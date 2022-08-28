 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Evicted tenant sets fire to building to lure people out so he can shoot them. The Aristocrats   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
35
    More: Murica, Real estate, Renting, House, Landlord, Apartment, Rental agreement, fire crews, Sunday morning  
•       •       •

1100 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2022 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"[T]he shooter, who had colon cancer, was behind on his rent, jobless and was recently notified that he was being evicted."

[ChrisRock.ItaintrightbutIunderstand.jpg]
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the most American story ever.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: "[T]he shooter, who had colon cancer, was behind on his rent, jobless and was recently notified that he was being evicted."

[ChrisRock.ItaintrightbutIunderstand.jpg]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Wanted for questioquestioning.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if there are any genius AI developers out there that can run america.exe using code netherlands.exe just to see if this would be prevented in sort of an analytical way.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: "[T]he shooter, who had colon cancer, was behind on his rent, jobless and was recently notified that he was being evicted."

[ChrisRock.ItaintrightbutIunderstand.jpg]


Well, it's a good thing he had quick and easy access to just the right tools to express his frustration to its fullest.  Well, maybe not so good for his victims though.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: Cafe Threads: "[T]he shooter, who had colon cancer, was behind on his rent, jobless and was recently notified that he was being evicted."

[ChrisRock.ItaintrightbutIunderstand.jpg]

Well, it's a good thing he had quick and easy access to just the right tools to express his frustration to its fullest.  Well, maybe not so good for his victims though.


It's a good thing he went after tenants and not the landlord or the rental company, because that could mean a drop in profits.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Universal Basic Income.

Single Payer Healthcare.

Access to mental health services.

Crisis councilors.

/ things we all need more than the police.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: It's a good thing he went after tenants and not the landlord or the rental company, because that could mean a drop in profits.


I mean he sounds like a real jerk
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: I wonder if there are any genius AI developers out there that can run america.exe using code netherlands.exe just to see if this would be prevented in sort of an analytical way.


I mean....in the Netherlands they have access to healthcare of all kinds without ruinous costs to those seeking those services.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Universal Basic Income.

Single Payer Healthcare.

Access to mental health services.

Crisis councilors. (with clipboards, red, green, blue and black pencils)

/ things we all need more than the police.


/ftfy
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: iheartscotch: Universal Basic Income.

Single Payer Healthcare.

Access to mental health services.

Crisis councilors. (with clipboards, red, green, blue and black pencils)

/ things we all need more than the police.

/ftfy


If the suspect had been assigned a crisis councilor and then supported through their housing issue...it is extremely likely that they would not have set fire to the building and killed people.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Trik: iheartscotch: Universal Basic Income.

Single Payer Healthcare.

Access to mental health services.

Crisis councilors. (with clipboards, red, green, blue and black pencils)

/ things we all need more than the police.

/ftfy

If the suspect had been assigned a crisis councilor and then supported through their housing issue...it is extremely likely that they would not have set fire to the building and killed people.


Or maybe just started with the crisis councilor.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Richard Freckle: I wonder if there are any genius AI developers out there that can run america.exe using code netherlands.exe just to see if this would be prevented in sort of an analytical way.

I mean....in the Netherlands they have access to healthcare of all kinds without ruinous costs to those seeking those services.


Someone told me we were the best so let's stick with that and not consider anything else.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here are choices:
1. Give people homes.
2. Keep thinking money is so valuable we don't care about the collateral damage.

Hum? Well. We let 250K in humans die to avoid completely shutting down the money machine.
So I guess more eviction cops will die? 250K of them at a minimum?????? Okay. I guess.  Hay but landlords are worth more than the cops?
Oh. No. The principle of the matter is worth the blood? Oh. No? We can't give away what we fought so hard to steal?
Cue cries of strawmen and Godwin? fark a Scarecrow named Godwin. I guess? Fuxk this time line.

Oh hay but at least we don't have Hillary or Stalin in charge?
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: mononymous: It's a good thing he went after tenants and not the landlord or the rental company, because that could mean a drop in profits.

I mean he sounds like a real jerk

bad tenant
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"apartment building...house...apartment house"

What the fark?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Trik: iheartscotch: Trik: iheartscotch: Universal Basic Income.

Single Payer Healthcare.

Access to mental health services.

Crisis councilors. (with clipboards, red, green, blue and black pencils)

/ things we all need more than the police.

/ftfy

If the suspect had been assigned a crisis councilor and then supported through their housing issue...it is extremely likely that they would not have set fire to the building and killed people.

Or maybe just started with the crisis councilor.


Yeah if that was what happened most of the time crisis councilors in the US would have a mortality rate like test pilots in the 50s. Most people will get better with the help. The government should create health policy based on what works in most situations, not do nothing just because it doesn't fix all situations.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 "[T]he shooter, who had colon cancer, was behind on his rent, jobless and was recently notified that he was being evicted."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Trik: iheartscotch: Universal Basic Income.

Single Payer Healthcare.

Access to mental health services.

Crisis councilors. (with clipboards, red, green, blue and black pencils)

/ things we all need more than the police.

/ftfy

If the suspect had been assigned a crisis councilor and then supported through their housing issue...it is extremely likely that they would not have set fire to the building and killed people.


Probably. But as it stands today those aren't reality and dude is an asshole
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey, it's Texas.  It's his right!
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Richard Freckle: I wonder if there are any genius AI developers out there that can run america.exe using code netherlands.exe just to see if this would be prevented in sort of an analytical way.

I mean....in the Netherlands they have access to healthcare of all kinds without ruinous costs to those seeking those services.


Yeah, but Dutch Special Forces guys get their asses kicked in parking lots in Indianapolis, so how good can their health care be?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I guess more eviction cops will die? 250K of them at a minimum??????


LOL, do you mistake Muricuhns for Ukrainians?

We are sheep.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Trik: iheartscotch: Trik: iheartscotch: Universal Basic Income.

Single Payer Healthcare.

Access to mental health services.

Crisis councilors. (with clipboards, red, green, blue and black pencils)

/ things we all need more than the police.

/ftfy

If the suspect had been assigned a crisis councilor and then supported through their housing issue...it is extremely likely that they would not have set fire to the building and killed people.

Or maybe just started with the crisis councilor.

Yeah if that was what happened most of the time crisis councilors in the US would have a mortality rate like test pilots in the 50s. Most people will get better with the help. The government should create health policy based on what works in most situations, not do nothing just because it doesn't fix all situations.



Counselor: person who provides counsel
Councilor: member of a council
 
akallen404
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This IS exactly the reason we have the 2nd amendment, isn't it? So we can shoot people when we feel our freedom is in peril.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Trik: iheartscotch: Universal Basic Income.

Single Payer Healthcare.

Access to mental health services.

Crisis councilors. (with clipboards, red, green, blue and black pencils)

/ things we all need more than the police.

/ftfy

If the suspect had been assigned a crisis councilor and then supported through their housing issue...it is extremely likely that they would not have set fire to the building and killed people.


No, he would've just killed his crisis counselor.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He said the shooter, who had colon cancer, was behind on his rent, jobless and was recently notified that he was being evicted.
"Something must have just hit him in the last couple of days really hard to where he just didn't care," he said.

I'm no Columbo, but I'm guessing it may have had something to do with a landlord so heartless that they'd kick a penniless man dying of cancer into the street. That'd certainly put me into Goblin Mode, for sure.

I mean, didn't anyone there refer him to any agencies that could help? I know it's farkin' Texas, but there has to be a few still left down there.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
this is good news for the plantation owners.  thin out the deadbeats.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He said the shooter, who had colon cancer, was behind on his rent, jobless and was recently notified that he was being evicted.

Fark user imageView Full Size


it's cheaper to pressure wash crime scenes than allow people to die with dignity
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I mean, didn't anyone there refer him to any agencies that could help? I know it's farkin' Texas, but there has to be a few still left down there.


They're too busy "Quiet Quitting".

Or haven't you heard?
 
moike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH:
I mean, didn't anyone there refer him to any agencies that could help? I know it's farkin' Texas, but there has to be a few still left down there.

How do you think he got the shotgun?
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: this is good news for the plantation owners.  thin out the deadbeats.


If that's the case, then I'd suggest that you start to act busy.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: RecoveringLibertarian: Trik: iheartscotch: Trik: iheartscotch: Universal Basic Income.

Single Payer Healthcare.

Access to mental health services.

Crisis councilors. (with clipboards, red, green, blue and black pencils)

/ things we all need more than the police.

/ftfy

If the suspect had been assigned a crisis councilor and then supported through their housing issue...it is extremely likely that they would not have set fire to the building and killed people.

Or maybe just started with the crisis councilor.

Yeah if that was what happened most of the time crisis councilors in the US would have a mortality rate like test pilots in the 50s. Most people will get better with the help. The government should create health policy based on what works in most situations, not do nothing just because it doesn't fix all situations.


Counselor: person who provides counsel
Councilor: member of a council


Yeah that's what I get for not hitting preview
 
Insurgent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: Stud Gerbil: this is good news for the plantation owners.  thin out the deadbeats.

If that's the case, then I'd suggest that you start to act busy.


your gimmick account is already stale
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Insurgent: PR Deltoid: Stud Gerbil: this is good news for the plantation owners.  thin out the deadbeats.

If that's the case, then I'd suggest that you start to act busy.

your gimmick account is already stale


Just like your tired opinions.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.