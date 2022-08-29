 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Three dead after possible debate over whether it's crudités or a veggie tray   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Safeway Inc.  
zeroflight222
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's supposed to be a SAFEway, not a SHOOTway.
 
oldfool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
From active shooter to planking pooter
 
Aquapope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.  Could have been charcuterie.  Kind of sends a cold cut chill down your spine, doesn't it.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
AR-15? *googles* Yep.

Guys, I think I'm starting to spot a pattern developing.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
crud aights
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Aussie_As: AR-15? *googles* Yep.

Guys, I think I'm starting to spot a pattern developing.


Overwhelmingly handguns kill people but the the most popular rifles pop up more often than expensive or esoteric models?
 
untoldforce
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Aussie_As: AR-15? *googles* Yep.

Guys, I think I'm starting to spot a pattern developing.


You mean a high powered rifle does what it is designed to do? Fetch my fainting couch!

America is never going to learn. Think of all the COVID deniers who thought it was fake until they ended up sick or in the hospital. Then it was real to them.

It's the same way for gun violence. These people don't care because it's always someone else. The only time they will care is when they are the one shot and bleeding out, but then it's too late. I don't know if people always lacked empathy here, or if it's a recent development, but there's no easy way to change a person like that.
 
englaja
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As a classically French trained chef, I can settle this.

Its veggie tray.

Odious twatwaffle wankers full of undeserved self importance refer to it as crudité.

Such as chefs and celebrity doctors.
 
