(Guardian)   Horticultural appropriation
    Facepalm, Garden design, Garden, Plant, Gardening, Botany  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
JFC, if you're gonna get all pissy and call it offensive, at least explain why. Drivel city man.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Horticulture, gardening, raising vegetables, ... That's just words.

Either you have a knack for growing things or you don't*. Godspeed those who do. They're carrying on a tradition that goes to the very roots of humanity.

*my grandparents were farmers and raised their kids on the fruits of their labors; my dad grew a beautiful vegetable garden every year; my mom still grows the most amazing flowers. I, OTOH, can't keep anything green alive except the occasional refrigerator mold.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unless you spend your useful waking hours growing food for others, and getting paid for it, you are gardening.

Giving excess zucchini to whatever sucker you can hand them off to does not count
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, I can understand why the word "whorticulture " would remind subby of his mom
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He goes on to mention hashtag terms that turn people off from gardening.  And he specifically calls out the ones with the term "proper" in them, without mentioning any that actually have that term.
Also, #PlantParenthood ?   Wtf is wrong with people?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ditch the word Gardening? FARK NO! The Tuesday FARK Horticultural Appropriation Thread just doesn't sound right.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Ditch the word Gardening? FARK NO! The Tuesday FARK Horticultural Appropriation Thread just doesn't sound right.


Dude, are you serious? It's TF HAT! I'd totally buy a TF hat. But they only sold t-shirts...
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame capitalism for the media's incessant need to publish idiotic articles designed to get people riled up. It's good for clicks.

It's just a shame that stuff like this is actually harmful in the end for society.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This read like the ramblings of an insane person with a persecution complex. He literally conjures arguments out of barely coherent conclusions and instagrams hashtags that each sound like calls for help.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid graduated in April with a degree in Horticulture and a certificate in Cannabis Studies. She's finally learned to grow some of her own herbs and veggies on the back deck of her apartment but I still wouldn't call her a gardener.

/I wouldn't even call myself a gardener despite being responsible for maintaining and harvesting the half-acre of vegetable plants that my father grows
//actually just got done canning a bunch of food so I can actually find the kitchen counters
 
ktybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: He goes on to mention hashtag terms that turn people off from gardening.  And he specifically calls out the ones with the term "proper" in them, without mentioning any that actually have that term.
Also, #PlantParenthood ?   Wtf is wrong with people?


I read TFA as saying these are good terms, new and exciting, not turning people off at all. New words to help a generation get into something that is considered old fashioned - gardening

/not sure if you were serious?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Well, I can understand why the word "whorticulture " would remind subby of his mom


What subbies mom might look like:

startrek.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time we ditched the word 'guardian'?

The term might seem inoffensive, but it's loaded with cultural baggage.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cultural appropriation is a real issue faced by many minority groups.

this is stupid bullshiat.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Unless you spend your useful waking hours growing food for others, and getting paid for it, you are gardening.

Giving excess zucchini to whatever sucker you can hand them off to does not count


I've never called the ladies that take my zucchini, suckers.  But most them do suck. 😏
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: He goes on to mention hashtag terms that turn people off from gardening.  And he specifically calls out the ones with the term "proper" in them, without mentioning any that actually have that term.
Also, #PlantParenthood ?   Wtf is wrong with people?


If that's what's needed to keep the Supreme Court away from our aboretums, so be it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's articles like these that make me think that there's something to the conservative folks constantly railing about "political correctness".

Terminology is never what makes one old, boring, unappealing, and out of touch with a younger generation.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*arboretums
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: cultural appropriation is a real issue faced by many minority groups.

this is stupid bullshiat.


and now that i've actually read the article, the author is just mad that kids use terms he doesn't like. It's literally old man yelling at cloud dot jpeg.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Is it time we ditched the word 'guardian'?

The term might seem inoffensive, but it's loaded with cultural baggage.


"Now you tell us." -Cleveland
 
ecor1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yet another brain dead article by an old who can't seem to connect with the younger crowd and blames them for it. IDK where he is but here in CA horticulture programs are packed. The truth is most of the people in them want to grow only one plant - WEED. But they are learning horticulture nonetheless. I hate reading articles like this, stop going "where are the young people" and go farking find them.
 
thornhill
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Classic thesis from someone unaware of how much privilege they have.

The author doesn't get why more people don't garden, so he assumes it's culture. It never occurs to him that gardening isn't an inexpensive hobby, that a lot of people cannot afford to do it.
 
ktybear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ecor1: Yet another brain dead article by an old who can't seem to connect with the younger crowd and blames them for it. IDK where he is but here in CA horticulture programs are packed. The truth is most of the people in them want to grow only one plant - WEED. But they are learning horticulture nonetheless. I hate reading articles like this, stop going "where are the young people" and go farking find them.


TFA:
Yet, in the past half decade, I have been incredibly reassured to see the flowering of interest in horticulture in the digital world, on platforms such as Instagram. This isn't a mindless popularity contest of pretty pictures either. Connecting people from all over the planet with similar interests, these groups have now spawned a whole new generation of horticultural societies - ones that are not necessarily organised by traditional geographic boundaries either.

He's not saying anything bad about young people.
 
