder or something. The Russian word for "clap" is spelled the same as the Russian word for "cotton", so the Ukrainians started referring to the explosions, especially when they are of mysterious origin and/or far inside Russian-held territory, as cotton.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Ukrainian spirit of "cotton" Bavovnyatko

If you have a question, or would like to add or improve an answer, here is a Google doc that anyone can edit.
 
philodough
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

valenumr: KyivPost

@KyivPost
BREAKING: The counteroffensive on the ground begins. The #Ukrainian Army have broken through the first line of #Russia's defense in #Kherson. Most of the key bridges are rendered defunct, obstructing the supply of heavy #Russian weapons to the temporarily occupied region of Ukraine

https://mobile.twitter.com/KyivPost/status/1564190989966778368


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Late thread is better than no thread at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Greetings from Lisbon. Slava Ukraini
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Illia Ponomorenko is saying let's wait to see how this develops before we pop the champagne:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Why do I feel like the "resistance warfare" developed by "US SOF" was really developed by the Taliban fighting against us in Afghanistan?


Probably because you didn't read the explanation linked in yesterday's thread.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Muta: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]

I like how the charts on the right are mostly trending up.  The 'troops' trend is impressive.  I think the counter offensive started a couple days ago though.


Take early-month spark-lines with a grain of salt. It's a new "month" (28th is the cutoff for each month), and the extrapolations are only based on the one day, the 29th.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Illia Ponomorenko is saying let's wait to see how this develops before we pop the champagne:

[Fark user image 612x506]
[Fark user image 612x122]
[Fark user image 612x140]


Either way, dead orcs.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Muta: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x276]

I like how the charts on the right are mostly trending up.  The 'troops' trend is impressive.  I think the counter offensive started a couple days ago though.


You're right. Looking at continued troop losses for the last four days, I misspoke. I was looking at today's surge in equipment losses... which may be counting stuff actually destroyed during those days, but which UKR forces are now just seeing and tabulating.

There is always going to be that problem, though. War is chaos, and all of these counts are highly fluid until long after the shooting stops.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The 'MacGyvered' Weapons in Ukraine's Arsenal
 
alitaki
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Why do I feel like the "resistance warfare" developed by "US SOF" was really developed by the Taliban fighting against us in Afghanistan?


Who do you think taught it to the Taliban/Afghani fighters when they were resisting the orcs in the 80's?
 
skippy.fluff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

monsatano: Late thread is better than no thread at all.

[Fark user image image 425x566]
Greetings from Lisbon. Slava Ukraini


Está em Lisboa e não tem uma caneca de Super Bock?  É verão, pois não?

I originally mis-read your user name as Monsanto, but the preview button saved me from parque florestal de Monsanto jokes.  Enjoy your stay!
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TWX: valenumr: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1564206149783650304.html

From your link:  "Shaping operations are standard military practice prior to an offensive and involve striking weapons systems, command and control, ammunition depots and other targets to prepare the battlefield for planned advances."

This is almost a "Sherlock Holmes, his bowels, empty," statement insofar as Ukraine, since its fielding of heavy, long-range weapons, has done almost nothing but destroy Russian logistics and command, seemingly with impunity.  It looks like their probing and Russian missteps have given them the perfect pseudo-pocket to retake, in that Russia won't be able to resupply and Ukraine will have a natural barrier in the form of the river once they retake the region.  This is Kherson Oblast with Russian occupation in pink:

[Fark user image 800x586]

If Ukraine can successfully retake everything north/west of the river, Russia won't have an easy time making a fresh bridgehead back to that side again.  Ukraine can defend those gains with a smaller force because the river itself prevents ground forces from coming over in numbers.

Then Ukraine can refocus the efforts of its ground forces along another stretch of the front, somewhere else that they've actively been wrecking Russian logistics and command, and hopefully after Russia stupidly relocates troops from their current areas to outside the area that Ukraine has retaken.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

monsatano: Late thread is better than no thread at all.


I may or may not have taken the time change into account.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alitaki: ketkarsa: Why do I feel like the "resistance warfare" developed by "US SOF" was really developed by the Taliban fighting against us in Afghanistan?

Who do you think taught it to the Taliban/Afghani fighters when they were resisting the orcs in the 80's?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danzak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Today is the anniversary of the start of the 2014 Ilovaisk massacre so very appropriate timing.  I ope this is the beginning of the end of the occupation of the southwest.
Слава Україні
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alitaki: ketkarsa: Why do I feel like the "resistance warfare" developed by "US SOF" was really developed by the Taliban fighting against us in Afghanistan?

Who do you think taught it to the Taliban/Afghani fighters when they were resisting the orcs in the 80's?


The US learned it from the Vietnamese.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
A kit to make a pinhole camera: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
