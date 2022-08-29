 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Man seriously injured by self-inflicted gunshot in Butte; why he would aim there is beyond me   (kbzk.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Butte Police, Injury, Sheriff Ed Lester, BUTTE, Surgery, Sheriff Lester, serious injuries, Sunday morning  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Bozeman's Walmart had a shooting a few weeks ago and now Butte, too?  It's like you can't go to Walmart without gun owners endangering everyone around them.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

little big man: Bozeman's Walmart had a shooting a few weeks ago and now Butte, too?  It's like you can't go to Walmart without gun owners endangering everyone around them.


'People of Walmart' are getting all dumb and shootey, soon might need a kevlar vest to shop there.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He was going for the head shot
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: He was going for the head shot


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What what?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

little big man: Bozeman's Walmart had a shooting a few weeks ago and now Butte, too?  It's like you can't go to Walmart without gun owners endangering everyone around them.


Good thing they sell guns in there, so you can just pick one up and start firing back.
Shootout on aisle 3.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a million dollar wound that the government is not going to pay him.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: He was going for the head shot


Then he was a pretty good shot...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Butte police are looking into it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why you don't stuff it in your waistband.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least this time the idiot didn't hit others like in Georgia.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This is like, our Top Ten List, from our home office in Butt, Montana....."
 
