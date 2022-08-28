 Skip to content
(Some Guy) Weeners Ow My Balls: Amateur logging edition   (borninspace.com) divider line
12
823 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2022 at 8:05 PM (50 minutes ago)



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Moody Blues - Ride My See-saw
Youtube GXHMTuoK060
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could win an academy award if the footage wasn't so grainy.
 
Mukster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tonight on NOVA: Nature Fights Back
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thought it was common knowledge never stand behind a falling tree.
 
tuxq
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: That could win an academy award if the footage wasn't so grainy.


Pretty sure I spotted Bigfoot riding a UFO in the background
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I had TF I'd would have downvoted that. It was boring.
 
Biff Wellington III
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Thought it was common knowledge never stand behind a falling tree.


Especially surrounded by other taller trees.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tree Lands Perfectly After Being Cut In Half
Youtube GQnjnqLXEQQ
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Thought it was common knowledge never stand behind a falling tree.


Not common enough, apparently.
 
