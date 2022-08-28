 Skip to content
(CNN)   Water district throttles wasteful users with NASCAR technology: restrictor plates   (cnn.com) divider line
33
33 Comments     (+0 »)
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cool
now we can get a bunch of mcmansions involved in "The Big One"
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can we put some of those between NoCal and SoCal?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The plates might be new, but California has been using flow restrictors in one form or another on water wasters in severe droughts for decades.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The plates might be new, but California has been using flow restrictors in one form or another on water wasters in severe droughts for decades.


How many farmers have gotten them?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slight Water rationing, this is the start.

Next:

-Low flow toilets become mandatory
-Can only show once a week per person
-Dishwashers are restricted
-Car washes are shut down or restricted to once per quarter
-Private pools are banned
-Public pools are banned
-Fires not larger than a certain size are just left to burn out

Health care rationing is already here, you just don't feel it directly. Just wait until the bill comes.

Food rationing is next.

Change is coming, get ready.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd think a better system would be a inverted graduated fee... you get your allotment at normal price.  After that the fee slopes up very sharply, getting worse each time you go over in X amount of time.

Yes, rich people would still violate, but you could develop a curve that would either A) Price all but the super wealthy out or B) Raise enough revenue to build green energy powered desal plants to actually address the issue long term.  (Yes, I know you still have to design the desal plants so they distribute the brine water out over a large enough area so that it doesn't poison the ocean with super salty water, or further process the brine to extract resources, but if you don't think it's doable, you aren't imagining the fees I'm thinking of.
 
galahad05
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: I'd think a better system would be a inverted graduated fee... you get your allotment at normal price.  After that the fee slopes up very sharply, getting worse each time you go over in X amount of time.

Yes, rich people would still violate, but you could develop a curve that would either A) Price all but the super wealthy out or B) Raise enough revenue to build green energy powered desal plants to actually address the issue long term.  (Yes, I know you still have to design the desal plants so they distribute the brine water out over a large enough area so that it doesn't poison the ocean with super salty water, or further process the brine to extract resources, but if you don't think it's doable, you aren't imagining the fees I'm thinking of.


This is the American way--use (something like) the free market; price in costs.
Maintaining a flat price no matter what is itself a bit socialist...ha.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yet_another_wumpus: common sense is an oxymoron: The plates might be new, but California has been using flow restrictors in one form or another on water wasters in severe droughts for decades.

How many farmers have gotten them?


Depends on whether or not you consider cuts in state and federal water allotments to farmers a form of flow restriction.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eco-terrorist Liberal California just keeps turning to the Left.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: Slight Water rationing, this is the start.

Next:

-Low flow toilets become mandatory
-Can only show once a week per person
-Dishwashers are restricted
-Car washes are shut down or restricted to once per quarter
-Private pools are banned
-Public pools are banned
-Fires not larger than a certain size are just left to burn out

Health care rationing is already here, you just don't feel it directly. Just wait until the bill comes.

Food rationing is next.

Change is coming, get ready.


See. My problem with rationing, etc. is that it is like stepping on a balloon. It is not going to match people's preferences. It seems "fair" but it really isn't. Everyone puts a different value on water, so making quantity restrictions is going to be devastating for some people, but not even a nuisance to others.

It also does not give people workarounds, or opportunities to trade or evolve. It involves metering and tracking, etc.

Just raise the price instead. Let people figure out how to deal with it. You could say it is regressive because poor people can't pay, but it DOES hit high volume users harder and will induce them to take measures. It might be tons easier to conserve water at the retail level than at the wholesale level anyway.

I will make the bold statement that there is "plenty" of water. It is being wasted because it is too cheap, and has been for far too long. Merely ANNOUNCING higher prices on a long 20 year schedule will send people scrambling to conserve and avoid waste now and in the future.

Raising prices rewards and encourages conservation and efficiency. It punishes waste. It is the fairest, easiest thing to do.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: Slight Water rationing, this is the start.

Next:

-Low flow toilets become mandatory
-Can only show once a week per person
-Dishwashers are restricted
-Car washes are shut down or restricted to once per quarter
-Private pools are banned
-Public pools are banned
-Fires not larger than a certain size are just left to burn out

Health care rationing is already here, you just don't feel it directly. Just wait until the bill comes.

Food rationing is next.

Change is coming, get ready.


No water for golf courses.  Period.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feast On The Goo
Youtube RzybAS7zltE
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Realize the flow regulator plate is pretty cheap to make but it requires installation and removal service calls.  Most of the water meters now are computerized so they can just drive by and collect the readings without opening the cover and looking at the numbers.

Seems like it would be easy to design a computerized water meter that has a variable rate valve controlled by the computer.  Then they could just send the new flow rate to the computer when they want to throttle the water use.  The commands could be sent by radio signal just like the reading happens.  Nobody has to get out and do a manual adjustment.  A person would only have to physically work on the meter if the stops working correctly (valve problem, metering stops working).

The computer could also be programmed to automatically throttle flow rate at various set points per account, based on the property size and use.  A 10 acre home would have higher settings than a 1/2 acre lot.  Then if you feel you need an increased allocation you'd have to file a justification to have your allocation changed.

Yes it's costly to swap out meters but in my area they already done it at least once and our neighborhood is only 6 years old.  Start by installing them for new hookups, then start working on the older ones with highest usage violations, replace any broken ones with the new upgrades.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: common sense is an oxymoron: The plates might be new, but California has been using flow restrictors in one form or another on water wasters in severe droughts for decades.

How many farmers have gotten them?


THIS THIS AND THIS
Running the tap while brushing your teeth isnt the problem with the water supply.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ya right 1st time they do this to the super rich and you going have a lawsuit on your hands.

also try on the wrong house and watch some owner come out with a gun.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: I'd think a better system would be a inverted graduated fee... you get your allotment at normal price.  After that the fee slopes up very sharply, getting worse each time you go over in X amount of time.

Yes, rich people would still violate, but you could develop a curve that would either A) Price all but the super wealthy out or B) Raise enough revenue to build green energy powered desal plants to actually address the issue long term.  (Yes, I know you still have to design the desal plants so they distribute the brine water out over a large enough area so that it doesn't poison the ocean with super salty water, or further process the brine to extract resources, but if you don't think it's doable, you aren't imagining the fees I'm thinking of.


No fark that shiat initiate water restrictions across the board .
It needs to be somewhat egalitarian.
It's the only way this works.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Slight Water rationing, this is the start.

Next:

-Low flow toilets become mandatory
-Can only show once a week per person
-Dishwashers are restricted
-Car washes are shut down or restricted to once per quarter
-Private pools are banned
-Public pools are banned
-Fires not larger than a certain size are just left to burn out

Health care rationing is already here, you just don't feel it directly. Just wait until the bill comes.

Food rationing is next.

Change is coming, get ready.


I think your right
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know what beats that?

Electric surge and pressure tanks. You use them on low production household wells all the time. Fairly cheap too.

Water just runs all the time, filling up a 100-200 gallon tank and then you run a compressor to boost the pressure.

California ... the only state to think this will work. What moron came up with this stupid idea?
 
olorin604
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

galahad05: HoratioGates: I'd think a better system would be a inverted graduated fee... you get your allotment at normal price.  After that the fee slopes up very sharply, getting worse each time you go over in X amount of time.

Yes, rich people would still violate, but you could develop a curve that would either A) Price all but the super wealthy out or B) Raise enough revenue to build green energy powered desal plants to actually address the issue long term.  (Yes, I know you still have to design the desal plants so they distribute the brine water out over a large enough area so that it doesn't poison the ocean with super salty water, or further process the brine to extract resources, but if you don't think it's doable, you aren't imagining the fees I'm thinking of.

This is the American way--use (something like) the free market; price in costs.
Maintaining a flat price no matter what is itself a bit socialist...ha.


But it is the kind of socialism that mostly benefits the wealthy andowner class so it is good socialism.

The socialism that you have to worry about is the kind that helps everyone, or even worse the poors.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
omg so that's why my toilet always flushes to the left
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who was it a few years back that got caught bringing water in by truck?
I want to say Tom Selleck and I'm pretty sure it was for avocadoes.
Avocado junkies are the worst.
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

olorin604: But it is the kind of socialism that mostly benefits the wealthy andowner class so it is good socialism.

The socialism that you have to worry about is the kind that helps everyone, or even worse the poors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trik: Who was it a few years back that got caught bringing water in by truck?
I want to say Tom Selleck and I'm pretty sure it was for avocadoes.
Avocado junkies are the worst.


Yup.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/jul/16/california-water-tom-selleck-lawsuit
 
pheelix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: You know what beats that?

Electric surge and pressure tanks. You use them on low production household wells all the time. Fairly cheap too.

Water just runs all the time, filling up a 100-200 gallon tank and then you run a compressor to boost the pressure.

California ... the only state to think this will work. What moron came up with this stupid idea?


Yep. A couple grand fixes the problem, so the only people that get screwed are renters and the poors.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SamLowryDZ-015: Realize the flow regulator plate is pretty cheap to make but it requires installation and removal service calls.  Most of the water meters now are computerized so they can just drive by and collect the readings without opening the cover and looking at the numbers.

Seems like it would be easy to design a computerized water meter that has a variable rate valve controlled by the computer.  Then they could just send the new flow rate to the computer when they want to throttle the water use.  The commands could be sent by radio signal just like the reading happens.  Nobody has to get out and do a manual adjustment.  A person would only have to physically work on the meter if the stops working correctly (valve problem, metering stops working).

The computer could also be programmed to automatically throttle flow rate at various set points per account, based on the property size and use.  A 10 acre home would have higher settings than a 1/2 acre lot.  Then if you feel you need an increased allocation you'd have to file a justification to have your allocation changed.

Yes it's costly to swap out meters but in my area they already done it at least once and our neighborhood is only 6 years old.  Start by installing them for new hookups, then start working on the older ones with highest usage violations, replace any broken ones with the new upgrades.


That requires electrical power; far more than what is needed to simply read the meter.  You want to also pay to an underground electrical line to every residential water meter?

/Armchair engineering is always simple when you never get out of your armchair.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sylvester Stallone's turtle after Sly's water gets cut down for wasting so much of it watering his estate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pheelix: Flushing It All Away: You know what beats that?

Electric surge and pressure tanks. You use them on low production household wells all the time. Fairly cheap too.

Water just runs all the time, filling up a 100-200 gallon tank and then you run a compressor to boost the pressure.

California ... the only state to think this will work. What moron came up with this stupid idea?

Yep. A couple grand fixes the problem, so the only people that get screwed are renters and the poors.


That's how everything in California is designed to work.

From CARB inspections, to Prop 13, to the tent cities and ultra high real estate costs, electric vehicle mandates, and pollution regulations that are passed along to the people, the whole of that state is designed to stomp the balls of anyone not in the top 5% of income earners.

It's amazing people still want to live there.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the proper water restrictor...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: AlphaG33k: Slight Water rationing, this is the start.

Next:

-Low flow toilets become mandatory
-Can only show once a week per person
-Dishwashers are restricted
-Car washes are shut down or restricted to once per quarter
-Private pools are banned
-Public pools are banned
-Fires not larger than a certain size are just left to burn out

Health care rationing is already here, you just don't feel it directly. Just wait until the bill comes.

Food rationing is next.

Change is coming, get ready.

I think your right


His right what?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: You know what beats that?

Electric surge and pressure tanks. You use them on low production household wells all the time. Fairly cheap too.

Water just runs all the time, filling up a 100-200 gallon tank and then you run a compressor to boost the pressure.

California ... the only state to think this will work. What moron came up with this stupid idea?


A Calofornian.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Outdoor watering makes up 70% of most customer's water usage, the water district says, so cutting down on irrigation can have a huge impact on conservation.

So you're telling me Californian residential people waste 70% of their water on ornamental grass? That's like someone complaining they are broke and always need to borrow money, but they always have cigarettes, beer and weed. Stop that.

I have no sympathy for their water crisis until they stop watering their grass.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Flushing It All Away: pheelix: Flushing It All Away: You know what beats that?

Electric surge and pressure tanks. You use them on low production household wells all the time. Fairly cheap too.

Water just runs all the time, filling up a 100-200 gallon tank and then you run a compressor to boost the pressure.

California ... the only state to think this will work. What moron came up with this stupid idea?

Yep. A couple grand fixes the problem, so the only people that get screwed are renters and the poors.

That's how everything in California is designed to work.

From CARB inspections, to Prop 13, to the tent cities and ultra high real estate costs, electric vehicle mandates, and pollution regulations that are passed along to the people, the whole of that state is designed to stomp the balls of anyone not in the top 5% of income earners.

It's amazing people still want to live there.


Consider so many people want to live there that anyone who isn't wealthy is getting forced out
 
