(CNN)   Mayor of Jackson says the big river is five feet high and rising and things happen that way so break this rusty cage and ride   (cnn.com) divider line
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's alright, they can wait till pickin' time.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The only thing that I did wrong was stay in Mississippi a day too long.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday due to the rising river waters and urged residents to remain calm.

Maybe decades of telling people to "remain calm" in situations where they need to take action to avoid loss of life might have been a mistake, in retrospect. It paves the way for psychopaths to cry wolf at things like immigrants and gay people while likely increasing the loss of life from disasters.

I'm not saying leaders should panic and scream, but perhaps the message should be less about staying calm and more about doing things with a sense of "urgence and orderliness," and "if you do that, everyone will be fine."
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the levee breaks, Chokwe have no place to stay
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

MOVE THERE THE DESERT IS
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy named Lumumba is the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Cash (Live) - Five Feet High And Rising
Youtube O2HrBcGvGYg
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday due to the rising river waters and urged residents to remain calm.

Maybe decades of telling people to "remain calm" in situations where they need to take action to avoid loss of life might have been a mistake, in retrospect. It paves the way for psychopaths to cry wolf at things like immigrants and gay people while likely increasing the loss of life from disasters.

I'm not saying leaders should panic and scream, but perhaps the message should be less about staying calm and more about doing things with a sense of "urgence and orderliness," and "if you do that, everyone will be fine."


I wish I had saved the link since it comes up too often these days, but it was some sort of retrospective on crisis and the effect on affected populations. The gist of it noted that in such times people don't tend to act irrationally, societal cohesion kicks in and they deal with the problem in an orderly way. Another study showed something like 80% are somewhat in a blissful ignorance and the other 20% are panicking, but the two interacting mellows everyone out, stages the preparedness mindset in a rational fashion, and they all figure out what action needs to be taken in an intelligent manner.

The retrospective equally warns that public officials often get in the way of this process. This can be something like urging too much action, the wrong action, or no action at all. This is not born from an abundance of caution, but rather that the officials themselves are panicking and have no rational grounding like the public at large who are dealing with it personally. That is why many leaders can't handle the public in time of crisis, they are insulated and unaffected and fear for their jobs, leading them to make bad decisions and urging the public to make mistakes. This is further compounded by official emergency relief efforts which are often haphazard at best and get in the way of the public managing the crisis.
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash certainly made Hurt entirely his own, subby, but in my book Rusty Cage still belongs to Soundgarden no matter how good his version was.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We want them to get out and be prayerful that the worst does not come," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told CNN's Pamela Brown on Sunday evening.

Yes. Remind your people to remain meek and docile before their god. This guy knows how to religion.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, mississippi republican leaders don't believe in climate change, and as we all know if you don't believe in it, it can't hurt you.

They'll be fine
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: "We want them to get out and be prayerful that the worst does not come," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told CNN's Pamela Brown on Sunday evening.

Yes. Remind your people to remain meek and docile before their god. This guy knows how to religion.


The God of compassion and love don't cotton to no goddamn dissention

You will BOW or you will SUFFER

/,Yay humans!
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In all fairness, "get out now" is solid advice any time you're in Mississippi.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kraig57: [YouTube video: Johnny Cash (Live) - Five Feet High And Rising]


Johnny Cash & June Carter - Jackson
Youtube U3NJC18Oi04


Look out Jackson town
 
oldfool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like that movie Get Out
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
so I worked for the NWS in southeast Texas/southwest Louisiana and when flooding was forecast the NWS automated radio put out a canned message calling for everyone in the affected areas to take the normal precautions: don't drive on flooded roads, go to higher ground, etc.   The problem was, there is no higher ground in that region.   Everyone is pretty much 20 feet ASL or less.   Well, the NWS didn't want to change the canned warnings, since they were convenient and easy to integrate into the local media and LE without a lot of fuss.   When they dumped the human interaction, they really didn't leave a backdoor way in.   Our solution was to manually update the NOAA weather radio broadcasts and call every county sheriff and ask them to contact the local media to put out a more accurate warning.   A bonus was that place names were pronounced correctly instead of the way an algorithm thought the name should be pronounced.   The downside was that a lot of time was lost in putting out a time-essential warning.   I left the NWS before this was resolved, but at that time a lot of private companies were getting involved that were working with NWS forecasts to spread the word to communities.   The reason private forecasts were not involved in warnings remains that they do not want to be held liable for missed or errant warnings, so they were forced to rely on official government warnings to prevent lawsuits and insurance issues.

All this rather than simply change a format that was not universally applicable and needed human oversight and editing.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thehummingbirdmag.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds bad.  At least it's not a devastating effect from climate change, so forget about it, Mississippi will be ok.
 
