St. Petersburg based insurance company will no longer offer or renew homeowners policies in its home state.
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
One asks: 'How are we going to live in Florida?'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is going to be a whole lot more of this as climate change gets worse.  I'm genuinely surprised banks are still willing to make long term investments like mortgages in a lot of costal areas and much of the SW.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

WickerNipple: There is going to be a whole lot more of this as climate change gets worse.  I'm genuinely surprised banks are still willing to make long term investments like mortgages in a lot of costal areas and much of the SW.


Climate change is just a liberal hoax.  Never mind the free market fleeing our state....
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ctrl-f "climate"

Well this article is absolute crap since it doesn't explain root cause of why risk management is running for the exit in that state.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We can't get fire insurance in California now, either

/It's like guaranteeing to pay for horrible stuff is a bad investment
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had this same thing happen last month with a different insurer. Had to pay for a four point inspection to get a new policy with a new company. They are excluding people with roofs older than 15 years. Mine was done 13 years ago, so whew.

Of course instead of dealing with this actual crisis affecting people, the idiot governor is banning books and waging invented culture wars in the classroom.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
maybe vote for people who would develop a climate strategy and take action.  set construction standards to reduce risk in future, and wotnot.  what do i know tho
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friedlander said Florida's elevated hurricane risk isn't to blame for the crisis.
... This is 100% a man-made crisis driven by years of rampant risk fraud replacement schemes and excessive litigation filed against insurers."

I'm in Florida a lot for work. The state is filled with lawyer's billboards, bragging about how much money can be had from a lawsuit. There are others promoting lawsuits over roofs, sinkholes, and insurance issues.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know what happens when everyone flees to the same place because it's "cheaper" and has better weather?

Asking for the Southwest and Florida.

The boomers are going to get their retirement. And there're going to die inside of it, Mr. Ryan.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but thank the Lord, who's work is being done by his favorite child Ron DeSantis that we don't have to worry about the gays trying to groom our precious children in the classroom.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Public may have been conned into doubting climate change, but Munich Re and Swiss Re aren't in the denial business. Insurers who would be happy to sell you an expensive policy increasingly can't find a reinsurer.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the more reason for government run insurance across the board.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: There is going to be a whole lot more of this as climate change gets worse.  I'm genuinely surprised banks are still willing to make long term investments like mortgages in a lot of costal areas and much of the SW.


From the article, it doesn't seem like climate change (vis a vis hurricanes) had anything to do with it - it was roof repair fraud.

"Roof repair fraud schemes are the fuel that's lighting the fire behind the rampant litigation being filed against Florida property insurers," he said.

So your insurer makes you replace your roof, you hire the lowest bidder.  Then when it leaks, you make another claim against your insurance company.

This all sounds bizarre ... but I guess that's how things work in Florida.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All this crazy weather down west and south is going to cause you to flee to OHIO

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How long before big bad Ronnie sues them for being woke?
 
killershark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And this is in addition to that building collapsing last year and others being condemned. People don't seem to remember that anymore because Ron keeps doing other crazy stuff instead.
 
oldfool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well if denial and magical thinking can't save us I guess we're lost
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

make me some tea: ctrl-f "climate"

Well this article is absolute crap since it doesn't explain root cause of why risk management is running for the exit in that state.


It does explain the root cause

It's not climate

It's rampant massive insurance fraud

Try reading
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lady J: maybe vote for people who would develop a climate strategy and take action.  set construction standards to reduce risk in future, and wotnot.  what do i know tho


Tell us you DNRTFA
 
animal color
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: How long before big bad Ronnie sues them for being woke?


Given the MAGAt inability to understand climate, technology, legislating, or the Constitution, I suspect that there's a bill-writing committee already sharpening their crayons.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who would ever guess that the home state of Donald Trump enables fraudsters to the detriment of regular people?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Who would ever guess that the home state of Donald Trump enables fraudsters to the detriment of regular people?


NY?
 
Huntceet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnphantom: All the more reason for government run insurance across the board.


But SoCiAlISm!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They've had special sessions for something about gay in schools and another to stick it to Disney, but never for this real problem.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If it's insurance fraud from roof issues, then state level building codes need to be updated and enforced, especially on the tens of thousands of new residences that keep popping up for Boomer retirement. Vote better, Florida, and this won't be a problem.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: All this crazy weather down west and south is going to cause you to flee to OHIO


Yeah, but we're not having massive wildfires, earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis, avalanches, plagues of locusts, fire ants, alligators, python infested swamps, drought, sinkholes. 

Just the occasional tornado or blizzard
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Insurance is just another form of socialism, it needs to go.

Car insurance? Socialism!
Home Insurance? Socialism!
Life Insurance? Socialism!
Medical Insurance? Socialism!

Look, all you need to be able to do is plan for a loss!

Lose your home? buy another! it's as simple as that!

Have medical expenses? Pay them!

Have a car accident? Defend yourself properly, and pay nothing! and make the other party pay! even if you are "at fault".

Money solves everything, just get more!

Why pay to help someone else, when 100% of your money can go to you?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're gonna cancel your insurance, but thanks for the premiums
 
goodncold
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Insurance is just another form of socialism, it needs to go.

Car insurance? Socialism!
Home Insurance? Socialism!
Life Insurance? Socialism!
Medical Insurance? Socialism!

Look, all you need to be able to do is plan for a loss!

Lose your home? buy another! it's as simple as that!

Have medical expenses? Pay them!

Have a car accident? Defend yourself properly, and pay nothing! and make the other party pay! even if you are "at fault".

Money solves everything, just get more!

Why pay to help someone else, when 100% of your money can go to you?


Sadly this is what MAGATs actually believe.
 
Alebak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: There is going to be a whole lot more of this as climate change gets worse.  I'm genuinely surprised banks are still willing to make long term investments like mortgages in a lot of costal areas and much of the SW.


Local politicians and goons can deny climate change all they want, but bottom line obsessed businesses won't pretend for points in rightwing psycho social circles, they'll just move inland.

One day the water isn't going to recede after a hurricane, and a lot of people are going to be surprised, but not realtors or insurance people, they know eventually the party is going to end down there.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Driven in large part by greedy plaintiff's lawyers and referrals from roofers who go door to door offering roof inspections and then hand off stacks of roof claims to the lawyers to litigate them. If the lawyers get a penny for their clients they get all their fees, and pretend that they have an hourly rate of $600.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rampant insurance fraud, flooding everywhere, crime high, drug abuse out of control, drunk drivers everywhere, poor education is the standard, disease off the charts, poor health care, homelessness, pollution, price gouging......

DeSantis:  " We HAVE to stop the GAYS from reading a book!"
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They've had special sessions for something about gay in schools and another to stick it to Disney, but never for this real problem.


The legislature has passed three reform bills since 2019, including one at a special session in the spring.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ralanprod: Yes but thank the Lord, who's work is being done by his favorite child Ron DeSantis that we don't have to worry about the gays trying to groom our precious children in the classroom.


Because the school was destroyed in the last hurricane, so they have to do that sort of thing outside now?
 
olorin604
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good thing it would be unfair to those that arent affected for the government to step in and provide insurance so these people can keep their homes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

indylaw: Rapmaster2000: They've had special sessions for something about gay in schools and another to stick it to Disney, but never for this real problem.

The legislature has passed three reform bills since 2019, including one at a special session in the spring.


Good to know.

Like all things in Florida, they clearly did a halfass job at it.

Before my parents moved to Florida, one of our relatives who had already lived there and left alerted us to the Florida way of doing things which he called hurricane mentality - why do a good job if it could all blow away next week?  This attitude colors the way everything is done in Florida.  I had a good laugh a year ago when Florida tried to pretend that it would become some future tech hub (they also did this with finance).  A google search for Florida tech jobs brings this up first:  FIU and Blockchain.com partner to better prepare students for crypto and tech jobs

Sounds about right.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: We're gonna cancel your insurance, but thanks for the premiums


Yep.  And of course they shut down right as hurricane season was starting, rather than just as it ended, so they can get those months of low pay-outs in there
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny is behind this, I just know it.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good.  Home prices in Florida are nuts. This is exactly what the state needs, an exodus.

From an insurance end, this happens all the time.  Losses force carriers out of markets, premiums rise, opportunities present themselves, carriers return to markets.  It's never ending and happens EVERYWHERE.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: We can't get fire insurance in California now, either

/It's like guaranteeing to pay for horrible stuff is a bad investment


Which explains why "health insurance" is a stupid idea.
 
