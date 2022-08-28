 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The Chiropractor said "we're a totally peaceful racist group," adding "we had no idea violence was possible during our straight pride march at the abortion protest"   (nypost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You gotta be pretty ashamed of being gay to go to such lengths to prove you're not.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
unlawful assembly of demonstrators

These words in this order should not exist. If there are enough people who feel strongly enough to protest, it's a protest. That goes for both sides.

The illegal part can be the violence. But not them simply being in a group in an area inconvenient to law enforcement.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aw. Did someone get butthurt because the antifascists got there before you did? Wake up earlier, crybabies.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the "straight priders" marched in front of an abortion clinic?  Are they in favor, or against, a woman's right to choose?

Cause one of the best ways to prevent abortion is to be gay...
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You brought the Proud Boys. Their whole MO is instigating violence and then complaining about the mean leftists who wouldn't let them express themselves. Fark off and die.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To  be fair, a chiropractor's job is to make people straight.
 
garron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly - after 4 years of rioting, violence and destruction across every major city in the United States - leftists have no moral high ground to virtue signal about the .0001% violent fringe right wing nut jobs.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Price is Right Losing Horn - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube _asNhzXq72w
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: To  be fair, a chiropractor's job is to make people straight.


And it's as evidence-based as conversion therapy.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: You brought the Proud Boys. Their whole MO is instigating violence and then complaining about the mean leftists who wouldn't let them express themselves. Fark off and die.


It's a straight pride parade, instigating shiat is the whole goal.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of protest was this? I saw Proud Boys, "straight pride," additional white supremacists and I guess they didn't like abortions much, either? It's like the right wing ideology buffet, over there.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Straight pride." lol For all those times you've been minimized, ostracized or physically attacked for being heterosexual.

Poor babies.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, chiropractors believe a lot of BS.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: You gotta be pretty ashamed of being gay to go to such lengths to prove you're not.


He's just frustrated because he doesn't understand why all those homosexuals keep sucking his cock
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: Honestly - after 4 years of rioting, violence and destruction across every major city in the United States - leftists have no moral high ground to virtue signal about the .0001% violent fringe right wing nut jobs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: Honestly - after 4 years of rioting, violence and destruction across every major city in the United States - leftists have no moral high ground to virtue signal about the .0001% violent fringe right wing nut jobs.


I wish liberals were as cool as the right thinks they are.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time a Proud Boy gets beaten an angel might not get his wings but it sure is hilarious!
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: To  be fair, a chiropractor's job is to make people straight.


Not really. It's their job to get them to come back for their bi-weekly adjustment.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: Honestly - after 4 years of rioting, violence and destruction across every major city in the United States - leftists have no moral high ground to virtue signal about the .0001% violent fringe right wing nut jobs.


I'm more afraid of right wing nut jobs trying to kill me than I would ever be afraid of a leftist.
// rwnjs like to start violence at left wing protests
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: Honestly - after 4 years of rioting, violence and destruction across every major city in the United States - leftists have no moral high ground to virtue signal about the .0001% violent fringe right wing nut jobs.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Madman drummers bummers: To  be fair, a chiropractor's job is to make people straight.

And it's as evidence-based as conversion therapy.


I was starting to think, "Surely one is even wonkier than the other, lemme see here hmm..."   Turns out they are pretty damn straight equivalent in the bad pseudo-science department, I kinda got nothing.  Apt analogy

/exception cut out for the, "Screw all the magical thinking bullshiat I just adjust joints and such for direct temporary symptom relief" chiros
//they're useful and usually sane enough
///conversion therapy devotees on the other hand are indeed just as batshiat as the chiro koolaid drinkers
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight pride marches make me embarrassed to be a heterosexual.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: You gotta be pretty ashamed of being gay to go to such lengths to prove you're not.


Oblig

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Straight pride marches make me embarrassed to be a heterosexual.


So stop marching in them. Easy fix.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

garron: Honestly - after 4 years of rioting, violence and destruction across every major city in the United States - leftists have no moral high ground to virtue signal about the .0001% violent fringe right wing nut jobs.


When will you ever denounce the violent threats the right wing is sending to hard working federal law enforcement officials?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
described its cause as backing heterosexuality, the "natural nuclear family," Western civilization, Caucasians, Christianity and nationalism.

Good for you. Enjoy.

Why does that require attacking people who do not identify with all those things?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

garron: Honestly - after 4 years of rioting, violence and destruction across every major city in the United States - leftists have no moral high ground to virtue signal about the .0001% violent fringe right wing nut jobs.


Get a load of this guy...
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: You gotta be pretty ashamed of being gay to go to such lengths to prove you're not.


And what has he actually proven?
Not only do I agree with your assessment. After reading the article, I'm actually convinced he secretly fantasizes about being the sissy biatch for big black cocks all day long. At the least, it neatly explains his misogyny and racism all in one go. He's a deeply troubled person who hates who he is and projects that self-hate on others for simply being happy and living their lives free of the torment he inflicts himself with

Personally, until he lets go, embraces his true self and lets some brothers run a train on his ass, I think he'll only get more brazen and violent in his methods. He might even run for Congress
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

garron: Honestly - after 4 years of rioting, violence and destruction across every major city in the United States - leftists have no moral high ground to virtue signal about the .0001% violent fringe right wing nut jobs.


This from a group who can't even get out of bed, without needing to hate someone else
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you can't achieve your stated objectives without massive amounts of death and violence, I sincerely hope you get a boot stomped into your face, regardless of how peaceful you claim to be.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaytkay: described its cause as backing heterosexuality, the "natural nuclear family," Western civilization, Caucasians, Christianity and nationalism.

Good for you. Enjoy.

Why does that require attacking people who do not identify with all those things?


Attacking people outside the group is kind of central to nationalism. And Western civilization, historically. And Christianity, for the most part. Nukes can be very dangerous. And Caucasians are really only a thing if you're a racist. Which leaves heterosexuality, but they seem pretty confused about that one.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Theeng: NobleHam: You brought the Proud Boys. Their whole MO is instigating violence and then complaining about the mean leftists who wouldn't let them express themselves. Fark off and die.

It's a straight pride parade, instigating shiat is the whole goal.


Exactly.  We used to just let them walk around in circles for an hour, supervised by the police and no one else, then they'd go home.  Thoroughly demoralizing.  Now a group of people will rush to the scene to give them exactly what they want, just to increase the sense of purpose of everyone involved. Great recruiting tool.
 
garron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fear the violent Right!!  Fear the violent Right!!    LOL.  Ok.  If you say so.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

garron: Honestly - after 4 years of rioting, violence and destruction across every major city in the United States - leftists have no moral high ground to virtue signal about the .0001% violent fringe right wing nut jobs.


They have the perfect festival for you in Bradford-on-Avon. You should go you and your type would fit right in.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is what it looks like to get ratio'd on Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkmythology
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

garron: Fear the violent Right!!  Fear the violent Right!!    LOL.  Ok.  If you say so.

[Fark user image image 850x567]


You understand this is a public site and people can see what you post, right? I mean we're all embarrassed at your lack of critical thinking skills and inability to form a personality beyond what Fox News tells you, and the only logical explanation as to why you're doing it is because you somehow get off on the humiliation, but by now someone should have told you that Fark isn't your personal erotica site. You're supposed to pay someone to bring you a teenager across state lines for that, as is the Republican way.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 minute ago  

garron: Fear the violent Right!!  Fear the violent Right!!    LOL.  Ok.  If you say so.

[Fark user image 850x567]


Settle down, revenant. You're coming out of the gate trying WAY too hard.
 
