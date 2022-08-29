 Skip to content
(Politico (Europe)) Serious drought, skyrocketing energy prices, a raging COVID pandemic, and a war in their own backyard? Fark all that shiat, it's OKTOBERFEST TIME BABY (politico.eu)
    Munich, Oktoberfest, Ludwig I of Bavaria, Ludwig II of Bavaria, beer tent, Beer festival, festival chiefs, historic beer  
posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 11:50 AM



cranked
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm just here to read the story.
 
alex10294
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes. People should be unhappy about the drought 27/7/365 until it ends. No beer for you. Really, they should be spending every cent of their money on energy, not beer. How dare they engage in cultural activity when something is going on.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cranked: I'm just here to read the story.


So say we all
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

alex10294: Yes. People should be unhappy about the drought 27/7/365 until it ends.


I'm more unhappy about the 27-hour day to be honest.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cranked: I'm just here to read the story.


/bookmarked
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of FFS....enough with the guilt trip.

/Went to Oktoberfest in 1990 and 2017.
//Was only 11 during the first trip.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
15th annual (mostly) Septembeerfest on the 10th. Corvallis, OR. Put on by the Heart of the Valley Homebrewing Club, all profits go to local charities and the HotV endowment at OSU.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

alex10294: Yes. People should be unhappy about the drought 27/7/365 until it ends. No beer for you. Really, they should be spending every cent of their money on energy, not beer. How dare they engage in cultural activity when something is going on.


Well, these are German, ie False Aryans, so they should be attacked.  Not like the True Jew-Killers that compose the Politico staff.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alex10294: How dare they engage in cultural activity when something is going on.


I like this term "cultural activity" It sounds much classier than the "Tryna nail drunk chicks" that preceded it.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No dirndls , I miss the old fark .
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phalamir: alex10294: Yes. People should be unhappy about the drought 27/7/365 until it ends. No beer for you. Really, they should be spending every cent of their money on energy, not beer. How dare they engage in cultural activity when something is going on.

Well, these are German, ie False Aryans, so they should be attacked.  Not like the True Jew-Killers that compose the Politico staff.


Wat?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: alex10294: How dare they engage in cultural activity when something is going on.

I like this term "cultural activity" It sounds much classier than the "Tryna nail drunk chicks" that preceded it.


Sloppy beer sex with drunk chicks is a cultural activity where I hail from
 
sleze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bavaria is Germany's Texas. Just saying.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reading this thread is such thirsty work...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's 2022. Let's call it "F**k-Sober Fest" in keeping with the new era.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
World as we know it ends. Might as well get hammered.

Apocalypse prost!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ein Prosit Motherfarker!
 
