(Daily Mail)   What in the cinnamon toast fark is this?   (dailymail.co.uk)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ok, I believe that one talks to mermaids.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Run Ronnie Run - cult leader
Youtube x2bCO6tr7Zw
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mocking people that suffer from a severe mental health disorder is wrong, parading them around in a televised sideshow is morally repugnant.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Mocking people that suffer from a severe mental health disorder is wrong, parading them around in a televised sideshow is morally repugnant.


Say it a little louder for Drs. Phil and Oz, would ya?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Mocking people that suffer from a severe mental health disorder is wrong, parading them around in a televised sideshow is morally repugnant.


This is in England, so I'm not sure how you can make that distinction as a practical matter.  Whackadoodle is sort of their thing.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida scoffs.  Tells England to hold their beer.
Fark user imageView Full Size


We literally have mermaids on the State of Florida payroll.

Suck it.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Mocking people that suffer from a severe mental health disorder is wrong, parading them around in a televised sideshow is morally repugnant.


Auditory and/or visual pareidolia is a severe mental health disorder? Aside from that and their beliefs arising therefrom, these two seem to be functioning pretty well.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool. Now do religion.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how they 'communicate with and see fairies' and said 'fairies were all around them.'

Yes, it's crazy, but since half the UK and half the US is already snorting lines of crazy off conservative lie factories, maybe a few deep-forest encounters with Oberon, Puck, and Titania while blazed on shrooms are what these people really need.

/And honestly, me too.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I may be late to the party but I thought we haven't been allowed to call 'em fairies since the 80s?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of shiat I used to tell my kid for fun. I told her my fairy tattoo was my "cutie mark" like on "My little pony" and I earned it because I am a fairy but I can't show her my wings because she hasn't earned her fairy wings yet.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a really shiatty "news" site that uses clickbait content to attract fools
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoo boy...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She claims to see fairies...

And, this is the host to whom she was speaking...

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Story checks out.
//And, if she wants to see another fairy, I will gladly volunteer to join Mr. Clark-Neal and his husband for a full-on fairy extravaganza!
///Seriously, Ry.  Call me!
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: This is the kind of shiat I used to tell my kid for fun. I told her my fairy tattoo was my "cutie mark" like on "My little pony" and I earned it because I am a fairy but I can't show her my wings because she hasn't earned her fairy wings yet.


Are your wings your cooter?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danielle replied: 'There's a lot of lights in here but they are everywhere, as fairies are with us because we spread their message.

Those aren't fairies, ma'am; those are floaters. Have a chat with your ophthalmologist.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to say "let them be - it's not hurting anyone" but they chose to be on the teevee and are hurting everyone's bellies.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Danielle replied: 'There's a lot of lights in here but they are everywhere, as fairies are with us because we spread their message.

Those aren't fairies, ma'am; those are floaters. Have a chat with your ophthalmologist.


squiggly line stewie
Youtube uOcvmTLTtNE
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: eurotrader: Mocking people that suffer from a severe mental health disorder is wrong, parading them around in a televised sideshow is morally repugnant.

Say it a little louder for Drs. Phil and Oz, would ya?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mythology says you leave fairies alone they can fark you up.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Florida scoffs.  Tells England to hold their beer.
[Fark user image image 620x300]

We literally have mermaids on the State of Florida payroll.

Suck it.


Wait. Florida taxpayers are paying for that but they think student loan forgiveness is a waste of money?
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: how they 'communicate with and see fairies' and said 'fairies were all around them.'

Yes, it's crazy, but since half the UK and half the US is already snorting lines of crazy off conservative lie factories, maybe a few deep-forest encounters with Oberon, Puck, and Titania while blazed on shrooms are what these people really need.

/And honestly, me too.


I have, and I have proof of their presence.  I've had the head of an ass for years now.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Florida scoffs.  Tells England to hold their beer.
[Fark user image 620x300]

We literally have mermaids on the State of Florida payroll.

Suck it.


Not a real mermaid...boobs are covered
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: //And, if she wants to see another fairy, I will gladly volunteer to join Mr. Clark-Neal and his husband for a full-on fairy extravaganza!


He got divorced last year. Think he's mostly trying to do a Cheryl Cole and trying to go by just Rylan these days, but his Sunday name is just Rylan Clark once again.

/Also, TFA is just bullshiat about two people who are probably completely harmless but a bit kooky, designed to foment outrage among Fail readers who probably use the term "wokeist liberal lefties" completely unironically.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Florida scoffs.  Tells England to hold their beer.
[Fark user image image 620x300]

We literally have mermaids on the State of Florida payroll.

Suck it.


My grandfather took me to see that like 35 or 40 years ago. It was... odd.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: how they 'communicate with and see fairies' and said 'fairies were all around them.'

Yes, it's crazy, but since half the UK and half the US is already snorting lines of crazy off conservative lie factories, maybe a few deep-forest encounters with Oberon, Puck, and Titania while blazed on shrooms are what these people really need.

/And honestly, me too.


The book of Revelation is proof the author had access to some excellent psychedelics
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have been using fairies to promote environmentalism forever, I mean ferngully
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could make a lifetime career out of bringing reddit mods and addicts on TV as a morning show.
the r/antiwork one will go down in the history books
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why I don't play games with Randoms
Youtube kSo8kN5jR40
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stereophonics - C'est La Vie
Youtube SJ5cg0KNKH0
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love OG acid.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: how they 'communicate with and see fairies' and said 'fairies were all around them.'

Yes, it's crazy, but since half the UK and half the US is already snorting lines of crazy off conservative lie factories, maybe a few deep-forest encounters with Oberon, Puck, and Titania while blazed on shrooms are what these people really need.

/And honestly, me too.


I read Christopher Moore's Shakespeare For Squirrels not long ago, but instead of getting a kick, I'm saying WTF like everyone else.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I watched an interesting documentary about the history of magic in England and, man, you really do NOT want to enlist the help of fairies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Were they wearing boots?

I say "babe, babe, you've gone too far
Cause smokin and trippin is all that you do".
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is the most British looking woman I have ever seen.  It's like it's friggen genetic.
 
ansius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is about as good an in-depth report from the Daily Mail as the one they did on migrants.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12532918/The-hacks-at-Daily-Fail-carefully-survey-political-landscape-decide-to-double-down-on-Team-Evil#new
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: That is the most British looking woman I have ever seen.  It's like it's friggen genetic.


Clearly, she hasn't been working on her corrrrrrrr.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: eurotrader: Mocking people that suffer from a severe mental health disorder is wrong, parading them around in a televised sideshow is morally repugnant.

Auditory and/or visual pareidolia is a severe mental health disorder? Aside from that and their beliefs arising therefrom, these two seem to be functioning pretty well.


Or, now stay with me here, they're lying to get attention.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Florida scoffs.  Tells England to hold their beer.
[Fark user image image 620x300]

We literally have mermaids on the State of Florida payroll.

Suck it.


Imagine being proud... of FLORIDA
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: common sense is an oxymoron: eurotrader: Mocking people that suffer from a severe mental health disorder is wrong, parading them around in a televised sideshow is morally repugnant.

Auditory and/or visual pareidolia is a severe mental health disorder? Aside from that and their beliefs arising therefrom, these two seem to be functioning pretty well.

Or, now stay with me here, they're lying to get attention.


It's certainly possible, although I don't think they're much of a threat to themselves or others either way.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Greetings traveler...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
