Teacher has simple 9 step diagram for students wishing to use the bathroom.
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If God forbid I was a parent and I got a call from a teacher or principal that my kid was using the bathroom too much I'd them to fark themselves. Then probably get into Karen mode and threaten to sue.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Teacher apparently wants a student to have an embarrassing accident.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Retired military logistics type?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some adult somewhere is being unfair!
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here is my 1 step guide for being an authority figured.
1. Stop trying to be cute.
Your welcome.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a kid who would've seen that as a welcome opportunity to go home early by purposely pissing his pants if the teacher held him up.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying this chart is the smart answer, but students will spend hours of the day every day in the bathroom. There are always a few kids in each class who just don't give a fark. I've given up trying to influence the behaviors of those kids. I simply document the time they aren't in class and when grades come out, and parents try to jump up my ass, I show them that their kid spent about 45 percent of the quarter in the bathroom on the phone.

Thankfully admin is on my side. We don't see the value of trying to gatekeep bathroom usage like this.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have went with....

"If you wish to pee,
Answer me these questions three!"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids are too innocent to channel GG Allen.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was actually worried that one of the steps was verifying genitalia before choosing which bathroom to use.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I would have went with....

"If you wish to pee,
Answer me these questions three!"


Old Man From Scene 24, is that you?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not ever use any bathroom at any school from elementary thru college.  To this day I greatly dislike public bathrooms and will avoid them unless it is a dire emergency.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we had 8 periods in HS. I went to the bathroom about 8 times every day.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that one of those teachers who got the job only because he was in the military? Because that's what you get when you hire teachers who got the job only because he were in the military.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: I did not ever use any bathroom at any school from elementary thru college.  To this day I greatly dislike public bathrooms and will avoid them unless it is a dire emergency.


I used to go piss on the trees on the edge of the field. Public bathrooms are gross.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: I'm not saying this chart is the smart answer, but students will spend hours of the day every day in the bathroom. There are always a few kids in each class who just don't give a fark. I've given up trying to influence the behaviors of those kids. I simply document the time they aren't in class and when grades come out, and parents try to jump up my ass, I show them that their kid spent about 45 percent of the quarter in the bathroom on the phone.

Thankfully admin is on my side. We don't see the value of trying to gatekeep bathroom usage like this.


I suspect a lot of the outrage is from people so old that they didn't have access to cellphones when they were in school.

I'm not saying I agree with the chart, but it is a real problem and reasonable solutions like 'trust them' will fail miserably.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weirdest power trip ever
 
dennysgod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm more surprised that a student has a cell phone in class to have to give up to use the bathroom in the first place.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to:
Kid: "Can I go to the bathroom?"
Teacher: "I dunno, CAN you?'
Kid: "Uhh, I mean, MAY I go to the bathroom?"
Teacher: "Sure, but why do you need to take a bath now?"
Kid: "I guess I mean may I go to the rest room?"
Teacher: "Why do you need to rest? Are you tired?"
Kid: "OK, I gotta use the TOILET, before I piss all over the floor. Did I get it right this time?"
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What grades does this teacher teach? Because if it's 8th grade or higher, than the little farkers can goddamn hold it until the end of class. I wouldn't go to the bathroom during entire day when I was in school.
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How do people even entertain these notions that you can start school too early?

Pre-school and Kindergarten aren't teaching you kids much, but if they soak up some knowledge that's good. Now if you're talking about homework, kindergarteners should not have to do it.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Whatever happened to:
Kid: "Can I go to the bathroom?"
Teacher: "I dunno, CAN you?'
Kid: "Uhh, I mean, MAY I go to the bathroom?"
Teacher: "Sure, but why do you need to take a bath now?"
Kid: "I guess I mean may I go to the rest room?"
Teacher: "Why do you need to rest? Are you tired?"
Kid: "OK, I gotta use the TOILET, before I piss all over the floor. Did I get it right this time?"


There's silly and there's pedantic. That wasn't silly.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Other than the password system, which is particularly weird, it's not wildly different from when I was in middle/high school.  We had to request permission to be excused and given a hall pass to use the restroom.  If the hall pass was already in use, you waited until that person came back (assuming it wasn't an actual emergency situation).

I never really thought it was that big of a deal or a particularly horrendous system.
 
soupafi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd take a nice dump on their desk.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WTF?  Kids need a new kidney or wut?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: If God forbid I was a parent and I got a call from a teacher or principal that my kid was using the bathroom too much I'd them to fark themselves. Then probably get into Karen mode and threaten to sue.


Sue them for what? "Your child is went to the bathroom 3 times during class. Maybe have him checked by the doctor"?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

neapoi: I'm not saying this chart is the smart answer, but students will spend hours of the day every day in the bathroom. There are always a few kids in each class who just don't give a fark. I've given up trying to influence the behaviors of those kids. I simply document the time they aren't in class and when grades come out, and parents try to jump up my ass, I show them that their kid spent about 45 percent of the quarter in the bathroom on the phone.

Thankfully admin is on my side. We don't see the value of trying to gatekeep bathroom usage like this.


In that case "handover the phone" and "retrieve phone" would be useful steps.  The other 7 can fark off.  Doubt many kids can be away from there phones 45% of the time.

/yes, this won't work unless they have their phones in class
//doubt you'd win that fight with helicopter parents anyway
///or any parent as long as there are school shootings
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I think we had 8 periods in HS. I went to the bathroom about 8 times every day.


Pro tip: never clean the bathrooms and you won't have this problem.  Anyone who still hangs out there can safely be liquidated.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Is that one of those teachers who got the job only because he was in the military? Because that's what you get when you hire teachers who got the job only because he were in the military.


That's what DeSantis wants. Anyone who was in the military or the spouse of someone who was in the military is somehow qualified to be a teacher. He's even more anti-education than Trump.

Obviously this is a teacher orientation video.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
sometimes i get the

Fark user image
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OK, small critique:  I'd probably put Step 9 (Experience Relief) before Step 4 (Return approximately within 8 min), but that's just me.
 
northgrave
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meh. A lot of people know what it's like to be the drunk at the bar, but not the bartender.

- Requests to go to the restroom two minutes into class when you are laying out the day's agenda (and then ask you to go through the entire explanation when they return)
- A student asking to go to the restroom two minutes after their bestie was given permission
- Students who show for attendance and then need a 40 minute restroom break

Schools typically aren't set up to provide good supervision in the hallways outside of class change. Having a bunch of kids wandering around a school will lead to issues.

Also, as neapoi described, some parents get upset about their children being told that they can't leave the classroom whenever they want and then get upset that they are not learning much.


Put this in any other context and we see it very differently.
- You start a meeting only for someone to immediately excuse themselves for the restroom
- You are stuck on the tarmac because someone decided they needed
- You get stuck doing more work because your co-worker needs to hit the restroom for 20 minutes ever hour


This teacher's presentation could use some simplification, but it's pretty standard stuff:
- Go while in break/must be an emergency
- No, you can't go play on your phone
- Hurry up

I'm not sure what the quick question is - I suspect it is a question linked to course content to keep the student's attention on learning (while you go for your walk, think about this).

And I have asked students if I should contact their parents about medical problems related to their incontinence.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: EBN-OZN: Whatever happened to:
Kid: "Can I go to the bathroom?"
Teacher: "I dunno, CAN you?'
Kid: "Uhh, I mean, MAY I go to the bathroom?"
Teacher: "Sure, but why do you need to take a bath now?"
Kid: "I guess I mean may I go to the rest room?"
Teacher: "Why do you need to rest? Are you tired?"
Kid: "OK, I gotta use the TOILET, before I piss all over the floor. Did I get it right this time?"

There's silly and there's pedantic. That wasn't silly.


Yup. It was a teacher I had in grade school, and that conversation happened (the kid wasn't me, though). Teacher took her English degree a mite too seriously.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd instruct my kid to shiat and piss on the floor in that teachers class.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: What grades does this teacher teach? Because if it's 8th grade or higher, than the little farkers can goddamn hold it until the end of class. I wouldn't go to the bathroom during entire day when I was in school.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I did not ever use any bathroom at any school from elementary thru college.  To this day I greatly dislike public bathrooms and will avoid them unless it is a dire emergency.


DSM-VII may include your phobia. Stay strong.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At work people are always asking if they can use the bathroom because it has a keypad code to get in.  I say, 'Yes, you may use the bathroom, the code is xxxx'.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I'm more surprised that a student has a cell phone in class to have to give up to use the bathroom in the first place.


How else are they going to get active shooter alerts?

/which is a good reason not to give up your phone, kids
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

soupafi: I'd take a nice dump on their desk.


replacementcool: I'd instruct my kid to shiat and piss on the floor in that teachers class.


As someone with IBS that had numerous episodes in school but was almost never allowed to go to the restroom, I should have shat on their desk.

Pricks.

/But even if I didn't, if I have to go, I have to go.  Stop being a powertripping douchenozzle.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: At work people are always asking if they can use the bathroom because it has a keypad code to get in.  I say, 'Yes, you may use the bathroom, the code is xxxx'.


"Can" is just acceptable as "may". If you don't let them, they can't go.
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blondambition: [external-preview.redd.it image 480x360]


I am Zuban.
 
slantsix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Retired military logistics type?


Ah, I see you've met my father in law

/seriously he's a retired logistics officer
//the (slow, methodical, anal-retentive) way he works is absolutely infuriating to me when I have to get anything accomplished with him
///I owe him a phone call
 
unixgeek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess most of you don't work in a school with middle or high schoolers.
 
Nullav
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't remember a time I went to the bathroom for anything besides typical bathroomination needs. Didn't walk in on anyone injecting marijuanas or whatever, no surly conversations in front of the sink, just loads of determined pooping.

Whoever made that sign should retire, as graphic design is clearly their passion.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Had this been my teacher back when I was in school, the Quick Question would've been "why are you pissing on my desk?"
 
