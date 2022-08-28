 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Bond Girl. Neither shaken nor stirred. No James necessary   (foxnews.com) divider line
7
    Scary  
7 Comments
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fox News subscription?
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some people always buck the jack. They ain't coming off anything. I knew a guy who, once, while drunk, pulled an empty pistol on a Somali cab driver. The cabbie pulled a machete and chased him for blocks. You can't rob just anybody. If you want their stuff, you gotta turn 'em off first. This happens more often than you think. It seems to happen less often if you pull a knife. People are strangely more afraid of getting stabbed than shot. At least that's my personal experience.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bond don't do dirty. That's why his mount ain't never full of blue cheese stuffed olives.
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's a thousand subtle pieces of information that tell you what the best thing to do might be in a situation. Easy to Monday Morning Quarterback when you don't have them.she did good.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My kinda gal.

I want ladies like that on *my* team.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

solokumba: Fox News subscription?
I now doubt the existence of robbery.
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

12YearBid: Some people always buck the jack. They ain't coming off anything. I knew a guy who, once, while drunk, pulled an empty pistol on a Somali cab driver. The cabbie pulled a machete and chased him for blocks. You can't rob just anybody. If you want their stuff, you gotta turn 'em off first. This happens more often than you think. It seems to happen less often if you pull a knife. People are strangely more afraid of getting stabbed than shot. At least that's my personal experience.


Robber in TFA might have been okay with doing 5-8 on an armed robbery conviction, but murder in the course of a robbery kicks it up to life in prison, so he noped out of there. Maybe a first-timer, and now knows he isn't made for a career as a criminal.
 
