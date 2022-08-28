 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   BREAKING: HMS Prince of Wales   (navylookout.com) divider line
24
    More: Fail, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, HMNB Portsmouth, HMS Prince of Wales, Unconfirmed reports, 4-month deployment, starboard propeller shaft, official sources, HMS Queen Elizabeth  
•       •       •

2196 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2022 at 6:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They should have known better than to name it for Charles.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they build their ships like they build their cars, that thing will be in port for repairs once a month!
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Prince is having trouble "getting under way"? Has he tried one of those blue pills?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucas Electronics?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a repeat from December 10, 1941.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me again...what does  a collapsed "empire" need such a ship for?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Prince of Wales can't get it up?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: If they build their ships like they build their cars, that thing will be in port for repairs once a month!


Damn you, Lucas! Damn you to hell!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵
Rue, Britannia,

Britannia Rues the waves!
🎵
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Remind me again...what does  a collapsed "empire" need such a ship for?


The Modern Crusades by the Tories.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can a naval person enlighten us?  I thought that modern carrier design used angled decks for dual operation (simultaneous launch and landings):
https://www.thefordclass.com/build/fords-design/
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Remind me again...what does  a collapsed "empire" need such a ship for?


Because of a very large belligerent nation that tends to sail right through their waters.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Can a naval person enlighten us?  I thought that modern carrier design used angled decks for dual operation (simultaneous launch and landings):
https://www.thefordclass.com/build/fords-design/


It's using the F-35 so it doesn't need catapults, and it's not doing anywhere near the flight operations of a US carrier, where you need to be staging launch and recovery nigh simultaneously
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Bslim: Remind me again...what does  a collapsed "empire" need such a ship for?

Because of a very large belligerent nation that tends to sail right through their waters.


Damned French
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Remind me again...what does  a collapsed "empire" need such a ship for?


Crucial ally of the US and NATO? Do I need to go on further?
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Can a naval person enlighten us?  I thought that modern carrier design used angled decks for dual operation (simultaneous launch and landings):
https://www.thefordclass.com/build/fords-design/


It's designed for VSTOL air craft.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a bent shaft is affecting how a screw performs?
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Front still OK though?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
content.sportslogos.netView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are you whales from Scotland?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jtown: Are you whales from Scotland?


No body shaming.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Time to invade
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blondambition: KC Dutchman: If they build their ships like they build their cars, that thing will be in port for repairs once a month!

Damn you, Lucas! Damn you to hell!


The prince of darkness strikes again.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.