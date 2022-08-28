 Skip to content
The Flooding in Texas is bad, but the flooding in Pakistan is BAD, rainfall 784% above normal, 31 million affected, at least a million homeless, and multi-story buildings being simply washed away
10
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One could say it's Islamabad.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: One could say it's Islamabad.


Fatwas bad, you are bad.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rain's commin' mon!  Soon
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not often you can drop your keys into floodwaters and really not be bothered.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA-Dubbed "the monster monsoon of the decade" by Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman...:

So Pakistan has recognized that climate change is such a problem that they have a cabinet level position to tackle it but in the U.S. you've senators bringing snowballs on the floor of the Senate to discredit climate change?  I'm moving to Pakistan where rational thought and human decency reign supreme.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-Dubbed "the monster monsoon of the decade" by Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman...:

So Pakistan has recognized that climate change is such a problem that they have a cabinet level position to tackle it but in the U.S. you've senators bringing snowballs on the floor of the Senate to discredit climate change?  I'm moving to Pakistan where rational thought and human decency reign supreme.


Worth mentioning... Sharia law, in its various forms, generally allows for abortion in cases of rape and to protect the life of the mother.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: LordBeavis: FTFA-Dubbed "the monster monsoon of the decade" by Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman...:

So Pakistan has recognized that climate change is such a problem that they have a cabinet level position to tackle it but in the U.S. you've senators bringing snowballs on the floor of the Senate to discredit climate change?  I'm moving to Pakistan where rational thought and human decency reign supreme.

Worth mentioning... Sharia law, in its various forms, generally allows for abortion in cases of rape and to protect the life of the mother.


I'm sure that's relevant somehow, but I can't imagine why.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes, this is what 50 years of "there's no such thing as global warming!" gets us, folks, and it's going to get a whole lot worse before it even starts to get better.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yes, this is what 50 years of "there's no such thing as global warming!" gets us, folks, and it's going to get a whole lot worse before it even starts to get better.


s/before/if/
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can totally relate to the buildings.

Baths make me relaxed and in need of a little lay down.
 
