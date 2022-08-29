 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Be careful when rimming   (thehill.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how I choose to interpret the headline.

Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember to use a dam.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on for dear life
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should put up a sign or something

Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I visited the Grand Canyon I saw  nonstop people going off the trail and walking along the rim. Even jumping rock to rock. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
zez
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not nearly as interesting as the Death in Yellowstone one
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
borg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meep Meep
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stories like this illustrate that there is a good side to being someone who is farking terrified of heights.
 
buntz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
See?  Being scared of heights has paid off for me!!
I haven't fallen to my death!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought this was edging.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was there this past January, there were still patches of ice and slush (hell, it started snowing while I was there), folks were still going out from the vantage points onto the rocks. Like how some people try to pet bears or buffalo, some people they don't have an appreciation for how something beautiful can be dangerous.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The bleeding edge...fails.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
About seven years ago I did a hike down to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with my now-wife and a few friends.

As long as we were more than 1/3rd of the way down, people were generally courteous hikers who were prepared to be there, and we set out pretty early so we didn't encounter a ton of yahoos near the overlooks. (Something like less than 1% of visitors to the Canyon ever make it to the bottom.)

However on the way back up the next day, we encountered numerous large groups of college students being pretty stupid when we got up near the top. Except for the very top there aren't really railings, and the rule is supposed to be that ascending hikers get the hill side when passing. We had come up Bright Angel trail, (which is 9 miles with 1 mile of elevation change) carrying 40 pound packs, and one of the biggest sour notes on ths trip was the numerous dipshiats near the top who came fairly close to knocking us off the edge while we were barely able to stand up.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: When I visited the Grand Canyon I saw  nonstop people going off the trail and walking along the rim. Even jumping rock to rock. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.


Saw the exact same thing. I went early to got down to the first stop on the Bright Angel trail. On the way back up I saw a teenage boy hopping and jumping from rock to rock on the trail itself. He tripped and fell down, about 2 feet from significant drop. His mom just scolded him. That would have been the end of the hike, if I were his parent, but my kids would have already gotten a lengthy lecture about farking near the rim and on trails.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I suppose the caution is really for the benefit of the rimmer not the rimmee.  Fresh out of the shower is preferred but if we're being honest she could be straight out of a hot yoga class and I'd still do it.

Wait what are we talking about?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I was about 20, was on a college trip to Arizona. Mostly stayed around Phoenix but they brought us up to the Canyon one day. This would have been end of January. I remember for some reason I was wearing semi-casual dress shoes.  Anyway, my buddy and I hiked down the trail about 400 yards. Both of us slipped on ice patches and I really don't know how we didn't die right there. So we decided prudently to head back but we must have slipped d I could barely work my lighter.  After smoking another one, my friend finally broke the silence.  "Near death experience really makes your smokes taste better."
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark ate half my comment.

Must have slipped 5 or 6 times on the way back up. Sat down on a bench and silently smoked a couple cigarettes.  My hands were shaking so bad I could barely work my lighter.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The visitor was reportedly off the trail when he accidentally fell off the edge."

Yep.  Don't do that.
 
