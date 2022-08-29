 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   If you like Garbage Pail Kids and recent historical events, perhaps you'll like some of this artwork   (kxan.com) divider line
26
    More: Strange, Garbage Pail Kids, mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard, Lake Mead, Las Vegas, Nevada, Blake Mead, Las Vegas Wash, 1980s, real Garbage Pail Kids  
•       •       •

1156 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2022 at 11:20 AM (49 minutes ago)



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Admittedly clever. Although, I think we can all just admit this thread will soon devolve into  simply posting the best of the 80s..
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No one remembers Transhcan Trolls. I had the whole set.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I liked some of that artwork.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Im old enough for Wacky Packages.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think these may be my faves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Silly Sticky Stuckers.
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just so that it haunts your dreams, there was a Garbage Pail Kids The Movie.

s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size


/Mrs. SLEZE made me watch it when we were dating
//Amazing I didn't dump her on the spot
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The first few GPKs were highly amusing, but for the last thirty years his lack of imagination has been showing. CPKs did him a huge publicity favor by suing him.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure everyone who is interested in Garbage Pail Kids is far too busy doing laps in their mansion's infinity pool to be posting on fark.
 
gyruss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As someone who had to perform in a cabbage patch kids school play in 1983, I'm getting a kick.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sleze: Just so that it haunts your dreams, there was a Garbage Pail Kids The Movie.

[s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 700x380]

/Mrs. SLEZE made me watch it when we were dating
//Amazing I didn't dump her on the spot


I actually saw that. Even as a little kid, I knew there was something inherently evil about it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sleze: Just so that it haunts your dreams, there was a Garbage Pail Kids The Movie.

[s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 700x380]

/Mrs. SLEZE made me watch it when we were dating
//Amazing I didn't dump her on the spot


That shiat was marketed to kids.

These came out in 2016.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Blake Mead and 'Rona Ronny nail it for me. I feel like it's the 80s again!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damn. Series 1 - 4 were pretty fun. Kinda lost track of them after that.
 
boozehat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sleze: Just so that it haunts your dreams, there was a Garbage Pail Kids The Movie.

[s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 700x380]

/Mrs. SLEZE made me watch it when we were dating
//Amazing I didn't dump her on the spot


Yep, I own a copy of it.  Tried to get my 11 year old to watch it a few months back.  She only made it about 15 minutes before she shut it down.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sleze: Just so that it haunts your dreams, there was a Garbage Pail Kids The Movie.

[s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 700x380]

/Mrs. SLEZE made me watch it when we were dating
//Amazing I didn't dump her on the spot


Oof.  I just went down an IMDB rabbit hole on this movie.  I procrastinating HARD today.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sleze: Just so that it haunts your dreams, there was a Garbage Pail Kids The Movie.

[s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 700x380]



There was a TV series too, briefly.

Oh, and it has to be said that Barnard's work is miserable in comparison to Art Spiegelman's original conception.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

boozehat: sleze: Just so that it haunts your dreams, there was a Garbage Pail Kids The Movie.

[s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 700x380]

/Mrs. SLEZE made me watch it when we were dating
//Amazing I didn't dump her on the spot

Yep, I own a copy of it.  Tried to get my 11 year old to watch it a few months back.  She only made it about 15 minutes before she shut it down.


It has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.  Consider your 11 year-old's judgement your success as a parent.
 
Merltech
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sleze: Just so that it haunts your dreams, there was a Garbage Pail Kids The Movie.

[s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 700x380]

/Mrs. SLEZE made me watch it when we were dating
//Amazing I didn't dump her on the spot


Must been some type of test of courage.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Had so many of the originals as a kid. I can't remember school actually stopped us from trading them or putting them on our stuff, but I want to say they did.

The Wacky Packs my older cousins had were also popular, though I guess they were re-released after the GPK became popular again.

Great nostalgia hit. Not sure how I feel about these new ones. I'm sure articles will be written about how millennials and zoomers love them, completely ignoring how cool they were for GenXers. Whatever.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I used to collect those until my mom found the Penile Pete with the visibly erect dick, and threw them all away.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The WORST Movie of All Time?: The Story of The Garbage Pail Kids Movie
Youtube ny2q1NTxWFE

Toy galaxy did a story on the GPK movie
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dude has some rather disturbed and twisted vision.

I like it.
 
blasterz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Between this and Key and Peele, today's Blakes have it way better than my generation. 
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I might have forgotten all about these, but for We Care A Lot, which memorialized their existence for eternity.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sleze: Just so that it haunts your dreams, there was a Garbage Pail Kids The Movie.

[s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 700x380]

/Mrs. SLEZE made me watch it when we were dating
//Amazing I didn't dump her on the spot


I clicked here just to say how much that movie sucked.
 
