 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   California's proposed ban on gas-powered cars is bad because C) learning how to repair your gas guzzler is a rite of passage, and gearhead culture must be preserved at all costs   (yahoo.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, Internal combustion engine, Potato, California Air Resources Board, Muscle car, Automobile, five-gallon gas, dad's holy water, Air Resources Board  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2022 at 8:41 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Some people will still have ICE cars, just like some people still have horses.  Although admittedly horses are better than cars at reproducing.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh fark right off with that bullshiat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
1) It doesn't go in to effect until 2035

2) It only affects NEW car sales

3) Your blog sucks.

4) You suck
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How else are we going to live out our Red Barchetta fantasies if we don't ban ICE cars?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Go on freaking reddit, there are entire subreddits devoted to EV enthusiasts tinkering with their toys.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, teach your kid how to service his electric car.

There's potential for a whole "sparkhead" culture to develop, tweaking extra performance out of the electric motors and batteries.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Air Resources Board also needs to realize that the culture gas-powered cars created is one that electric cars will have a hell of a time replacing.

Fark user imageView Full Size



And nothing of value will have been lost.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last vehicle I had that I felt comfortable working on was my '89 Trooper.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't been able to work on my own car since the 80s

/Times change. Get over it
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally every example he gave of bonding over ICE cars is a problem electrics don't even have.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father never taught me how to work on a car.  He showed my brother plenty.  I taught myself computers.

Sweet revenge if that's all it takes to tune an electric car.
 
NKURyan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gosh, do I need to know how to work a telegraph too?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm a Pakled when it comes to cars and engines.  So it won't make a difference when I eventually buy an electric car.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So....keeping an old gas powered car running doesn't count?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If they haven't eliminated guns for enthusiasts after school buildings full of dead children, they aren't going to eliminate gasoline for guys who like to drive.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, we had to learn how to braid buggy whips. It was tough, but it made a man out of me. These horseless carriages are ruining the younger generation.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ten cents saved on a gallon of lower-octane gas will cost you later

Explain how?  Unless you have a high compression engine that requires it, it's useless. My old truck runs just fine on 87.  My Acura adjusts its own timing if you give it 87 instead of 91. I put 91 in anyway.  We live in the city so we get gas a few times a month.  There is no "cost" to lower octane if it's not prematurely igniting (knock).
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm so sick and tired of people clinging to harmful, obsolete sh*t because "that's the way it's always been."

Denying progress because the toxic present is familiar to you is idiotic.
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I'm a Pakled when it comes to cars and engines.  So it won't make a difference when I eventually buy an electric car.


You stage fake emergencies and steal the tech of those who help you?

You must be a Carlsbad Pakled. I'm sending the Titan.
 
raygundan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JerkStore: If they haven't eliminated guns for enthusiasts after school buildings full of dead children, they aren't going to eliminate gasoline for guys who like to drive.


I suppose you can give the gun nuts a slight edge there- when a better design comes along, they're all over it.

This particular sort of "fix old no new" car nut is like a guy who thinks pepperpot revolvers are the pinnacle of gun development and everything later is sacrilege.
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sweet looking bus in the photo.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 425x365]


How the fark do you get a governor that dumb, California?

NKURyan: Gosh, do I need to know how to work a telegraph too?


Yep.  And a manual transmission.  And a command line (and vi-class editor).  And an abacus: I remember a lot of schools for them around 2000 when I lived in a place with significant Asian (including Indian) immigrant.  And a camera with all the funky adjustments (don't forget to know how to develop the film as well).  And pretty much everything you need to ride a horse up to and including blacksmithing the horseshoes.

Because maintaining the ancient knowledge (by force if necessary) is far more important than maintaining a biosphere that supports human life.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: 1) It doesn't go in to effect until 2035

2) It only affects NEW car sales

3) Your blog sucks.

4) You suck


In addition, it still allows hydrogen fuel, which 96% is made with from fossil fuels and still releases carbon dioxide.
https://www.newscientist.com/definition/hydrogen-fuel/
"However, 96 per cent of hydrogen today is made directly from fossil fuels - mostly natural gas, followed by coal and then oil. This overwhelmingly uses a process known as steam reformation that releases carbon dioxide."

Just more BS from Gavin Newsom and Democrats.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I keep my fleet because it connects me to my self-sustaining, rancho libertarian roots.

¿Qué carajo?
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A lot of companies are going to be discontinuing ICE development before then so it's inevitable even without their ban.
https://www.hotcars.com/car-companies-no-longer-investing-in-ice/
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Every loving father should teach their children to slather themselves in carcinogenic chemicals.
 
ansius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pearl clutching conservatives before: "because learning how to saddle and shoe a horse is a rite of passage, and horse culture must be preserved at all costs."
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.