 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   The Kings' old arena is being torn down revealing a... Oh, no... A "Clown Cave". Pennywise not available for comment   (fox40.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Sacramento, California, underground tunnel, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, circus clowns, old Sleep Train Arena, Sacramento Kings, Instagram video, ARCO Arena  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2022 at 11:41 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Natomas is one om away from Satan backwards.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After every visit, something different was always added to the tunnel such as a message on the walls or a clown leaving their nose, according to the video.

Has anyone checked to see if Vlade still has a nose?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they finally disband the Kings? Very merciful of them.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it smells funny
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fitting for the clown show that is the Kings.
 
cravak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The kings ARE THE clowns. 16 years no playoffs. Max player can't shoot a 3 plays no defense. How fun!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Technically they're called clown hives.
Especially if they're Spider Clowns.
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Natomas is one om away from Satan backwards.


Blasted samotan!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
Did find any eggs?
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What, like a Juggalos vagina?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OK, who thought this was a good idea having a cave for clowns?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you are chased by a group of them go for the juggler.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought a Clown Cave was Mama June's name for her genitals.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Look! A FIST!
Youtube dHKotCnjYow
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.