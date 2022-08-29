 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   On second thought, maybe now wasn't the best time to hold your "Rich and Successful" supercar rally through the streets of Moscow   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 11:05 AM



The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast & Furious: Moscow Grift
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they also attractive?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin: Hey assholes!! You want guillotines?! Cause this is exactly how we get guillotines!!
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fools forgot their yellow ribbon Z sticker
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being that this is the Daily Fail I now doubt the existence or Russia, douchebros, and supercars.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now they'll never make it to the gym in 26 minutes.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of*
 
danvon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, Putin is now removing the only reasons to live in Russia. Becoming obscenely wealthy from criminal enterprise, and flaunting your wealth by purchasing Western European luxury items.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Now they'll never make it to the gym in 26 minutes.


That's okay, though. They would have been out by :28, having accomplished their entire mission of simply being seen at the  gym...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Russian cryptocurrency millionaire = Ransomware millionaire ?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Enjoy the gulag
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Were they also attractive?


Well, the cops did drag them out of their cars but there were no shootings. So going to have to assume not...
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What do you call a bunch of oligarchs and their kids getting sent to the front to die? A good start.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Enjoy the gulag


They ain't going to the gulag.  Putin is just making a very public point of punishing them now, i.e. handcuffs and everything, while later they will all be released like this never happened.

In the US we have "security theater" in airports by the TSA, this is "equality theater."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Drivers intended to parade their cars in central Moscow with 'Rich and Successful' stickers. Tickets for the unofficial rally cost up to £4,200 including a breakfast and afterparty, but police smashed it before it got properly underway.


Conspiracy thought -- entirely planned from the start by the administration. There was never going to be a meal or a party.  They split that money with the cops and simultaneously got rid of some minor troublemakers while scoring a domestic propaganda win by arresting some visible jerkoffs that your average urban Russian probably despises.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm guessing they've never asked for permission before, if ever tbh, and this is an easy way for Putin to leverage oligarchs who may be getting antsy about how bad his vanity war is going.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A Gallardo, 911, and E-Class do not supercars make, subby.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I love reading stories which have no heroes. It makes it easier to know who not to root for.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

D_PaulAngel: I'm guessing they've never asked for permission before, if ever tbh, and this is an easy way for Putin to leverage oligarchs who may be getting antsy about how bad his vanity war is going.


Forgot to add that I'm assuming those arrested are likely to either be oligarchs themselves, the kids of oligarchs, or owe oligarchs some level of fealty, which would be where Putin's leverage comes in.
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Obviously, western sanctions are not hitting deep enough.  Or these guys are just oblivious to the Russian economy.  Probably the latter.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Fast & Furious: Moscow Grift


Starring Mikhail Oswalt
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to get volunteers for the war in Ukraine.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Now they'll never make it to the gym in 26 minutes.


Whatever happened to that guy? I recall he was ballin' on a 14 year old base model 3 series.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Theeng: Being that this is the Daily Fail I now doubt the existence or Russia, douchebros, and supercars.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, those are definitely douchebros.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am willing to bet this whole thing was staged by Putin and a bunch of oligarchs to generate some pro-Putin P.R.. They convince their kids to have a rally, the cops bust them, the oligarchs pay a nominal fine, and Putin comes across as looking like he cares about the common folk.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from 1991?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: A Gallardo, 911, and E-Class do not supercars make, subby.


They do when compared to a Lada or 50-year-Trabant that Gramps got for being a good Soviet.
 
