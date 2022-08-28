 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Everett Herald)   Man with AK-47 tattoo on his face might not be the nicest person, who would have thought?   (heraldnet.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Snohomish County, Washington, Allegation, Felony, Lane Phipps, Lynnwood police officer, Firearm, Pleading, Washington State Route 9  
•       •       •

884 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2022 at 10:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I didn't know they made etch-a-sketch the noggin version
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
1) That is a bad tattoo.
2) Are there no prisons?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Man with AK-47 tattoo on his face might not be the nicest person, who would have thought?


Man with AK-47 tattoo on his face might get brutally laughed at, assaulted in prison.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No one could have guessed that people who love guns, violence, and power would ever be a threat to others.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
that's some primo small-town newspaper writing there, Lou.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Add a few lines and it becomes a penis.

I'm not suggesting that someone hold him down and make an edit. Nope. Wouldn't do that.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have a butterfly on your face, and you'd still be an idiot.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oblig...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

not big enough to read, you should know it by now...
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Cool Ice inconsolable.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that's a glock, subby.  You can tell by the clip.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

You don't fark around in Al's hood, yo...
 
meera's frog spear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Add a few lines and it becomes a penis.

I'm not suggesting that someone hold him down and make an edit. Nope. Wouldn't do that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the original nico finn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does the caption say he's "depicted" with the tattoo? He has the tattoo. Maybe they meant picturedwith it?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably nicer than AR-15 face tattoo guy.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would you expect from Lynndale or Fernwood....
Fark user imageView Full Size

/The piano has been drinking
//Not me, not me, not me, not me, not me
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Glad I didn't offend the man by being there.
 
Vern
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: What would you expect from Lynndale or Fernwood....
[Fark user image image 425x317]
/The piano has been drinking
//Not me, not me, not me, not me, not me


Oddly enough, the guy in the article actually does look like a mental midget with the IQ of a fence post.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I gotta say it wasn't a good day.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Vern: maxandgrinch: What would you expect from Lynndale or Fernwood....
[Fark user image image 425x317]
/The piano has been drinking
//Not me, not me, not me, not me, not me

Oddly enough, the guy in the article actually does look like a mental midget with the IQ of a fence post.


He did that tattoo himself
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I live in Lynnwood, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

/First I have heard about this, TBH.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you're a tattoo artist and get a bonkers request what do you do?
"I'm really busy today but my 7-year-old son will be glad to help you."
 
GodComplex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I live in Lynnwood, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

/First I have heard about this, TBH.


Ditto and this is like half a mile from me.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.