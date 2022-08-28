 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Live, Love, Laugh
52
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's meth o'clock somewhere.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cry, Retch, Die?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a shiathole.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tear it down and make a park.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like a lot of smoke damage.

They shouldn't have put it out.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

theteacher: Tear it down and make a park.


So that kids can play among the residual meth fumes and dirty needles?  That's a house that needs to be torn down and then paved over to make communal parking.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I smell burnt toast and meth in those photos. Also, it's rare I see a lot that would be improved by a trailer.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Flip.  Flop.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crime scene tape is not a good trim
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: I smell burnt toast and meth in those photos.


I bet also black mold.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that all mold?

Burn it down and start over
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Tear it down and make a park.


Didn't you see the last few photos?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like ol Billy Psycho Clown is finally Gunn cash in on the housing market and find a nice place in the country.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Is that all mold?


That's what "Live, Love, Laugh" is spelled out in.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Decimal point got drunk again. Ended up a couple places over from home.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So now the housing market is saying 175,000 for a bucket of shiat and a lawn?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
forgot queef
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fart
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"this house will be someone's dream house tucked away in a quiet neighborhood that no-one knows is there "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Saw the price reduced to 35k today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bullet holes?

I'm going to assume bullet holes.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Very moveinable. Needs a futon and a couple a lawn chairs. Sweet.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x278]
Bullet holes?

I'm going to assume bullet holes.


track marks
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: theteacher: Tear it down and make a park.

Didn't you see the last few photos?


Former next door neighbors had the same idea.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's in an area that is slowly gentrifying. It's near a major railroad yard, but it's also not far from the new Westside Reservoir Park. They're building new homes right across the street from the park showing initial pricing over $400k. Still, this is a tear-down, and the land probably isn't worth that yet.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a burner-downer.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Begoggle: "this house will be someone's dream house tucked away in a quiet neighborhood that no-one knows is there "

[Fark user image image 466x311]


Sounds like they're pitching a murder house.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are the bars on the windows to keep people out, or keep people in?
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Begoggle: "this house will be someone's dream house tucked away in a quiet neighborhood that no-one knows is there "

[Fark user image image 466x311]

Sounds like they're pitching a murder house.


People's lives were ruined in that house for sure, even if they didn't die.
 
thornhill
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1.25 acres? Hard to imagine there are many lots that large within the perimeter. That area is iffy, but with a lot that large, ypu could build yourself a compound. And eventually the neighborhood will be gentrified.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, that's a farking scary neighborhood where the gentrification gods haven't shown up yet.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: [i.imgur.com image 640x585]


they misquoted.  the actual quote is:

Life is Short When You Lick the Bowl"
 
thornhill
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: It's in an area that is slowly gentrifying. It's near a major railroad yard, but it's also not far from the new Westside Reservoir Park. They're building new homes right across the street from the park showing initial pricing over $400k. Still, this is a tear-down, and the land probably isn't worth that yet.


There's a Publix 5 minutes away and Chattahoochee Food Works is about 10.

If I had the money to build a custom house with a big landscaped garden, this is actually a good deal -- it's 1.25 acres of land.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not that bad. A 5 gallon can of gas and a match would fix it right up.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That would go for $750,000 here....
 
Special Guest
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only way it could have been better is if they had done the "Live Love Laugh" in crime tape instead of masking tape.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why does this photo sound like a threat?
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love how the agent took pictures in all the rooms like it was some normal property.

/it's a tear down
//and definitely in the hood
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Buy the worst house in the best neighborhood you can afford."
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Very moveinable. Needs a futon and a couple a lawn chairs. Sweet.


And an area rug or two that were found in a dumpster.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love the optimism of the great kid's playground at the end..

You  know things are bad when "great schools!" is the only selling point...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Age Redneck: That would go for $750,000 here....


Tell me you live in the Bay Area without.....
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x278]
Bullet holes?

I'm going to assume bullet holes.


Nah. Something was there mounted to the wall and they tore it off-literally.

Half the place looks like it's mid demo
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: Saw the price reduced to 35k today.

[Fark user image 425x681]



"Public water and sewage." Usually that would just mean that there's a utility connection available, but in this case it reads like an interior design choice.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image 425x278]
Bullet holes?

I'm going to assume bullet holes.

track marks


Those animals had their house hopped up on the H?

That is cold.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.