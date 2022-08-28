 Skip to content
(AP News)   Strange things afoot at the Circle K   (apnews.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus.  That's just horrific all around.
But not hitting the fuel cutoff in *minutes* itself sounds like negligence, much less not even trying to  free the woman.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TOLD you not to use your cellphone while pumping gas
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A devoted wife.
So not a whore.
Gonna have to rule for the plaintiff then.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whoa.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Jesus.  That's just horrific all around.
But not hitting the fuel cutoff in *minutes* itself sounds like negligence, much less not even trying to  free the woman.


Let's not forget their burying evidence like the bad shear valve.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Jesus.  That's just horrific all around.
But not hitting the fuel cutoff in *minutes* itself sounds like negligence, much less not even trying to  free the woman.


Everything that could've failed, failed. Driver of the other vehicle, pump, shear valve, staff, franchise, company. I mean, what the hell, Circle K? You ditched what was obvious evidence?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Whoa.


I'd crack a joke, but the grim reality of burning to death while my screaming, horrified kids looked on because no one else did a damned thing, including their own goddamned jobs, to stop it from happening? I mean, bloody 'ell...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Large checks are afoot at the Circle K
 
jumac
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ok I am no expert but I though those pumps by law have to have auto cutoff if something goes wrong like this the whole system just shuts down?
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Whoa.

I'd crack a joke, but the grim reality of burning to death while my screaming, horrified kids looked on because no one else did a damned thing, including their own goddamned jobs, to stop it from happening? I mean, bloody 'ell...


Yeah, that's pretty low on my list of ways to go. Luckily, I don't have kids.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What happened is horrible, but this is literally a press release from plaintiff's counsel.

Circle K Explosion Kills Devoted Wife and Mother of 5, Family Files Lawsuit Against 13 Defendants

The horrific and fiery explosion occurred days before Christmas of 2021, when Ms. Caballes and her two minor children stopped to refuel their family vehicle at a Circle K location in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Terrified and desperate to save their mother, her children attempted to get the attention of the Circle K employees while also fighting to free her.

Following their devastating loss, the victim's family retained partner Ben J. Whitman of the catastrophic injury powerhouse Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin to investigate the cause of this incident.

Tragically, the medical investigation revealed that Ms. Caballes was alive when the fire started and aware that her children were present as she helplessly endured the excruciating pain as the fire consumed her.

Early in the investigation, our legal team made a shocking discovery

Bio of lawyer and law firm at end.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
and people mock Oregon for not letting people pump their own gas. hmmm. let me think why.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If this were Law & Order the CEO of Circle K would be arrested for second degree murder

/but since this reality the best we can do is sue the corporation until the company coughs up a few million
 
maudibjr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Elon musk is really stepping up his aggressive Tesla marketing campaign
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jumac: ok I am no expert but I though those pumps by law have to have auto cutoff if something goes wrong like this the whole system just shuts down?


If only there was some method of selecting a headline with a computer pointing device to retrieve relevant details connected to said headline. Surely the answer to a question like this could be revealed.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's horrifying, but... is that a press release from the plaintiffs' attorney, because it sure reads that way.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
RUFUS!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: That's horrifying, but... is that a press release from the plaintiffs' attorney, because it sure reads that way.


...would there be any mitigating factors for the facts cited in the article?

I'm not sure there's anything there that could be discredited; they were pretty specific where specificity served as both horrific reality and shield from libel.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is why I bought a Diesel car. I'm about 100% less likely to be burned to death in a refueling accident.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wellon Dowd: What happened is horrible, but this is literally a press release from plaintiff's counsel.

Circle K Explosion Kills Devoted Wife and Mother of 5, Family Files Lawsuit Against 13 Defendants

The horrific and fiery explosion occurred days before Christmas of 2021, when Ms. Caballes and her two minor children stopped to refuel their family vehicle at a Circle K location in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Terrified and desperate to save their mother, her children attempted to get the attention of the Circle K employees while also fighting to free her.

Following their devastating loss, the victim's family retained partner Ben J. Whitman of the catastrophic injury powerhouse Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin to investigate the cause of this incident.

Tragically, the medical investigation revealed that Ms. Caballes was alive when the fire started and aware that her children were present as she helplessly endured the excruciating pain as the fire consumed her.

Early in the investigation, our legal team made a shocking discovery

Bio of lawyer and law firm at end.


Again, I'm not sure there's a court, public opinion or otherwise, that would somehow find favorably towards the defendant given the facts stated in the article.

Most of the terms you highlighted seem accurate - they were minors, the loss was indeed devastating, it was days before Christmas, it was indeed tragic, etc., etc.

An appeal to emotion doesn't somehow invalidate the facts, especially if the appeal doesn't appear to involve hyperbole.
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

