(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   For some reason the After School Satan Club has some parents as hot as Hades   (fox29.com) divider line
24
    Northern York County School District, Pennsylvania school district, Satanic Temple, After School Satan Club  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So.... don't go.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess the foot's on the other hand now, isn't it, Kramer?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Satan is just as real as God. So if you can have a thing worshipping God, you should be able to have a thing worshipping Satan.

Or here's an idea...don't allow either.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love the church of Satan.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Spawn Soundtrack 3. Satan Orbital & Kirk Hammett
Youtube yhCPhI0OWyc
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

nmrsnr: I love the church of Satan.


The Satanic Temple is pretty different than the Church of Satan. Not sure what you were going for but I just wanted to make clear this is a TST thing.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somacandra: nmrsnr: I love the church of Satan.

The Satanic Temple is pretty different than the Church of Satan. Not sure what you were going for but I just wanted to make clear this is a TST thing.


Sorry, the Satanic Temple, then.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...They already took God out of schools now they're going to let Satan in, it's just crazy," McAllister said (in her KISS concert t-shirt for full dramatic and unintended effect in front of the cameras).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan wanted Adam and Eve educated, God didn't.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shows you how much they actually believe in "Freedom of Religion" when it comes to beliefs that isn't theirs.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was expecting pics of hot parents. Specifically of the MILFy variety. I'm supremely disappointed.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They believe (falsely) that we are a "Christian" nation simply because the majority is Christian. And because Christians are the majority, they insist on their right to perform Christian ceremonies in public and government places.

They view any disagreement with this position to be an attack on Christianity itself.

And of course, the fundiest of the bunch get the vapors over the very word "Satan" because they literally believe that their enemies are possessed by demons and/or inspired by Satan, a very real being who is seemingly as powerful as God himself.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Satan wanted Adam and Eve educated, God didn't.


What if Satan is the real Jesus. *smokes reefer*
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Pro-life" after school meet ups still ok?
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark 'em. This is exactly what "No Establishment" means
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Somacandra: nmrsnr: I love the church of Satan.

The Satanic Temple is pretty different than the Church of Satan. Not sure what you were going for but I just wanted to make clear this is a TST thing.

Sorry, the Satanic Temple, then.


I'm sorry, this is the Satanic Peoples front.
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Satan wanted Adam and Eve educated, God didn't.


It's only the suck-ass Blood Drinkers who say the Serpent was Satan. Satan is an angel and therefore, according to Jewish custom, incapable of disobeying the Name.

That's why "Satanism" just doesn't work for me. It's like worshiping the DMV clerk
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: nmrsnr: Somacandra: nmrsnr: I love the church of Satan.

The Satanic Temple is pretty different than the Church of Satan. Not sure what you were going for but I just wanted to make clear this is a TST thing.

Sorry, the Satanic Temple, then.

I'm sorry, this is the Satanic Peoples front.


Much different. The CoS is a Twitter account attached to a bank account. It died for a real purposes decades ago. She it was a thing it was, according to its founder, Ayn Rand with cool props and rituals.

TST is a civil liberties, rationalism, and anti-fundie organization. Very different
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: EnderWiggnz: nmrsnr: Somacandra: nmrsnr: I love the church of Satan.

The Satanic Temple is pretty different than the Church of Satan. Not sure what you were going for but I just wanted to make clear this is a TST thing.

Sorry, the Satanic Temple, then.

I'm sorry, this is the Satanic Peoples front.

Much different. The CoS is a Twitter account attached to a bank account. It died for a real purposes decades ago. She it was a thing it was, according to its founder, Ayn Rand with cool props and rituals.

TST is a civil liberties, rationalism, and anti-fundie organization. Very different


It should be noted that Lucien can be kind of a knob. Whatever happened to HelLA?
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: EnderWiggnz: nmrsnr: Somacandra: nmrsnr: I love the church of Satan.

The Satanic Temple is pretty different than the Church of Satan. Not sure what you were going for but I just wanted to make clear this is a TST thing.

Sorry, the Satanic Temple, then.

I'm sorry, this is the Satanic Peoples front.

Much different. The CoS is a Twitter account attached to a bank account. It died for a real purposes decades ago. She it was a thing it was, according to its founder, Ayn Rand with cool props and rituals.

TST is a civil liberties, rationalism, and anti-fundie organization. Very different


Joke

------

Your head
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: "Pro-life" after school meet ups still ok?


They can have Tuesdays. Junior Abortion Club meets on Thursdays.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: anuran: EnderWiggnz: nmrsnr: Somacandra: nmrsnr: I love the church of Satan.

The Satanic Temple is pretty different than the Church of Satan. Not sure what you were going for but I just wanted to make clear this is a TST thing.

Sorry, the Satanic Temple, then.

I'm sorry, this is the Satanic Peoples front.

Much different. The CoS is a Twitter account attached to a bank account. It died for a real purposes decades ago. She it was a thing it was, according to its founder, Ayn Rand with cool props and rituals.

TST is a civil liberties, rationalism, and anti-fundie organization. Very different

Joke

------

Your head


Nah. I got it. Just thought you were acting like a bit of a bellend
 
alienated
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

anuran: It's like worshiping the DMV clerk


Gladys is cool and all, but I wouldnt worship a plain demon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Satan wanted Adam and Eve educated, God didn't.


No. A serpent did. Satan isn't mentioned in Genesis in the original biblical Hebrew. It's just a snake. Satan comes in later to save some guy on God's orders in Leviticus and to test Job in another book.
The interpretation you state is strictly Christian.
 
