(Some Wanker)   It's just one letter. One letter. How hard can it be to rub one out?   (wiltshirelive.co.uk) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they're having a trump rally?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, as we know it, Friday night on Fark.

("Friday" is just a placeholder, insert your own day)
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
if only there was some way to get Bradford-on-Avon's walking festival a lot of free publicity?  Must ... come ... up ... with ... something....
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Beautiful day for a wank
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Beautiful day for a wank


Aren't they all?
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Or, as we know it, Friday night on Fark.

("Friday" is just a placeholder, insert your own day)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigMax: if only there was some way to get Bradford-on-Avon's walking festival a lot of free publicity?  Must ... come ... up ... with ... something....


I'm far more interested in their wanking festival.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Or, as we know it, Friday night on Fark.

("Friday" is just a placeholder, insert your own day)


Something big's going to glop.  I'm thinking Friday.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Depends, do you have a crystal?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Years ago, the crew of the Coral Sea wired one of the street tunnels in San Francisco for FM radio, so the city put up a big banner at the entrance saying "THANK YOU CORAL SEA".   WIthin a day it had been altered to "THANK YOU ORAL SEX".   They left it that way for at least a week.
 
fat boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image image 425x447]

Depends, do you have a crystal?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Okay, which one of you Farkers did that?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image 425x447]

Depends, do you have a crystal?


OkieDookie: [Fark user image 425x447]

Depends, do you have a crystal?


Throw in a bucket of imitation crab meat or no deal.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: OkieDookie: [Fark user image image 425x447]

Depends, do you have a crystal?

[Fark user image image 267x200]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: OkieDookie: [Fark user image 425x447]

Depends, do you have a crystal?

OkieDookie: [Fark user image 425x447]

Depends, do you have a crystal?

Throw in a bucket of imitation crab meat or no deal.


Ask and receive.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I saw a like that hanging in a store once.  It was supposed to say, "Under New Management" but the sign was wrinkled in such a way that the 'N' in New looked like a J.

I thought it was pretty funny because it was a bagel shop.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x425]


Ah Ha Ha!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: Peter von Nostrand: OkieDookie: [Fark user image image 425x447]

Depends, do you have a crystal?

[Fark user image image 267x200]

[Fark user image 425x334]


Ughhh, that's just revolting!  Imitation crab meat?

/ seriously, that stuff is disgusting
 
