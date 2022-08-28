 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   British conservatives get their knickers in a twist when on-duty police officers do The Macarena at Pride event   (boingboing.net) divider line
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Small c conservatives, not Conservative Party members. Nowhere in TFA, or the link to "conservatives" in TFA, does it say any actual Conservatives complained. They name two journalists, one who was a Tory but left the party years ago and has been deeply critical of them since.

They do know the Conservative party has the most out gay MPs in Parliament, right? The last leader of the Scottish Conservatives was gay.

British Conservatives are nothing like US conservatives.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Small c conservatives, not Conservative Party members. Nowhere in TFA, or the link to "conservatives" in TFA, does it say any actual Conservatives complained. They name two journalists, one who was a Tory but left the party years ago and has been deeply critical of them since.

They do know the Conservative party has the most out gay MPs in Parliament, right? The last leader of the Scottish Conservatives was gay.

British Conservatives are nothing like US conservatives.


A gesture like this isn't nearly as enjoyable if we don't get to believe that it pissed someone off, and was thus meaningful.  If they didn't feel like they were trolling someone important, the gesture wouldn't feel important.  Also, there would be a lower ceiling on clicks.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British conservatives get their knickers in a twist when _______________ .
 
harlock
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The 90s called and wants its headline back.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

harlock: The 90s called and wants its headline back.


It's worse than you think. This was actually part of the production of a sequel to Love Actually
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Absolutely in line with Sir Robert Peel's "Principles". Police acting as members of the public garnering respect from same, minimizing violence and encouraging a close relation with citizens
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Uh, Macarena is a lot of things, but gay isn't one of them.  It's a song about a girl named Macarena who's cheating on her boyfriend (Vittorino) with two of his friends.  People paid attention to the lyrics as much as they did to Born in the USA.

And if this is gay, sign me up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Macarena is a gay dance?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: British Conservatives are nothing like US conservatives.


That may be, but US conservatives bear little resemblance to the caricatures that are being sold (to Brits, or otherwise).
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: The Macarena is a gay dance?


It's an everything dance.  It took over the planet during the 1996 Summer Olympics.  You could hear that baseline thumping from the bottom of a missile silo in Minot, ND.  Kids did it in PE class.  People still do it at weddings, which I find an odd choice, but whatever.
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Prof. Frink: The Macarena is a gay dance?

It's an everything dance.  It took over the planet during the 1996 Summer Olympics.  You could hear that baseline thumping from the bottom of a missile silo in Minot, ND.  Kids did it in PE class.  People still do it at weddings, which I find an odd choice, but whatever.


They also play "Memories" at weddings
 
Vern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: The Macarena is a gay dance?


No kidding. It's not like they did YMCA or Gangnam Style or anything.
 
