(AP News) Are you a decent person who was failed by American public schooling and now can't find a job? Don't worry, the Army has a solution for you
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?

/I mean, they probably don't even change the questions
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?


You'd think the army would want to keep a few people like that around.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day, they'd send a proxy in to take the ASVAB for you.  Nothing too much.  Just enough to get into the infantry.   GT of 55 maybe.

Crime record?  When they do a search by SSN, they accidentally transpose a number.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?

/I mean, they probably don't even change the questions


There was once a time we valued failing the ASVAB.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good enough for government work, as they say.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This fits right in with the people complaining that making college more accessible would hurt the military...
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?

You'd think the army would want to keep a few people like that around.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?

/I mean, they probably don't even change the questions


As they say, the Air Force passes the test, the Navy can sorta read it, the Army colors all over the pages, and the Marines eat the crayons.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dude
HOW
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?

/I mean, they probably don't even change the questions

As they say, the Air Force passes the test, the Navy can sorta read it, the Army colors all over the pages, and the Marines eat the crayons.


I got one question wrong.
Every branch except the air force said I could be a cook.

I went chair force.

But I became a cook when I got out.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, when you see how well letting the dumbest people in your country serve and do all the fighting for you, has worked out for the Russians in Ukraine, you kind of get the feeling it isn't a good defense plan.
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only know one guy that was too stupid for the Army to take. He's now 25, 4 kids, a step from homeless, and couldn't get a job as a prison guard. He started a lawn mowing business and proceeds to ride his mower with a toddler in his lap and a handgun in a poorly secured holster within the toddler's reach. I won't let him cut my grass anymore because I can't deal with the liability of a barefoot 2 year old on daddy's lap on a riding mower. I pity his constantly pregnant wife.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sample questions: https://www.officialasvab.com/recruiters/army-samples/

The "guess what's missing" part may be hard if you're not familiar with the things in question.

For example, on the lightbulb, the current generation was raised without incandescent lightbulbs and so they would have no idea what there's a filament missing.  Or on #10, how in the world would you get that a corkscrew is missing from a pocketknife???  I have one pocketknife with only the two blades.  I have one with a screwdriver.  I wouldn't have ever guessed corkscrew.  And is #18 supposed to be a record player?  I don't know how you would get that a speaker is missing.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess after 20 years of war in the sand box young people actually did learn something.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, they'll be trained, ready and discharged in time for the January 6th, 2025 Insurrection 2: Electron Bugaloo.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All sides very are bad so vote Republican
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Tom Hanks win an Oscar for this in 1995? I mean, it's not original screenwriting, folks.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Adolf Oliver Nipples: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?

/I mean, they probably don't even change the questions

As they say, the Air Force passes the test, the Navy can sorta read it, the Army colors all over the pages, and the Marines eat the crayons.

I got one question wrong.
Every branch except the air force said I could be a cook.

I went chair force.

But I became a cook when I got out.


Sounds like service related barin damage. No one should be a cook by choice. Unless you really really like drugs.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend that was failed by the American education system. He actually believes things like the world is 6,000 years old and evolution is a hoax. He's an anti-vaxxer. He thinks that transgender people are just mentally ill.

I'm currently out of patience to continue any of these conversations with him.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well someone needs to die in order to protect American overseas oil interests, right?
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

funzyr: I have a friend that was failed by the American education system. He actually believes things like the world is 6,000 years old and evolution is a hoax. He's an anti-vaxxer. He thinks that transgender people are just mentally ill.

I'm currently out of patience to continue any of these conversations with him.


Time to get a better friend.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: You know, when you see how well letting the dumbest people in your country serve and do all the fighting for you, has worked out for the Russians in Ukraine, you kind of get the feeling it isn't a good defense plan.


There is a gigantic difference between an all-volunteer force vs. a conscript force, and that difference is enormous and should be lauded.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Army only requires that you get like a 40 on the ASVAB. If you can't meet that, you don't have sufficient reading comprehension to get a job beyond food service or housekeeping/sanitation.

If you want to join the Army that's good, but bringing in illiterates is not a great idea.
 
plastic_cow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked with some less than average intelligent people in the military and civilian world. Some have been phenomenal, some have been less than adequate for their positions.
When I would look at hiring someone in the civilian side I would first look at their motivation. I can teach you skills. I can't teach you work ethic.

I think we need to get away from "stupid shaming" and consider every peg can find an appropriate hole and contribute in a way they (and society) finds meaningful.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Plissken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plastic_cow: I've worked with some less than average intelligent people in the military and civilian world. Some have been phenomenal, some have been less than adequate for their positions.
When I would look at hiring someone in the civilian side I would first look at their motivation. I can teach you skills. I can't teach you work ethic.

I think we need to get away from "stupid shaming" and consider every peg can find an appropriate hole and contribute in a way they (and society) finds meaningful.


There's not enough stupid-shaming.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?

/I mean, they probably don't even change the questions


If they fail the Army IQ test they can always become cops.
 
Mouser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


The Aussies have that covered.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Khrestyn: I only know one guy that was too stupid for the Army to take. He's now 25, 4 kids, a step from homeless, and couldn't get a job as a prison guard. He started a lawn mowing business and proceeds to ride his mower with a toddler in his lap and a handgun in a poorly secured holster within the toddler's reach. I won't let him cut my grass anymore because I can't deal with the liability of a barefoot 2 year old on daddy's lap on a riding mower. I pity his constantly pregnant wife.


Was he the guy at the start of Idiocracy?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

funzyr: I have a friend that was failed by the American education system. He actually believes things like the world is 6,000 years old and evolution is a hoax. He's an anti-vaxxer. He thinks that transgender people are just mentally ill.

I'm currently out of patience to continue any of these conversations with him.


It's hard for an education system to work where there's an anti-education system on every block that people are expected to go to once a week.

\that's churches, for the slow among you.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?

/I mean, they probably don't even change the questions

As they say, the Air Force passes the test, the Navy can sorta read it, the Army colors all over the pages, and the Marines eat the crayons.


There are only two branches in the US military: the Army and the Navy. The Air Force is a corporation; the Marine Corps is a cult.
 
funzyr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Merltech: funzyr: I have a friend that was failed by the American education system. He actually believes things like the world is 6,000 years old and evolution is a hoax. He's an anti-vaxxer. He thinks that transgender people are just mentally ill.

I'm currently out of patience to continue any of these conversations with him.

Time to get a better friend.


I'm a white male, so he's generally pleasant to me. You do make a good point. I'll run down to the friend store this weekend.

Of course I jest. I would love to find a better friend, but I'm a touch antisocial. My favorite weekend is when i don't go outside of my house. I'd work from home if i could. So, I'm using fark for my social interactions.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Girl I knew took the ASVAB. She scored a 34. The told her she could be a cook or a truck driver. Those where her only two options.
She didn't go in.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
kinda CSB on\
when i was in HS this absolute moron couldn't stop bragging about how well he did on the "the test".  he never did well on any test and when i found out it was the ASVAB i nearly fell out of chair laughing.  he said he did "really good" because the recruiter was "super excited" about him enlisting. i said "yep you are exactly the kind of idiot they are looking for. That test was so easy practically everyone does well."  the moron tells me something like "you couldn't do as well as i did."  I reply with "as it happens the school is hosting a test session (if you weren't so stupid you wouldn't have wasted a Saturday on it) so i take it with no prep and we'll compare scores"  i can't remember what my score was but i in the top 0.5% or something ridiculous; the test is really easy.    so that shut up the moron (he went into the infantry) but i got bombarded by every recruiter in a 2 county radius.  i finally had to lie to the Marine recruiter and tell him i was gay to keep him from calling.  apparently the word spread because within a week all the calls stopped.
kinda CSB off\

TLDR. if you can't pass the ASVAB you shouldn't be in charge of anything, including your own life.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stationalpha5: Adolf Oliver Nipples: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?

/I mean, they probably don't even change the questions

As they say, the Air Force passes the test, the Navy can sorta read it, the Army colors all over the pages, and the Marines eat the crayons.

There are only two branches in the US military: the Army and the Navy. The Air Force is a corporation; the Marine Corps is a cult.


Poor old Coast Guard, not even an afterthought.  oh and the star trek one too
 
Netrngr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just kinda speechless on this one. Hell I took the ASVAB high as a kite and qualified to do basically any job they had. I did enjoy my time in the Army and wouldn't change a thing but to fail that test 10 times.. I'm imagining a large amount of drool running down that dudes chin.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Man... How dumb do you have to be to flunk an Army IQ test 10 times?


Marines dumb.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: kinda CSB on\
when i was in HS this absolute moron couldn't stop bragging about how well he did on the "the test".  he never did well on any test and when i found out it was the ASVAB i nearly fell out of chair laughing.  he said he did "really good" because the recruiter was "super excited" about him enlisting. i said "yep you are exactly the kind of idiot they are looking for. That test was so easy practically everyone does well."  the moron tells me something like "you couldn't do as well as i did."  I reply with "as it happens the school is hosting a test session (if you weren't so stupid you wouldn't have wasted a Saturday on it) so i take it with no prep and we'll compare scores"  i can't remember what my score was but i in the top 0.5% or something ridiculous; the test is really easy.    so that shut up the moron (he went into the infantry) but i got bombarded by every recruiter in a 2 county radius.  i finally had to lie to the Marine recruiter and tell him i was gay to keep him from calling.  apparently the word spread because within a week all the calls stopped.
kinda CSB off\

TLDR. if you can't pass the ASVAB you shouldn't be in charge of anything, including your own life.


Kinda similar experience here. Passing the ASVAB was a joke. recruiters wanted me to join. One mention of my scoliosis and they stopped calling.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"He was the smartest damn pretzel boy we've ever seen. Damn shame."
 
hej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance"

I assume by giving them a ride to the Marines recruitment office.
 
eKonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Sample questions: https://www.officialasvab.com/recruiters/army-samples/

The "guess what's missing" part may be hard if you're not familiar with the things in question.

For example, on the lightbulb, the current generation was raised without incandescent lightbulbs and so they would have no idea what there's a filament missing.  Or on #10, how in the world would you get that a corkscrew is missing from a pocketknife???  I have one pocketknife with only the two blades.  I have one with a screwdriver.  I wouldn't have ever guessed corkscrew.  And is #18 supposed to be a record player?  I don't know how you would get that a speaker is missing.


Yeah, those are pretty bad - and the answer for #13 is wrong (the crab has both claws, it is missing legs). #8 is missing a stamp AND a return address (and the post office will deliver without a return address, so that's not right). #15 is supposed to be a bowling alley, but why do they think the ball is missing? Could be down the lane (which is too small/sketchily-drawn to discern objects (though that would make it seem the guy is a lefty).  #17 looks like the left arm is tucked behind the body.  Seems more a test of the ability of the test makers than the test takers, and they failed. No wonder they're stuck in the Army.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't care to debate your feelings on Jordan Peterson but this bit is relevant and fascinating:

Jordan Peterson | The Most Terrifying IQ Statistic
Youtube 5-Ur71ZnNVk
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yikes. Failing an ASVAB 10 times. He's gotta be mentally handicapped, right?
Let's give him a rifle and see what happens.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Took the asvab in my senior year of h.s. (mid-1970s), just to see how I'd do, but had no desire to enlist. Big mistake. I placed in the top couple percent and every recruiter from every branch was calling me up. Told the Navy guy I couldn't swim, he said "they'll teach you." Um, right.

My dad just told me to tell them I'm gay. I did and soon the phone stopped ringing.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The smart guys get to be officers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're smart enough to pick the Army.  The Army is probably the safest of the Armed Forces for the next few years.  The next fight will be shenanigans in the South China Sea.  Navy and Marines will lead the way in casualties.

The Air Force may decided to involve their Air Craft Carrier but that is TBD.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My first ASVAB test.

In 1978, a young and incredibly handsome Harry Freakstorm went to the Air Force recruiters in Centralia Illinois.  The recruiter told Harry to come back next Tuesday and take the ASVAB.

Harry shows up and the recruiter drives him over to the grade school.   There is an obese E-5 Army sergeant giving the test and he's obviously pissed that someone showed up for the test.   As soon as the recruiter leaves, he start his Alice Restaurant rant "YOU ARE HERE TO COMPLETE THE ARMED SERVICES VOCATIONAL APTITUDE BATTERY TEST!..."    While inventorying the stuff he gave me, the paperclip fell on the floor and he had a screaming fit about that.

The test is broken out in to about ten smaller tests and being 1978, it was the Boobies draft version.   Six grade level stuff.  First test was, maybe, basic math.  You had 20 minutes to do it and I tore through in 5.   I'm looking around and he yells "If you do not know the answer, move on to the next!  You will be graded on number of correct answers and number completed!"  I said that I was done.  He said "Oh" and reset the egg timer and moved on to the next one.  I ripped through that one too and now I got a friend in the Army who instead of doing his speech now says "This part is about grammar?  Got it?  Go."

Knocked out the ASVAB in about an hour.  E-5 did the raw scoring, put it in an envelope and took off in his weird green K Car.  I walked back to the recruiters, he said I did great and as soon a I turned 18, I could get a great Air Force career.

Before then, an Army recruiter and a friend convinced me to join the Army, go to Hawaii, date hula girls and live on the beach.  Only two of those things happened.  My first assignment was on Wheeler Air Force Base so I got to see how the other half lived.
 
